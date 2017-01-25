Please select your home edition
Edition
Naiad/Oracle Supplier

Sehested brings Danish Dynamite to World Match Racing Tour

by World Match Racing Tour today at 10:58 am
EWII Racing brings the Danish Dynamite to WMRT - World Match Racing Tour WMRT
Nicolai Sehested is known as the hard hitting, ‘never back down from a good fight’ skipper with the biggest smile. With a new team name (but still same long term sponsor formerly known as Trefor) EWII Racing and Nicolai Sehested from Denmark are back with a Tour Card for the 2017 season of the World Match Racing Tour.

When Sehested throws his hat in the ring, the rest of the teams can be sure that they will have to prepare for an opponent who will stop at nothing in order to reach his goals. The change from the very open and inviting character on dry land is remarkable when his will to win kicks in. Last season the team had a habit of winning the seeding rounds but fall short in the play-offs due to small mistakes. For the coming season the team’s success will be about harnessing the drive to win at every cost whilst minimising mistakes. The team, which consists of a bounty of experience from the Volvo Ocean Race, Extreme Sailing Series and Americas Cup is preparing for their first start of the season in WMRT Match Cup Australia. “I love building a strong team and we have a core crew that genuinely loves what we do and we’re really good friends. We know we have the speed and the boat handling so this year it’s going to be important to get the most out of our potential.” Nicolai Sehested comments and continues, “We love the Tour and only have one goal. To win it all!”

WMRT - World Match Racing Tour © WMRT
WMRT - World Match Racing Tour © WMRT



One thing is for sure - Nicolai Sehested has a plan and the other teams will do their best to keep watchful eye on the colourful Dane this season.

WMRT 2017 Tour Card Holder
Name: Nicolai Sehested
Nationality: Danish
Team name: EWII Racing
Yacht Club: Royal Danish Yacht Club
Year of birth: 1989
Result WMRT 2016: fifth place

Nicolai Sehested’s Tour Card is the eighth of 10 WMRT Tour Cards to be announced.

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82Pacific Sailing School 660x82 1

Related Articles

Yachting cartoonist Mike Peyton dies at 96
“The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist” died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. Mike Peyton, dubbed “The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist”, died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. A modest, shy man, he eschewed the spotlight and seemed unaware of the esteem which in sailors all around the world held him.
Posted on 27 Jan World Match Racing - Burling wins and avoids missing plane home
Peter Burling needed to win the final of the Swan River Match Cup in two straight races Peter Burling needed to win the final of the Swan River Match Cup in two straight races, if he was going to catch his flight home, such is the life of a professional sailor. He caught the flight. In a series curtailed due to light winds in the early part of the day, the Kiwi team were under pressure throughout the day, but rose to the occasion
Posted on 25 Jan Swan River Match Cup – Burling under pressure from locals
While Peter Burling and his Kiwi super stars still lead the race, he is coming under pressure from the local skippers. While Peter Burling and his Kiwi super stars still lead the race, at the end of the second day, he is coming under increasing pressure from some of the local skippers.
Posted on 24 Jan Perth Match Cup - Match racing rookie Burling holds lead after Day 2
Peter Burling tops the table with an impressive tally of dropping just one race in seven Making his debut on the WMRT, Peter Burling tops the table with an impressive tally of dropping just one race in seven in these champagne sailing conditions proving that he can indeed turn his hand to the Tour. The first round robin is nearly complete and still only three points separate the top six teams with three nationalities in the mix.
Posted on 24 Jan Perth Match Cup - Team NZ's Peter Burling leads after Day 1 in Perth
Double Olympic medallist Peter Burling and his team of Kiwi sailors head the leaderboard after the first day of action Double Olympic medallist Peter Burling and his team of Kiwi sailors head the leaderboard after the first day of action at the Perth Match Cup, hosted by Royal Perth Yacht Club on the Swan River. Local Perth based skipper Matt Jerwood holds second place, also with only one defeat, though he has only sailed six races, so has the potential to equal Burling’s score.
Posted on 23 Jan Canfield returns as one of the favourites in World Match Racing Tour
Taylor Canfield and the US One team came into the 2016 season as the big favourites. Taylor Canfield and the US One team came into the 2016 season as the big favourites. They had won the majority of major M32 events in the previous season and spent more time in the boat than any other team and the expectations were great.
Posted on 20 Jan Star studded field at WMRT Swan River Match Cup
Out of the ten starting teams, the team that raises most eyebrows is the team behind Peter Burling, NZL. Out of the ten starting teams, who represent four different nations, the team that raises most eyebrows is the team behind Peter Burling, NZL. The Olympic gold medallist, World champion and Americas Cup sailor is bringing Glenn Ashby, Blair Tuke and Josh Junior with him to the bout. A team that would strike fear into many a team they go up against.
Posted on 20 Jan Porec returns Croatia to the World Match Racing Tour
The match racing tradition in Croatia runs deep and the Adriatic coast has seen many big events over the years The match racing tradition in Croatia runs deep and the Adriatic coast has seen many big match racing events over the years in locations such as Rovinj, Dubrovnik and Umag.
Posted on 19 Jan Gilmour snags Australian Tour Card for World Match Racing Tour 2017
At age 23 Sam Gilmour has already reached the top three on the world match racing rankings with his Neptune Racing team. At age 23 Sam Gilmour from Perth, Australia has already reached the top three on the World Sailing match racing rankings with his Neptune Racing team. This feat has awarded him one of the two WMRT Tour Cards awarded to teams based on their ranking results.
Posted on 13 Jan 2017 Youth Match Racing World Championship Notice of Race released
The Notice of Race for the 2017 Youth Match Racing World Championship set to be held out of the Balboa Yacht Club The Notice of Race for the 2017 Youth Match Racing World Championship set to be held out of the Balboa Yacht Club in Newport Beach, California, USA has been released.
Posted on 7 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy