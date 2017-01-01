Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Zeus3 AUS 728x90

Secor Volvo Fishers Island Race achieves Platinum Level Certification

by Sailors for the Sea today at 12:14 pm
Day 2 – Secor Volvo Fishers Island Sound Race © Julia Cronin
Sailors for the Sea announced today that the Secor Volvo Fishers Island Sound Race is the first youth regatta in the world to achieve Platinum Level Clean Regatta Certification.

The Clean Regatta’s program is the world’s only sustainability certification system for water-based events. The Platinum Level Certification has only been achieved by a handful of events including the 34th America’s Cup, The 2015 Volvo Ocean Race Newport Stopover, and The Vineyard Cup.

“We learned so much by implementing all of the best practices in the Clean Regattas program. When we did the beach clean on a two-mile stretch of Fisher’s Island the kids were amazed at the kind of trash they picked up - everything from bottle caps and balloons to golf balls to grill covers. The amount and variety of trash was incredible!' said the regatta sustainability lead, Julia Cronin.

Day 2 – Secor Volvo Fishers Island Sound Race © Julia Cronin
Day 2 – Secor Volvo Fishers Island Sound Race © Julia Cronin



In order to achieve Platinum Level Certification, the event achieved 70 of 75 sustainability indicators. Highlights included eliminating single-use water bottles, composting, recycling, carbon offsetting, and hosting a beach cleanup.

“We were thrilled to work with such dedicated group of parents and kids to achieve platinum level certification. These youths are the future guardians of the ocean and their current understanding of ocean health issues is impressive,” said R. Mark Davis, President of Sailors for the Sea.

Since its inception in 2006, the Clean Regattas program has already been used by 1,100 events, reaching over 400,000 sailors in 32 states and 31 countries and territories. The Clean Regattas program is implemented on both marine and freshwater ecosystems, and has been used by sailing, paddle boarding, rowing, and even solar powered motorboat regattas.

Regatta organizers of the Secor Volvo Fishers Island Sound Race receiving their Platinum Level Certification. From left to right regatta chairman Brandon Flack, sustainability lead Julia Cronin, and president of Sailors for the Sea, R. Mark Davis © SVFISR
Regatta organizers of the Secor Volvo Fishers Island Sound Race receiving their Platinum Level Certification. From left to right regatta chairman Brandon Flack, sustainability lead Julia Cronin, and president of Sailors for the Sea, R. Mark Davis © SVFISR

Giacomo Yacht SaleMusto AUS 2017 660x82 3X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2

Related Articles

What does Pete Burling think AC36 should look like?
America's Cup winning helsman Peter Burling hope Team New Zealand persist with foiling catamarans for next America's Cup Everybody has an opinion on what ETNZ should have the 36th America's Cup look like. Just ask them and they will tell you, but what does Peter Burling have to say about it all after holding the Auld Mug aloft not that long ago? Well the protocols will be unveiled next month, so in the meantime, speculation continues.
Posted today at 6:32 am Soling Cup - Mike Tande take first-place in debut of Intermediate race
Long Beach Yacht Club’s Mike Tande won the first-ever Soling Cup this past weekend Long Beach Yacht Club’s Mike Tande won the first-ever Soling Cup this past weekend, raced on LBYC’s fleet of 27’ Soling sailboats as part of the club’s Intermediate member Long Dock Takeover Cruise.
Posted today at 2:52 am World Sailing Presidential Update – July 2017
We are now into second half of 2017 and I am happy to provide you some updates regarding continued work of World Sailing We are now into the second half of 2017 and I am happy to provide you all with some updates regarding the continued work of World Sailing in making our sport stronger across the world.
Posted on 1 Aug 2017 Diversified MELGES24 NorAm Championship - The Gorge delivers
It was all smiles (and adrenaline) at the 2017 Diversified MELGES24 NorAm (North American) Championship. It was all smiles (and adrenaline) at the 2017 Diversified MELGES24 NorAm (North American) Championship. Mother nature generously delivered a banner week of warm and sunny planing conditions to an international fleet of MELGES24 sailors. Thanks to the river’s natural elevator the beats were trimmed and the runs extended for maximum enjoyment
Posted on 1 Aug Lendy Cowes Week – More images from Day 4 by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day four Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day four
Posted on 1 Aug Lendy Cowes Week – Day 4 images by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day four Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from day four
Posted on 1 Aug Girls on Film – Head turning on ladies day 4 of Lendy Cowes Week
After winning race four, and in doing so the RSYC's Felma Challenge Cup, Girls on Film stormed into an early lead Bas de Voogd's Dutch Carkeek MkIII Hitchhiker struggled, placing eighth, but still retains third for the regatta. Tony Dickin's Farr designed Jubilee was third, raising the British team to fourth for Lendy Cowes Week.
Posted on 1 Aug GC32 ‘metre high club’ ready for Copa del Rey MAFPRE
This is the second consecutive time the one design catamarans will be part of the most prestigious multi-class regatta In his capacity as President of the GC32 International Class Association Flavio Marazzi is also delighted to be able to showcase the flying cats to the international yacht racing community gathered here
Posted on 1 Aug Volvo Ocean Race – AkzoNobel sign up Brazil's Olympic gold medallist
The 26-year-old is the daughter of race legend Torben Grael – Brazil’s most successful Olympic sailor, with five medals Together with Kahena Kunze, Grael clinched gold in the 49er FX class in Rio. She is the first Brazilian woman ever to take part in the Volvo Ocean Race, and in taking on the 45,000 nautical mile round-the-world challenge, she is making a massive step up – but it’s one she’s looking forward to.
Posted on 1 Aug Land Rover announced as Host Venue Partner for Extreme Sailing Series
In addition to thrilling action, the free-entry public Race Village will feature exciting Land Rover activations The Land Rover Experience Zone, and the opportunity to test drive Land Rover vehicles, will allow guests to experience first-hand the on and off-road capabilities of the new Land Rover Discovery.
Posted on 1 Aug
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy