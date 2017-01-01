Secor Volvo Fishers Island Race achieves Platinum Level Certification

Day 2 – Secor Volvo Fishers Island Sound Race © Julia Cronin Day 2 – Secor Volvo Fishers Island Sound Race © Julia Cronin

by Sailors for the Sea today at 12:14 pmThe Clean Regatta’s program is the world’s only sustainability certification system for water-based events. The Platinum Level Certification has only been achieved by a handful of events including the 34th America’s Cup, The 2015 Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover, and The Vineyard Cup.“We learned so much by implementing all of the best practices in the Clean Regattas program. When we did the beach clean on a two-mile stretch of Fisher’s Island the kids were amazed at the kind of trash they picked up - everything from bottle caps and balloons to golf balls to grill covers. The amount and variety of trash was incredible!' said the regatta sustainability lead, Julia Cronin.





In order to achieve Platinum Level Certification, the event achieved 70 of 75 sustainability indicators. Highlights included eliminating single-use water bottles, composting, recycling, carbon offsetting, and hosting a beach cleanup.



“We were thrilled to work with such dedicated group of parents and kids to achieve platinum level certification. These youths are the future guardians of the ocean and their current understanding of ocean health issues is impressive,” said R. Mark Davis, President of Sailors for the Sea.



Since its inception in 2006, the Clean Regattas program has already been used by 1,100 events, reaching over 400,000 sailors in 32 states and 31 countries and territories. The Clean Regattas program is implemented on both marine and freshwater ecosystems, and has been used by sailing, paddle boarding, rowing, and even solar powered motorboat regattas.





