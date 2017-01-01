Second wave starts 2017 Transpac

Division 3 and 4 entries crowd the start line - 2017 biennial Transpac Race © Doug Gifford / Ultimate Sailing Division 3 and 4 entries crowd the start line - 2017 biennial Transpac Race © Doug Gifford / Ultimate Sailing

by Dobbs Davis today at 7:48 amWith a slight pin end favor to the line set perpendicular to the course, John Schulze’s SC 50 Horizon timed it perfectly to win the pin with speed and jump out to an early lead. Horizon is one of the perennial favorites among the competitive Fast 50’s in this race, having earned herself top prize in this class except for last year when Eric Grey’s Allure beat her by less than three minutes after nearly a week of racing.





Steve Sellinger’s SC 52 Triumph set up early on the line, luffing her headsail to modulate her speed, but got caught when the fleet converged and kept her above the line at the gun. So PRO Tom Trujillo and his team raised the X flag and called her back, a small hiccup for a race lasting several days ahead.



Another early leader in the pack was Naomichi Ando’s R/P 45 Lady Kanon VI, powered up, heeled over and going fast even in the light breeze.









The next generation of Transpac racers was well-represented in the fleet this year, with numerous young sailors on board boats headed west. For example, today Chris Hemans’s Rogers 46 Varuna had his daughter Gray on board, listed as Spinnaker Trimmer on their crew list, and on Monday’s start Ross Pearlman’s Between the Sheets had Rob Vandervort’s son Bill also on board. Both Gray and Bill are active in the junior sailing scene in Newport Beach.









“We’re really fortunate to have strong interest from our members in passing on their love of this race and offshore sailing to young sailors,” says TPYC Commodore Bo Wheeler. “I expect to see a lot of interest this in the next cycle for the 50th anniversary edition in 2019.”









The remaining 22 fast monohulls and multihulls in Divisions zero, one and two are having their last night ashore tonight before its their turn to start tomorrow, July 6th at 1:00 PM, also at Point Fermin. Among these are potential race record-breaking entries in both the monohull and multihull divisions, so follow them on the Transpac YB Tracking Page.



