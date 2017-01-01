Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing 728x90 AUS

SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week – From light to lovely conditions

by Di Pearson / SMIRW Media today at 1:28 pm
Reignition leads the charge – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
Sunrise gave what appeared to be a sneak preview of the day to come at SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week – hot, sticky and a little airless, Denis Thompson and his team new they were in for another morning of hard decisions after yesterday’s testing conditions where light wind changed direction at whim.

A postponement ashore for the Townsville Yacht Club’s (TYC) 11th Race Week and finally the fleet was on the water and PHS Division 1 kicked off racing at 12.25pm, with PHS 2, 3, Non-Spinnaker Division and Multihulls starting at five minute intervals after. Each division piled up at the boat end of the line, with a few loud voices heard when the going became too close.

Tony Muller, owner of Brava, humorously relates: “Big Vanilla (at 17.5 metres) nearly killed everyone on the start line, stuffing up little Vanilla (16.2m) and us. Little Vanilla only just managed to avoid t-boning them, and little Brava (12.3m) had to avoid t-boning both.

The two Vanillas with Shazam and Y Knot – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
The two Vanillas with Shazam and Y Knot – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW



“It was a great day otherwise. We had a lovely shy kite run home, the breeze topped out at 18 knots,” PHS Division 2 competitor, Muller, said.

The two Farr 40s Ponyo (David Currie, Vic) and Guilty Pleasures VI (Hughie Lewis/Gary Cripps, Tas) were on for another match race and both crossed the start line early, but both recuperated quickly in a pleasant light 5-7 knot breeze.

It didn’t affect Ponyo, which finished second to Tony Ritter’s Thompson 7 sports boat, Spank, with Mach 1, owned by Townsville Yacht Club Commodore, John Stokes, third.

Just when all looked to be a light race, the wind kicked in as the Division 1 yachts came to a mark, kites set and bearing away.

As the breeze increased, Therapy’s (Thomas Hoogenbosch, Vic) kite shred, her crew having to get quickly into gear to pull it down.

Ashore, everyone seemed happy enough.

Doug Shields skippered Vanilla 2 today and said he and the crew had thoroughly enjoyed the kite run home.

Pilgrim versus Y Knot – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
Pilgrim versus Y Knot – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW



“That is our best point of sail and on the long leg we made good speed,” Shields said after picking up substantial boat speed on the shy run home.

“It certainly made up for our digression earlier on in the race,” he said in reference to the light 6-8 knots at the start of the race and the fading breeze coming to the second mark, which does not suit the Dufour 560 Gl.

“The breeze shifted there and we got hammered by Vanilla 1 and others, but being wide, we picked up on the reaching legs and the leg home the breeze picked up to 10 knots plus. Nice,” ended Shields of their day in which they finished seventh and continue to lead Division 2 overall.

On Vaniila 1, a charter for Magnetic Island Race Week, Steve ‘Harpo’ Harper said: “We’re a bunch mainly from Sandringham Yacht Club. We’re loving the friendly competition with Vanilla 2. They beat us today – they’re bigger.”

Little Miss Sunshine won today – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
Little Miss Sunshine won today – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW



On board too is John Middleton, a long time sailing instructor/race official from Melbourne. “This is my first time at Maggie – another one ticked off the bucket list,” he said referring to a nasty bout with prostate cancer. “This is a pretty good place to be – meeting up with a lot of old friends from years gone by.

“It was a bit light for us today. Hopefully we can hold our position, have a good race tomorrow and finish on the podium.” Vanilla 1 finished fifth today to maintain second place overall – on equal points with her main rival at this regatta.

On today’s Division 2 winner, ‘Little Miss Sunshine’, the Beneteau Sense 50’s owner, Sam Pavic, was explaining the name. “It’s for my wife Denise (she’s also racing here). The tender is called ‘Mr Grumpy’ and that’s for me,” he said, before anyone else got the chance.

Freya gets amongst it – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
Freya gets amongst it – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW



The win today has lifted the beautifully appointed boat up to 10th place overall and the nine crew aboard had a good day out, including Kevin Wilson, who normally does duty as a race offer, having a rare few days off.

“It was a beautiful day from start to finish – we loved it all,” said Pavic, explaining, “This is our first time at Race Week. The boat is purely for Denise and our family for cruising - it is four metres wide across the bottom – not built for racing. Our daughter and her fiancé will join us up here after the regatta and we’ll do some cruising.”

SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week finishes tomorrow with one final race planned.

Brava in the groove – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW
Brava in the groove – SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week © Andrea Francolini / SMIRW

Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Southern Spars - 100Protector - 660 x 82

Related Articles

Tornado World Championships – Day 4
In the seventh and eighth consecutive races of the event, the boat of Dany Paschalides and Petros Konstantinidis In the third place of the overall ranking is the German boat with Bob Baier and Marc Baier. In the seventh race they were fourth, while the eighth race was their worst one so far.
Posted today at 1:43 pm America's Cup - Auckland Council grapples with tough Cup options
Today's Auckland City Council meeting gave a first view of the options for hosting the 2021 America's Cup. The Auckland Council's Planning Committee met this morning in an open session to consider a number of options and updates on long term planning for the Auckland area. The meeting gave a first view of the options for hosting the 2021 America's Cup. Which according to Mayor Phil Goff will only be held in Auckland if Emirates Team NZ are happy with the planning and where bases will be located.
Posted today at 3:50 am SMIRW - Tevake II – I’ve been everywhere man!
Fluttering race flags from every major race and regatta on and from the east coast of Australia makes the 13.6 metre Fluttering race flags from every major race and regatta on and from the east coast of Australia makes the 13.6 metre Radford designed Tevake II a standout at Townsville Yacht Club’s SeaLink Magnetic Island Race Week where she is racing for the third time.
Posted today at 3:14 am J-class - Elizabeth Meyer recalls how the revival began
Elizabeth Meyer took the initiative to undertake the restoration of one of four remaining J-class remaining Elizabeth Meyer is the founder of the contemporary J-class fleet, which has just completed its inaugural world championship in Newport RI, following a similar event ahead of the 35th America's Cup Regatta. Her story was recounted on CNN's Mainsail program in July 2014, and is an interesting read against the two J-Class regattas which have just been staged.
Posted on 4 Sep World Sailing invites bids for World Cup Series events
The Series is an annual circuit of Olympic sailing for elite and professional sailors, and a key touchpoint for fans The World Cup Series is the definitive guide to the best-of-the-best in Olympic sailing with clear objectives to showcase and develop Olympic sailing, create sporting heroes and engage sports fans, and excite sponsors and broadcasters.
Posted on 4 Sep Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – Opening day’s action images by Ingrid Abery
Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from opening day in Porto Cervo, Sardinia Photographer Ingrid Abery provided this gallery of images from opening day in Porto Cervo, Sardinia
Posted on 4 Sep Maxi Yacht Rolex Cup – Day 1 coastal race images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day one Photographer Max Ranchi provided this gallery of images from day one
Posted on 4 Sep Despite common approach the World Cup Finals do not fit the Kiel Week
So the hope was to continue this cooperation between World Sailing and the Kiel Week Organisation for the next year The World Sailing President Kim Andersen (Denmark), DSV President Mona Kueppers, President of the German Paralympic Sports Association Friedhelm Julius Beucher, John Petersson (Denmark) from the International Paralympic Committee as well as representatives from the city of Kiel and Schleswig-Holstein did praise the successful integration.
Posted on 4 Sep Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 15, Race 1 – Approaching the Doldrums
Doldrums Corridor is fast approaching and with current weather predictions favouring teams towards the back of the fleet While yet to officially enter the Doldrums Corridor, the latest weather reports show the Intertropical Convergence Zone, or dreaded Doldrums as it is commonly known, is north, giving the fleet a taste of what is to come.
Posted on 4 Sep M32 Series Scandinavia – GAC Pindar steals lead and event win
A crowded shoreline was on hand to cheer home the two local Danish teams who were greeted with dramatic racing Returning to Aarhus as the team to beat from 2016 the British lineup, skippered by Ian Williams, showed huge growth as they climbed the podium positions through the weekend’s racing to end a solid seven points clear of the chasing pack.
Posted on 4 Sep
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy