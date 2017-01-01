Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Second IRC Nationals title for Whooper

by James Boyd today at 10:20 am
Start line action at the IRC Nationals Paul Wyeth / http://www.pwpictures.com">www.pwpictures.com http://http://www.pwpictures.com">www.pwpictures.com
With a near perfect scoreline, Giovanni Belgrano's 1939 classic yacht Whooper was today crowned 2017 champion at the Royal Ocean Racing Club's IRC Nationals.

Today, two windward-leeward races were held on the Solent in similar brisk southwesterlies to the first two days. This year's event may not have been an 'all-round test' weather-wise, but has been extremely challenging in terms of preparation and boat handling.

During the event Whooper, a classic Laurent Giles sloop that was previously IRC National Champion in 2004, scored six bullets, a fourth and a discardable DNF in the final race.

'I am relieved we don't have any more to do - three days of this is knackering!' admitted Belgrano, a leading marine structural engineer. In 20+ knots, Whooper, with her shoal draught/ centreboard configuration is tender, but benefits from a displacement around twice that of her competition. 'The loads are much higher, because we have more water to push around, so we have to be very careful. It is stressful for everyone on board, but she loves it when it is strong wind against tide, like it's been this weekend.'

Lady Mariposa had a battle on her hands to grab a tight win in Class One – IRC National Championships © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com http://www.pwpictures.com
Lady Mariposa had a battle on her hands to grab a tight win in Class One – IRC National Championships © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com http://www.pwpictures.com



Whooper is no rating demon. She is optimised with modern sails and Belgrano has an experienced crew who do 60-70 races/year.

Elsewhere, the racing was extremely close. In the FAST 40+, Johnny Vincent's Pace fended off charges from Peter Morton's brand new Carkeek 40 Mk3, Girls on Film to win by a slender two points. Today Pace scored a 1-3 to Girls on Film's 2-1.

'I think the boys were a bit tired, because it has been a bit full on, although there was not quite as much breeze as Friday,' said Vincent, who attributed much of their success to mods made to their Ker 40+. 'Last year we had a lot of breakages so we made a lot of changes over the winter - keel, bowsprit and losing weight. They have made a massive difference. The boat feels like it wants to go.' Unlike last year, Pace is now also hitting the top of the FAST 40+ rating band. 'The whole class has become massively close in competitiveness.'

No ageism here - 1939 built Whooper carves through the breezy conditions – IRC National Championships © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com http://www.pwpictures.com
No ageism here - 1939 built Whooper carves through the breezy conditions – IRC National Championships © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com http://www.pwpictures.com



IRC One concluded with a dog fight for the lead between the Ker 46 Lady Mariposa and Ker 40 Keronimo. The larger boat held a two point lead going into the final race in which they suffered a major blow, being over the start line early. At this point Keronimo chose to engage. Lady Mariposa skipper, Dan Hardy, observed: 'They tried to hook us to stop us clearing the line. At that point we realised 'this is on today!' Their 20-year-old helmsman Igor Yakunin added: 'They had nothing less to lose. Their discard was a lot less than ours.'

Finally they managed to shake Keronimo off and were able to get up to speed until they had to make a last minute change to their lighter spinnaker, despite the wind building to above 20 knots. 'We were praying that it would hold to the finish,' recalled Hardy. Ultimately finishing fourth to Keronimo's second left them tied on points, claiming IRC One on countback.

Fast 40+ Pace: tired but happy with their success – IRC National Championships © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com http://www.pwpictures.com
Fast 40+ Pace: tired but happy with their success – IRC National Championships © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com http://www.pwpictures.com



Thanks to their spat another boat claimed the bullet in the final race, the Dutch de Graaf family on board their chartered Marc Lombard IRC 46, Pata Negra. As de Graaf son Dirk observed: 'We were just watching them match race and we thought 'that might affect us...' We just decided to stay fast and not make any stupid decisions and be quick.' The de Graafs' crew, most from their Ker 40 Baraka GP, sailed well, making no mistakes with their hoists and drops, despite the brisk conditions.

In IRC Two there was a leader change with Ed Fishwick's Sun Fast 3600 Redshift Reloaded, leader all weekend, finally trounced by Adam Gosling's JPK 1080+ Yes! who came very close to successfully defending their IRC Nationals title.

Yes! loses no time in showing her Class Two speed in her debut regatta of the season – IRC National Championships © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com http://www.pwpictures.com
Yes! loses no time in showing her Class Two speed in her debut regatta of the season – IRC National Championships © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com http://www.pwpictures.com



'We only got the boat out of the box for this regatta and that shows in our scoreline,' said Gosling, adding they had also optimised for lighter conditions. 'We were all sweltering in London expecting light breeze. Then we come down here and it was blowing 25 knots.'

As to relinquishing the IRC National title to Whooper, Gosling said: 'Giovanni sails really well. He's campaigned Whooper for a long time. It is nice to see an old boat win.'

Giovanni Belgrano and his victorious crew of Whooper – IRC National Championships © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com http://www.pwpictures.com
Giovanni Belgrano and his victorious crew of Whooper – IRC National Championships © Paul Wyeth / www.pwpictures.com http://www.pwpictures.com

Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1Beneteau SAIL Oceanis 35.1 37.1 41.1 660x82 1BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82

Related Articles

Perfect day for Race 8 of the Land Rover Winter Series
The result means The Goat retakes the lead at the top of the series standings with just two races to go. In Division A1 it was Geoff Lavis’ Inglis/Dovell 50 UBS Wild Thing which took out the top spot ahead of the Sailors With Disabilities team in TP52 SWD Wot Eva. Two seconds the gap between first and second. Sebastian Bohm’s Rogers 46 The Goat finished third with Steve McConaghy’s Davidson 59 Aftershock, fourth.
Posted today at 11:51 am 175th Festival of Sails racing schedule announced
On Friday January 26, Australia Day, a large fleet will set off from a start line off Williamstown at the top of the bay With Sandringham Yacht Club hosting the Australian Yachting Championship the weekend prior to the festival, organisers anticipate a bulked-up racing fleet for the anniversary passage race then the short course Racing, Performance Racing and Multihull series.
Posted today at 11:28 am Gold in the 470 Men and 49er classes in Para Worlds at Kiel Week
In the 49er class, the young Aussie crew of David Gilmour and Joel Turner came second in the medal race overnight In the 470 Men’s event, Rio Silver Medallists Mathew Belcher and Will Ryan won today’s medal race to clinch the win overall. The Aussies also had a strong week, going into the medal race with an 18 point lead. Chris Charlwood (WA) and Josh Dawson (NSW) finished eighth overall after an impressive fourth placing in today’s medal race.
Posted today at 10:52 am Ours or Theirs?
So if last week’s ditty was entitled ‘Mine or Yours?’, then this week just had to be Ours or Theirs? So if last week’s ditty was entitled ‘Mine or Yours?’, then this week just had to be Ours or Theirs? That stands for ‘Ours’, as in Aussie, or ‘Theirs’, as in Kiwi. Ultimately, all of it is more than a tad Antipodean, anyway, and that is precisely the way we should probably look at it. As we go to press, i.e. hit the send button, for it is a long time since ink has hit the paper, the Kiwis are 6:1
Posted today at 3:00 am Queen Mary 2 takes on trimarans as Centennial Transat begins
Many thousands lined the harbor and shore to welcome the Queen Mary 2 into the Brittany harbor where she was built. This time the cannon shots were sounds of fraternity to begin the race between the Queen Mary 2 and four of the largest and fastest trimarans in the world. The start to ocean races are always emotive affairs but rarely are they so loaded.
Posted on 25 Jun Ran Racing wins at the Audi Sailing Week - 52 Super Series
First across the finish line in the first race was Bronenosec, who got their first first place finish at this event A final day that saw Niklas Zennstrom's Ran Racing on the top step of the podium followed at just one point by Vladimir Liubomirov's Bronenosec. Doug DeVos' Quantum Racing finished in third place.
Posted on 25 Jun 52 Super Series Audi Sailing Week – Rán Racing rise to win
Without question this fourth regatta of the 52 Super Series has been an emotional roller coaster for many teams. While there was elation for the ice cool Swedish owner-driver and his hard working crew there was huge disappointment for Quantum Racing and for Provezza who both within minutes of each other had one hand on the top prize, before gear failures successively dropped them from contention.
Posted on 25 Jun Marrai tiebreaks his way to Laser gold at Kiel Week
Francesco Marrai charged past his rivals to clinch Laser gold by the smallest of margins on the final day Marrai’s fourth place in the Medal Race was sufficient to put him on equal points with Karl Martin Rammo, but it was the Italian’s better placing in the Medal Race that clinched victory ahead of the Estonian who had to settle for silver.
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup Match – Chat with Iain Murray and OTUSA's asymmetry
In my live commentary of the racing I surmised that Oracle Team USA are using asymmetric foils as one of their changes I asked Big Fella about the asymmetric concept again this morning, and we covered some of the other US changes, and then we went over the reaction times involved with all of the dial downs yesterday.
Posted on 25 Jun America's Cup Match – More action shots from Day 3 by Studio Borlenghi
Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three Emirates Team New Zealand Vs Oracle Team USA. Studio Borlenghi provided a gallery of images from day three
Posted on 25 Jun
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy