Please select your home edition
Edition
Auckland On the Water Boat Show

Search for the UK’s unsung sailing legends

by Mikahla Collins today at 12:36 am
Search for the UK’s unsung sailing legends Old Pulteney https://www.clipper-oldpulteney.com/
Old Pulteney Single Malt Scotch Whisky has partnered with record-breaking sailing and expedition icons, Olly Hicks and Brian Thompson, to launch the annual Maritime Heroes Awards: a nationwide search for the outstanding individuals within maritime communities who have contributed in a remarkable way.

The awards, now in their sixth year, recognise and reward the exceptional passion, commitment and achievements within British maritime communities*. Nominees can enter the following categories:

Club Service – for a member of a sailing club who has worked endlessly to contribute to their club
Bravery – for demonstrating a remarkable level of maritime bravery
Sailing Achievement – for achieving sailing greatness at local, national or international levels
Maritime Achievement – for achieving maritime greatness at local, national or international levels

Each of the finalists will be judged by an impressive panel including Brian Thompson, Olly Hicks, Mark Jardine, Editor of YachtsandYachting.com and an Old Pulteney representative. The winner will be awarded with a £500 personal cash prize, a £1,000 donation for their sailing club (or their charity of choice) and a special bottle of Old Pulteney.

Hicks, who broke the Guinness World Record for being the ‘youngest person to row solo across an ocean’ and around the Atlantic from the USA to England in 124 days, said:

“There are so many inspiring stories of individuals and clubs in the maritime community. This is a great opportunity to applaud and highlight some of those examples and I’m looking forward to seeing the entries.”

Brian Thompson, who made history as the first Briton to break the Round the World sailing record twice and has since broken a further 35 Official WSSRC world records, said:

“There’s something very unique about the maritime world. You learn and experience so much at sea, and push yourself physically and mentally to new limits. I’ve always enjoyed sharing my experiences and I’m excited to see the inspiring stories from this year.”

Editor of YachtsandYachting.com, Mark Jardine, said: I’m delighted to be involved in the Old Pulteney Maritime Heroes Awards as recognising service and achievements in sailing is so important. In particular I’m looking forward to reading the entries in the Club Service award. Sailing Clubs are the life-blood of our sport and the volunteers who contribute their time to making everything run smoothly are the people who ensure that sailing can be enjoyed by all. We are also incredibly lucky that our sailing heroes are so approachable and encourage the next generation of sailors at every opportunity.

Karen Walker, Marketing Director for Old Pulteney, said:

“The maritime heritage is at the heart of Old Pulteney whiskies and we’ve long embraced the sea as a source of inspiration. To honour this, we are actively committed to celebrating the achievements of maritime communities and individuals who share our passion for the ocean. We’re exceptionally proud to work with both Brian and Olly, two of the nation’s maritime legends, whose expertise in the sailing industry make them perfect judges for our entries.”
Musto AUS 2017 660x82 5Sail Exchange 660x82 1Zhik AkzoNobelb 660x82

Related Articles

National Sailing Hall of Fame inducts eight sailing heroes
The backdrop for the Induction could not have been more fitting: a busy Newport harbor on glorious early fall afternoon The eight Inductees, including three posthumous honorees, were celebrated for the impact they have had on the sport. The National Sailing Hall of Fame, dedicated to preserving the stories of these sailing heroes to inspire future generations, has now inducted 65 heroes of the sport.
Posted on 25 Sep Land Rover Flying Fifteen British Isles and Classic Nationals– Preview
The championships have attracted one of the largest fleets in recent years with over 50 boats registered. Host club, the Royal Cornwall Yacht Club will be organising racing in Falmouth Bay or adjacent waters to the East. If conditions in the bay are unsuitable, racing may be held within the estuary.
Posted on 25 Sep Young British Vendee2020Vision crew smash Length of Britain record
It marks second record held by the British Vendee2020Vision team who in 2014 took the World Record for Monohulls 60 feet Four young British sailors crossed the virtual finish line off John O’Groats in the early hours of Monday morning to establish a new Length of Britain record of two days, 14 hours and six minutes.
Posted on 25 Sep HYS One Ton Cup – Premier Composite Technologies race day
Dutch Carkeek Mk3 Hitchhiker won race six, just two seconds ahead of Stewart Whitehead's British Carkeek Mk3 Rebellion. Bright sunshine and a shifting southerly breeze produced a highly strategic finale, before Peter Morton's CF40+ Girls on Film, retained the HYS One Ton Cup, the first team to do so since 1993.
Posted on 24 Sep Clipper Round the World Yacht Race – Day 35 – Winds frustrate Nasdaq
The fans and supporters in Punta del Este are now just waiting on one final arrival, with Nasdaq in the final stages According the Clipper Race Meteorologist Simon Rowell, the small high- pressure cell in Nasdaq’s location is going offshore, meaning the winds should gradually build as the team approaches the Finish Line.
Posted on 24 Sep America's Cup - Slingsby optimistic about Australian Challenger
Oracle Team USA's tactician Tom Slingsby is keen on a Australian team rising to the challenge in Auckland Oracle Team USA's tactician Tom Slingsby is keen on a Australian team rising to the challenge of competing at the next America's Cup in Auckland. 'If there's an Australian team, I'd love to be part of it, I've always said that,' Slingsby said
Posted on 24 Sep America's Cup - Switch to monohulls is a step back – Jimmy Spithill
An America's Cup shift back to monohulls could be a step in the wrong direction says Oracel Team USA's Jimmy Spithill An America's Cup shift back to monohulls could be a step in the wrong direction, at least that's what two-time winning skipper Jimmy Spithill thinks. The 38-year-old, currently promoting his book Chasing the Cup: My America's Cup Journey in New Zealand, famously broke Kiwi hearts by leading Oracle Team USA to a comeback victory over Emirates Team NZ in 2013 off San Francisco.
Posted on 24 Sep Azzurra are 2017 52 Super Series Champions
Azzurra which represents the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda are the new 52 Super Series champions. Winning the final regatta of the year to become the only crew to win two events in 2017, the Roemmers family’s Azzurra which represents the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda are the new 52 Super Series champions.
Posted on 24 Sep Intense penultimate day at Audi Sailing Champions League Final
A busy day for 32 teams competing in Audi Sailing Champions League Final saw them reach tally of nine flights completed A busy day for the 32 teams competing in the Audi Sailing Champions League Final saw them reach a tally of nine flights completed. Tomorrow's final race day will bring the event, organised by the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda (YCCS) in collaboration with the Sailing Champions League and with the support of Title Sponsor Audi and Technical Partner Quantum Sails, to a close.
Posted on 24 Sep Azzurra wins both the 52 Super Series and the Menorca event
Azzurra, boat that flies the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda’s burgee, edged out Platoon and Quantum in the toughest circuit Azzurra, the boat that flies the Yacht Club Costa Smeralda’s burgee, edged out Platoon and Quantum in the toughest circuit in professional sailing. Her triumph is dedicated to Jimmy Kerkoc. Azzurra also won the Menorca 52 Super Series. She was tied for points with Gladiator who placed second.
Posted on 24 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy