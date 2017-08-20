Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Second consecutive Clipper Round the World Yacht Race victory

by Chris Harris today at 3:00 am
Greenings - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Ventures
The Greenings team claimed victory late last night in a thrilling finale to the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms, which saw the top two teams finish approximately two miles apart after 14 days racing through the South Atlantic in the second stage of the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race, from Punta del Este, Uruguay.

An intense battle played out between the top two teams since the opening day of the race, some 3,560 nautical miles ago. Greenings crossed the finish line first at 21:20:55 local South African time, (19:20:55 UTC), just 17 minutes and 45 seconds minutes ahead of Dare To Lead which finished at 21:38:40 local (19:38:40 UTC).

Andy Woodruff is the Interim Skipper for Greenings after the original Skipper, David Hartshorn suffered an injury on Leg 1 and said: “I feel great about the race. It’s really good for the team after what they went through on Leg 1. This time they went out and crossed the South Atlantic to South Africa and won again so I think that says more about the team than anything else.

“It’s all about keeping things simple and not working the crew too hard and having a good time. We did push the boat when the openings came up and took advantage of the tactical situations that arose.”

It is the second consecutive stage win for Greenings, which also set a new Clipper Race record for the most nautical miles covered in a 24-hour period after notching up 329 nautical miles on Day 9.

Dare To Lead - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Dare To Lead - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures



Narrowly behind in second place was Dare To Lead, skippered by Capetonian Dale Smyth, who fought hard and was in the lead for much of the race. The team has played its Joker Card and will double the number of points for this race once official positions are announced.

Upon arriving into his home city of Cape Town in second position, Dale said: “It’s incredible and this is going to be the highlight of my race for sure - homecoming, seeing my kids and my wife and just being in my city. To give Andy Woodruff, his due, we tried all sorts but he just had that little bit of pace on us. After 3500 nautical miles, he was around three miles ahead so we are talking very small margins. That’s the nature of this game.”

Garmin - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures
Garmin - 2017-18 Clipper Round the World Yacht Race © Clipper Ventures



Completing the podium positions, Garmin finished in third place just over two-and-a-half hours behind the race winners. Skipper Gaëtan Thomas said: “It’s a good feeling to have clinched a podium, it’s a big relief after we worked so hard.”

Congratulating the teams, Clipper Race Chairman Sir Robin Knox-Johnston said: “What an impressive race! Much like the first stage, it’s been another incredibly tight contest and was almost impossible to take your eyes off the Race Viewer, proving just how well matched these one-design yachts are.

“These teams have effectively been involved in a 3,500 nautical mile sprint, and keeping that level of intensity up for two weeks whilst across the South Atlantic is one tough test for any sailor. I have big respect for the effort put in by all the teams.”

Greenings is a first-time Team Partner in the Clipper 2017-18 Race and Managing Partner, Andrew Greening, said: “The team has kept us on the edge of our seats for the last two weeks and we are delighted that they have arrived safely in to Cape Town.

“Our company, and our clients have followed the team’s progress closely and are truly humbled by their efforts. There is the courage of a lion embedded in this team, embracing their third skipper in just two Legs of the Clipper Race and they have demonstrated that concentration and determination can lead to success. We wish the team a well-deserved welcome to The Cape!”

A close race across the fleet, ten of the twelve teams are expected into Cape Town within this first 24-hour arrival period.

The Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms has been a particularly eventful one for the eleventh and twelfth placed teams who can expect a warm welcome when they arrive into Cape Town. Unicef, currently in eleventh place, suffered a serious spinnaker wrap on Day 3 which damaged the team’s inner forestay, whilst a whale collided with PSP Logistics on Day 1 of the race, which damaged the boat’s rudder and forced the team to return to Uruguay for repairs, making it highly likely that it will finish in twelfth position.

This is the ninth time that the Clipper Race has visited South Africa in its eleven-edition history and the teams can expect generous hospitality in the picturesque setting of the V&A Waterfront, just under the view of Table Mountain, before departing on Leg 3 of the race on 31 October.

Conscious of the current water shortage in the area, the teams have been making freshwater while out at sea using their watermakers to reduce the strain on supplies in the city. The Clipper Race office has also introduced a number of other contingency measures including providing recycled water for cleaning the boats in port.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race fleet has now covered over 10,000 of the race’s 40,000 nautical mile route since Race Start in Liverpool on 20 August.

Race 3 of the Clipper 2017-18 Race starts on 31 October, departing Cape Town and taking teams deep into the Southern Ocean and the infamous ‘Roaring Forties’ in another fast and thrilling ‘sleigh ride’ to Fremantle, Western Australia.

Insun - AC ProgramBandG AUS Zeus3 660x82Sydney Harbour Boat Storage 660x82

Related Articles

Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 14, Race 2 – Photo finish on the cards
Dare To Lead emerged from Stealth Mode at 18:00 UTC yesterday, but failed to make any significant ground on Greenings Separated by just a few nautical miles after sailing over 3,500 natuical miles through the South Atlantic, Greenings, which has set the pace the whole way in this race, currently has the edge but has the Dare to Lead team in full view, as a constant reminder that there is no room for error in this final approach.
Posted on 18 Oct Clipper Yacht Race - Light airs hinder fleet
The two Chinese team entries, Sanya Serenity Coast and Qingdao, have made some gains overnight. The two Chinese team entries competing in the 2017-18 edition, Sanya Serenity Coast and Qingdao, have made some gains overnight and now sit in third and fifth place respectively.
Posted on 17 Oct Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 11 Race 2 – Battle at the top
Greenings emerged from Stealth Mode in second place, with its time off the grid failing to maintain its leading position Dare To Lead now maintain first place by three nautical miles. Both teams have completed the Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint, though the bonus points won’t be announced until the rest of the fleet crosses the eastern gate.
Posted on 15 Oct Clipper World Race – Day 10, Race 2 – Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint begins
Dare To Lead began its Elliot Brown Ocean Sprint shortly after Garmin, and is in second place on the leader board. Just before it was due to become the first Clipper 70 to enter the western gate of the Ocean Sprint, Greenings activated Stealth Mode, meaning its position will remain hidden for 24 hours, until 18:00 UTC this evening.
Posted on 14 Oct Clipper Race - Estimated arrival times into Cape Town, South Africa
The leading teams of Clipper Race fleet made good progress and predicted to arrive ahead of scheduled arrival window. The leading teams of the Clipper Race fleet have made good progress in the Stormhoek Race to the Cape of Storms and are currently predicted to arrive slightly ahead of the scheduled arrival window.
Posted on 14 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 9, Race 2 – Shaking out the reefs
Ahead of the front, which passed over the majority of the pack, teams were making the most of the surfing conditions. Although wind speeds have settled for most of the fleet, residual swell is ensuring that teams won’t be getting too comfortable, or dry.
Posted on 13 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 8, Race 2 – Fast and furious sailing
Leader of race two, Greenings has notched up 312nm in 24-hour period. Interim Skipper Andy Woodruff is proud of his crew Greenings has increased its lead over second-placed Garmin and third-placed Dare To Lead to around 20nm but there is still all to play for with the windy conditions speeding the teams along towards Cape Town.
Posted on 12 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 7, Race 2 – PSP Logistics back at sea
The leading pack is making great progress towards Cape Town and there are less than 10nm separating the top three teams. After spending the past five days receiving repairs to rudder damage, sustained after a whale collided with the boat earlier in Leg two, the team is expected to resume racing in twelfth position, once it reaches the closest position of the collision.
Posted on 11 Oct Clipper Race – Day 6, Race 2 – Qingdao secures top Scoring Gate points
Following a fierce battle with Liverpool 2018 and Visit Seattle, Qingdao, currently in ninth place, crossed Scoring Gate After taking the Northerly route to cross the Scoring Gate, time will tell if they can make up the additional miles to catch the leaders sailing closer to the rhumb line.
Posted on 10 Oct Clipper World Race – Day 5 – High-Pressure System frustrates fleet
Dare To Lead continues to be in first place with a lead of 20nm but progress has slowed having sailed just over 30nm Further north, a race to the Scoring Gate continues with Liverpool 2018, Visit Seattle and Qingdao (in fourth, fifth and sixth position respectively) gunning to be the first team over the line to take three points, with two points for second and one point for third.
Posted on 9 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy