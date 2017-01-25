Sehested brings Danish Dynamite to World Match Racing Tour

EWII Racing brings the Danish Dynamite to WMRT - World Match Racing Tour WMRT EWII Racing brings the Danish Dynamite to WMRT - World Match Racing Tour WMRT

by World Match Racing Tour today at 10:58 amWhen Sehested throws his hat in the ring, the rest of the teams can be sure that they will have to prepare for an opponent who will stop at nothing in order to reach his goals. The change from the very open and inviting character on dry land is remarkable when his will to win kicks in. Last season the team had a habit of winning the seeding rounds but fall short in the play-offs due to small mistakes. For the coming season the team’s success will be about harnessing the drive to win at every cost whilst minimising mistakes. The team, which consists of a bounty of experience from the Volvo Ocean Race, Extreme Sailing Series and Americas Cup is preparing for their first start of the season in WMRT Match Cup Australia. “I love building a strong team and we have a core crew that genuinely loves what we do and we’re really good friends. We know we have the speed and the boat handling so this year it’s going to be important to get the most out of our potential.” Nicolai Sehested comments and continues, “We love the Tour and only have one goal. To win it all!”





One thing is for sure - Nicolai Sehested has a plan and the other teams will do their best to keep watchful eye on the colourful Dane this season.



WMRT 2017 Tour Card Holder

Name: Nicolai Sehested

Nationality: Danish

Team name: EWII Racing

Yacht Club: Royal Danish Yacht Club

Year of birth: 1989

Result WMRT 2016: fifth place



Nicolai Sehested’s Tour Card is the eighth of 10 WMRT Tour Cards to be announced.





If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/151487