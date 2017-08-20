Second rescue for Norwegian sailor in 50kt winds and heavy seas

by Maritime today at 8:29 amThe Rescue Coordination Centre New Zealand (RCCNZ) is in contact with a Norwegian yachtsman whose damaged yacht, Ilanga, is in 50 knot winds and very heavy seas.The yachtsman is the only person on board and activated his EPIRB (distress beacon) at 4.14 PM today.Senior Search and Rescue Officer, Mike Roberts, said Ilanga has damaged sails and rigging and a broken window, and had taken on some water but is not in danger of sinking. There has also been a fire in an electrical panel.Ilanga is 140 nautical miles Northeast of Cape Brett.RCCNZ has diverted a merchant ship, MV Southern Lily, to come to Ilanga's aid. Southern Lily is due to meet the yacht at about mid-day tomorrow. Mayday calls are continuing to be relayed in case another ship might be closer.A New Zealand Defence Force P-3K2 Orion flew over Ilanga this evening and will return tomorrow to help Southern Lily rendezvous with her.Earlier today RCCNZ coordinated the rescue of a Kiwi yachtsman who had to abandon his yacht, Waimanu, 90 nautical miles east of Norfolk Island.In that earlier case, an NZDF C-130 Hercules circled over the location of the life-raft while a cargo ship, Norfolk Guardian, was diverted to the scene.The Kiwi yachtsman is now on board Norfolk Guardian and due to arrive at Norfolk Island at 11pm tonight.