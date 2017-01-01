Sears Cup, Bemis Trophy and Smythe Trophy on the line in Toms River

Sears Cup, Bemis Trophy and Smythe Trophy on the line in Toms River US Sailing Sears Cup, Bemis Trophy and Smythe Trophy on the line in Toms River US Sailing http://www.ussailing.org

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/156261

by US Sailing today at 6:10 pmThe Toms River Yacht Club will play host to US Sailing’s oldest championship this Tuesday through Friday, August 8-11, 2017. Nearly 100 highly-skilled young sailors representing their home yacht club or local sailing organization are eager to test themselves against their peers from around the country in single-, double-, and triplehanded competition.First sailed in 1921, sailors compete regionally to earn an opportunity to race at this championship in one of three fleets. Competing sailors range in age between 13 and 18. Each Area is eligible to send at least one sailor/team to compete in each of the fleets for the 2017 event:U.S. Junior Singlehanded Championship for the Smythe Trophy to be sailed in the Laser Radial.U.S. Junior Doublehanded Championship for the Bemis Trophy to be sailed in the Club 420.U.S. Junior Triplehanded Championship for the Sears Cup to be sailed in the Flying Scot.The top three eligible athletes in the singlehanded fleet will receive early acceptance to the 2018 U.S. Youth Championships.Sailors took part in onshore and on-water clinics on Tuesday to hone their skills and acclimate themselves to the racing conditions and the boats. The Triplehanded Championship started racing Tuesday afternoon and competition for the Singlehanded and Doublehanded Championships starts Wednesday.The following coaches will be on site to work with the sailors throughout the championship:Richard Feeny – Head Coach, US Sailing Junior and Youth National ChampionshipsKevin Burnham – 2004 Olympic Gold Medalist, Men’s 470 ClassAmanda Callahan – Head Coach, Roger Williams UniversityAmanda Clark – 2012 and 2008 Olympian, Women’s 470 ClassCappy Capper – US Sailing Master Coach Trainer“Our team of US Sailing-provided fleet coaches is one of the things that sets the US Sailing Championships apart from most youth regattas,” said John Pearce, Youth Director of US Sailing. “It’s a great opportunity for young sailors to get a fresh perspective on their skill development, and soak up knowledge from some of the best coaches in the game.”The sailing area for the Single- and Doublehanded Championships will be at the mouth of Toms River on the eastern half of the body of water known as the “Wanamaker Course” or, weather dependent, east of the Intracoastal Waterway. The sailing area for the Triplehanded Championship will be at the mouth of Toms River on the western half of the Wanamaker Course.