Please select your home edition
Edition
Southern Spars

Seattle returns as host and partner in Clipper Round the World Race

by Amy Martindale / Clipper Ventures today at 5:04 pm
Seattle returns as host and partner in Clipper Round the World Yacht Race Clipper Ventures
It has been revealed today that the city of Seattle, USA, will once again welcome the biennial Clipper Round the World Yacht Race as a Host Port and Team Partner in the 2017-18 edition.

The announcement that the American city will feature on the global Clipper Race route and enter a team for a second consecutive time, was made by the Official Tourism Board, Visit Seattle, supported by its partners Seattle Sports Commission and the Port of Seattle.

“The Seattle stopover certainly made its mark on our international race crew, friends, family and business partners during the last race and I am pleased that we will return to the Emerald City once again,” said Clipper Race Founder and Chairman, Sir Robin Knox-Johnston.

“Like our race crew, the people of Seattle have a strong sense of adventure and the support received from the city and its residents as the fleet raced around the world was fantastic. The welcome and hospitality provided by locals and businesses during the race’s visit to Seattle was first-class and has put the city firmly on the map as a popular race destination to visit and do business with and we hope to build on the relationships created.”

Making its debut in the 2015-16 edition of the race, which saw the city’s name and iconic skyline emblazoned on one of the race’s twelve 70-foot ocean racing yachts, Visit Seattle promoted the city as a destination for leisure, tourism and business during its eleven month, 40,000 nautical mile journey around the globe.

A city on the leading edge of innovation, Seattle is home to some of the world’s biggest corporations and has global appeal as a place to do business, live and visit. Representing the city in the 2017-18 edition, Visit Seattle will engage with international Clipper Race partners and provide opportunities to increase international trade links with the US.

The city aims to build a legacy following the relationships made through direct engagement with companies, cities and countries on the Clipper Race route.

“A branded, 70-foot racing yacht is a wonderful conversation-starter,” said Tom Norwalk, President and CEO of Visit Seattle. “We’re proud to be associated with the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race and regard the Visit Seattle yacht and its intrepid crew as global ambassadors of our city and region.”

The twelve Clipper 70s, the world’s largest matched yacht race fleet, will berth at the Port of Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina in April 2018 after completing the most gruelling race in the 14 race series, the Mighty Pacific leg.

A month-long race, teams will battle against 5,600 nautical miles of the North Pacific Ocean from Qingdao, China, to Seattle, WA, before setting off on the next stage of the Clipper Race to New York City, via the Panama Canal.

Welcoming the race’s return, Port of Seattle Commissioner, Fred Felleman, said: “The Port of Seattle is a proud sponsor and host of the Clipper Race at our Bell Harbor Marina in April 2018. The Port's involvement in this unique international maritime competition is to highlight Seattle as a world-class destination for the adventure-seeking sailor as part of our continued support for our region’s heritage on the world stage.”

Following the success of the Clipper Race partnership, fifteen crew members from Washington State, including six from the city of Seattle itself, have signed up to participate in the 2017-18 race edition and followers can look forward to some exciting and exhilarating racing from the teams when the event gets underway in August.

The Clipper Race is unique in that it trains amateurs to take on the world’s most challenging oceans under the leadership of professional skippers. Approximately 700 crew will take part in the Clipper 2017-18 Race and from all walks of life, representing more than 40 different nationalities. Aged 18 to 70 plus; 40 per cent of have no sailing experience before they sign up to take part as full training is provided.

During the eleven-month-long ocean odyssey the fleet will visit six different continents, including stopovers in the UK (TBC), South America (TBC), Cape Town, Sydney – Australia, Sanya and Qingdao – China, Seattle and New York – USA, Derry-Londonderry – Northern Ireland, and Europe (TBC), before the team with the highest total points at the finish wins the Clipper Race Trophy.

The Clipper 2017-18 Race starts this August and the fleet will arrive in the Port of Seattle’s Bell Harbor Marina in April 2018.
Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsMondo Travel Americas Cup Tour - Catamaran 2855Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Tristan Brooks
Tristan Brooks first took to the water at the age of ten, spending his childhood fine tuning his dinghy skills Tristan Brooks first took to the water at the age of ten, spending his childhood fine tuning his dinghy skills on the Menai Strait in North Wales, and has spent the past 13 years working as a professional skipper, mate and engineer.
Posted today at 6:55 am Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Gaëtan Thomas
This summer Gaëtan Thomas will make history as the first Belgian Skipper to lead a team around the world in Clipper Race This summer Gaëtan Thomas will make history as the first Belgian Skipper to lead a team around the world in the Clipper Race.
Posted on 26 Mar Meet Clipper 2017-18 Race skipper Wendy Tuck
For Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck, one race around the world was never going to be enough. For Wendy ‘Wendo’ Tuck, one race around the world was never going to be enough. And as a result, she’s set to make history in the Clipper 2017-18 Race as the first Australian skipper to complete the arduous ocean challenge twice.
Posted on 24 Mar Meet the Dynamic Dozen - Clipper 2017-18 Race skippers announced
With less than six months to go before the Clipper 2017-18 Race start, we are excited to introduce the ‘dynamic dozen’ With less than six months to go before the Clipper 2017-18 Race start, we are excited to introduce the ‘dynamic dozen’ who will guide the teams during the world’s largest round the world yacht race.
Posted on 17 Mar British female set to become youngest skipper in Clipper Race history
She takes over the ‘youngest Skipper’ title from Alex Thomson who proved youth was no barrier to success Sailing with family and friends since the age of 13, the idea of being able to work at sea was planted after a short stint in the Sea Cadets. Nicola has since carved a successful sailing career, in both racing and instructing which would rival those twice her age.
Posted on 16 Mar Former Police Superintendent selected as skipper in Clipper Race
The former Metropolitan Police Superintendent will be one of 12 sailors who will each lead a crew of amateur sailors The former Metropolitan Police Superintendent will be one of twelve professional sailors who will each lead a crew of amateur sailors through Mother Nature’s toughest environments in the 40,000 nautical mile challenge, which sets sail from the UK this August, involves around 700 crew, and will take almost a year to complete.
Posted on 16 Mar Derry-Londonderry returns as Host Port for Clipper Round World Race
It has been revealed today that Derry-Londonderry, Northern Ireland, will once again feature as a Host Port The decision that the race will visit the Northern Irish city for the fourth consecutive time, in July 2018, was confirmed today by Derry City and Strabane District Council at its Business and Culture Committee meeting.
Posted on 14 Mar Clipper Race Alumni launches new water challenge
Tom Salt is now turning his experiences in extreme endurance into a unique new Hampshire business venture. Clipper Race crew usually use the Clipper Race as a break from their everyday work, but alumni member Tom Salt is now turning his experiences in extreme endurance into a unique new Hampshire business venture.
Posted on 7 Mar Clipper Race - Chris Drummond’s Race Against Time
There are many inspirational people who take part in Clipper Race and one of them is 2015-16 crew member Chris Drummond. There are many inspirational people who take part in the Clipper Race, and one of them is 2015-16 crew member Chris Drummond. Chris, 63, from High Wycombe in Buckinghamshire, has made it his mission to raise awareness, particularly among men, about the importance of the early detection of cancer.
Posted on 4 Mar Clipper Round the World - Meet the 2017-18 crew - Greg Schey
Greg Schey is well on road to achieving that dream, after completing third of four sail training levels this week “I’ve always wanted to sail around the world. Since I was knee high to a grasshopper, one thing that I’ve always said is that’s what I want to do.” Greg Schey, a 27-year-old doctor from Swansea, Wales, is well on the road to achieving that dream, after completing the third of four sail training levels this week ahead of setting off for full circumnavigation in the Clipper 2017-18 Race this summer.
Posted on 26 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy