Please select your home edition
Edition
Safety at Sea - Baltic - 2

Sean Kirkjian wins the 2017 Quantum Nationals

by J24 Australia today at 7:27 am
Close racing in the 2017 Nationals at Cronulla Spot - A - Yacht
Sean Kirkjian’s Pacific Sailing School team admirably aided by the inimitable ‘AJ’ Tony Reynolds and the school graduates in ‘Sailpac’ have taken out the 2017 nationals with a solid and consistent result over Shane Guanaria, helming class stalwart Arthur Crother’s ‘Kaotic’ by four points. Brendan Lee sailing ‘By the Lee’ from Melbourne was third by another seven points.

A recent record fleet of 25 boats competed in the nationals hosted by the Cronulla Sailing Club, located in Port Hacking on the southern edge of Sydney. Many competitors were visiting Cronulla for the first time and have come away with great memories and glowing opinions of the regatta. Cronulla Sailing Club ironed out all the bugs identified in the NSW States held in early November and ran a faultless regatta. From the brilliant sailing waters on the ocean side to the picturesque Gunamatta Bay where the club is located (5 min walk to the surf beach on the other side of the small Cronulla peninsula) and the friendly, helpful and happy club volunteers serving us dinner every night off the BBQ, I didn’t hear one grumble about the running and management of the regatta. I am confident in saying there are many looking forward to another in the future – even those from the harbour loved it!

Out on the racetrack the competition was fierce, with black flags and consequent DSQs happening after each general recall, PRO Dave McLachlan ran a near faultless series, a couple of major wind changes right on the starting signal being the only difficulty encountered. The usual gladiators took out the top end of the results with the exception of Brendan Lee who is a rising star from the Sandringham fleet in Melbourne. Brendan has been putting in a major effort in both club and regatta racing and his third place reflects this. Stephen Girdis sailing ‘Convicts’ took out fourth with Dave West’s ‘Ace’ being sailed by SA blow in crew Doug ‘El Fideldo’ Watson due to Dave’s wife’s medical emergency. Another great performance at the last minute by Doug.

'Mr J24' Hugo Ottaway sailing Bruschetta IV and NSW Class president John Crawford, took the next two from Steve O’Rourke, Simon Grain and Janette Syme rounding out the top ten.

Racing was generally light to medium in SE to NE breezes with most boats never pulling out jibs for the whole regatta. A 18 – 20 knot NE breeze tested some of the boats on the last day but not really causing any real trouble. Generally going left paid but not always and sometimes it was possible to find a wind bend on the right hand corner that gave you a few places. Racing was tight around the corners and the otherwise well behaved fleet experience a little shouting!

Janette Syme sailing ‘Wildfire’ took out the Thomo cup from brother Ron in ‘Kicking’ – a popular and deserving win.

Handicap results went much the same way as the OD results although with a reversal in order at the top. Winning with 51 points was Brendan Lee from Sean Kikjian on 52 and Stephen Girdis on 53, so a close finish there. Fourth was Shane Guanaria on 66 from Simon Grain on 67.

Seven boats made the trip up from Melbourne and two (Robyn and Jim Townsend plus son Andrew) from South Australia (a substantial trip by any measure) – ten Cronulla boats and the rest from the harbour. All in all a good spread from around the country.

The Cronulla Club and its’ volunteers did a fantastic job in making us feel very welcome and efficiently ran the on-shore and on-water parts of the regatta. The success of the regatta is in no small way a result of work done over a long period of time by the enthusiastic Mick Reynolds (sadly being away during the regatta) and others in helping to build the Cronulla fleet. Running up to and during the regatta, Fiona Campbell, Bronwyn Elford, Rhonda Wodzinski and the team of volunteers serving up the BBQ dinner everyday, looking after launching and retrieving on the hardstand, the teams out on the water all did a fantastic job and on behalf of all the competitors and associations involved, we thank you for your magnificent efforts. A big thank you to Quantum and our other sponsors ; Spot a yacht, Afloat Magazine, Wet Tech, Aussea, Sailor Sunscreen, CBON, Explore Sailing.

Cronulla – you have many new converts to your magic location!
BandG AUS Triton2 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Sail-World - Christmas - 660

Related Articles

Viper Worlds 2017 – Jack and Shaun continue dominance on Day 2
The ideal sailing day became about boat handling, crew work and plenty of saltwater in the eyes. Monday’s gloominess and light winds shifted to summer sunshine and sea breezes 14-17 gusting to 19 knots by the time race 5 got underway in Stingaree Bay on Corio Bay’s eastern shore.
Posted today at 9:52 am Vendee Globe - Alex Thomson updates from the Equator and the Doldrums
Vendee Globe sailor, Alex Thomson (GBR) is currently lying in second place in the singlehanded race around the World. Vendee Globe sailor, Alex Thomson (GBR) is currently lying in second place in the singlehanded race around the World. Trailing Armel Le Cleac'h (FRA) currently leads by 91nm as with 2600nm left to sail. Here are videos where Alex describes life on board and his options to try and snatch back the race lead over the final sprint.
Posted today at 7:46 am A Q&A with Daniel Smith, the Clipper Race’s new deputy race director
I talked with Daniel Smith, the Clipper Round The World Race’s new deputy race director, to learn more about his role. I was fortunate to sail with Daniel Smith [36, SCO], skipper of “Derry~Londonderry~Doire” for the 2015/2016 edition of the Clipper Round The World Race, when the fleet reached Seattle last spring. Now, Smith has been hired as the event’s deputy race director-a job that will test many of the skills that he polished as a skipper. I caught up with Smith via email to learn more about his new job.
Posted on 9 Jan Vendée Globe – Day 65 – Critical 12 hours for leaders
The next 12 hours could prove crucial to the outcome of the race, according to British sailing star Ian Walker. The next 12 hours could prove crucial to the outcome of the race, according to British sailing star Ian Walker. Walker, the reigning champion of the Volvo Ocean Race, has been glued to his computer following the exploits of fellow countryman Alex Thomson, currently locked in an epic battle for first place with Frenchman Armel Le Cléac'h.
Posted on 9 Jan Exceptional take up for 47th Rolex Fastnet Race
Entry into the Royal Ocean Racing Club's flagship event, the 47th edition surpassed expectation in record-breaking time. Entry into the Royal Ocean Racing Club's flagship event, the 47th edition surpassed expectation today in record-breaking time. The 340-boat limit was reached in just four minutes and 24 seconds setting a new record.
Posted on 9 Jan Tonoa leads trailer fleet on Day 2 of Bartercard Sail Paradise Regatta
After finishing day one in third place, David Keep and his crew on Tonoa, secured the top spot after day two After finishing day one in third place, David Keep and his crew on Tonoa, secured the top spot after day two
Posted on 9 Jan Weary crew put in massive effort on Day 1 of Viper World Championships
Jack Felsenthal and Shaun Connor, shrugged off the fact they both finished different regattas in Adelaide on Sunday Jack Felsenthal and Shaun Connor, shrugged off the fact they both finished different regattas in Adelaide on Sunday and found enough mojo out on Geelong’s Corio Bay to commence their world championship series the next day, and send the international field a strong message.
Posted on 9 Jan EFG Sailing Arabia – Team Renaissance aim for podium finish
Fahad Al Hasni has dreamt of standing at top of podium, having won fair and square with a team made up of Omani sailors. Since Fahad Al Hasni first competed in the inaugural EFG Sailing Arabia - The Tour (EFG SATT) back in 2011, he has dreamt of standing at the top of the podium, having won fair and square with a team made up of Omani sailors.
Posted on 9 Jan 88th Stonehaven Cup - The winners are crowned!
Stonehaven Cup regatta came to a close on Sunday with boat C160 Mollie G of RMYS finishing overall winner on count back. The 88th Stonehaven Cup regatta came to a close on Sunday morning with the boat C160 Mollie G of RMYS finishing overall winner on count back. The Stonehaven Cup regatta has a reputation for close finishes and the 2017 event was no different, with the results once again being decided in the last leg of the last race!
Posted on 9 Jan Geelong’s Waterfront coming to life with FOS entertainment program
There will be plenty of on-water racing action at the Festival of Sails 2017 later this month – from January 21 to 26 While there will be plenty of on-water racing action at the Festival of Sails 2017 later this month – from January 21 to 26 - there is also a rich entertainment program along the foreshore, including music, kids’ entertainment, sports displays and performances, and of course food, wine and markets.
Posted on 9 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy