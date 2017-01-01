Seawanhaka International Challenge Cup - Overall report
The 46th Match of the Seawanhaka International Challenge Cup for Small Yachts will be raced in Oyster Bay from September 15-17, 2017. Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club, as defender, having won the cup from Southern Yacht Club in 2014, is looking forward to hosting the following challengers:
Seawanhaka Cup 2017 Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club
• Black Rock Yacht Club
• Corinthian Yacht Club
• Long Beach Yacht Club
• Minima Yacht Club (U.K.)
• Newport Harbor Yacht Club
• Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Club (Canada)
• Royal St. Lawrence Yacht Club (Canada)
Racing will be held in Match 40’s in the waters off Centre Island, NY. Thanks to our friends and Oyster Bay neighbors, Oakcliff Sailing, for the generous use of their Match 40 fleet for the Seawanhaka Cup.
Racing begins this Friday, September 15th and will continue to Sunday, September 17th with the first gun scheduled for 10:00 AM each day. PRO's will be Julian Fisher and Todd Field; Chief Umpire is Bruce Cook.
to get direct access to the live feed results.
The Seawanhaka International Challenge Cup is the oldest yachting trophy, originating in America, which remains in active competition. First raced in 1895, the Seawanhaka Cup trophy was offered for the purpose of promoting small yacht racing and developing the Corinthian spirit among yachtsmen. The very first challenge in 1895 was sailed in the fifteen-foot 'Seawanhaka Rule' class, between Seawanhaka’s Ethelwynn and Spruce IV from England’s Minima Yacht Club. Minima returns this year to challenge for the Cup for the first time since 1895.
Click Here
for more information about the Seawanhaka Cup.
Results:
|Round Robin 1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|W
|%
|Royal Nova Scotia Yacht Squadron
|
|
|
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|80%
|Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club
|
|
|
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|100%
|Newport Harbor Yacht Club
|
|
|0
|
|
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|60%
|Long Beach Yacht Club
|
|1
|
|
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|100%
|Black Rock Yacht Club
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|0
|0
|0%
|Minima Yacht Club
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|0
|
|0
|0%
|Corinthian Yacht Club
|
|0
|0
|1
|0
|
|1
|
|
|2
|40%
|Royal St. Lawrence Yacht Club
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|1
|20%
