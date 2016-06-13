Please select your home edition
Edition
Southern Spars

Sea change for RYA Racing as Derbyshire announces retirement

by Lindsey Bell – RYA today at 3:46 pm
Derbyshire as RYA Director of Racing; escorting RYA President HRH The Princess Royal during the 2016 Youth National Championships © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
John Derbyshire OBE, whose involvement with the RYA’s Racing programmes spans some 32 years as a coach, Olympic Manager and as latterly Director of Racing, is to retire from the organisation in late 2017.

Two exciting opportunities will now exist for two exceptional people to help shape the future of sail racing in the UK and the medal fortunes of the world’s leading Olympic sailing nation.

With Olympic Manager Stephen Park OBE also moving on this spring, the RYA is seeking two outstanding candidates to lead the development of racing in the UK, the World Class Programme and the British Sailing Team for the Tokyo 2020 cycle and beyond.

Derbyshire first joined the RYA as National Racing Coach in 1985 – coaching Finns, Europes and Lasers until 1996, whereupon he became Olympic Manager for the Sydney 2000 cycle. Sydney was the first Games following the introduction of National Lottery funding for sport and one which saw Britain’s biggest performance improvement at any sailing Games.

Derbyshire was also personal coach to Sir Ben Ainslie from 1994-2000, including at Sydney where Ainslie won the first of his four Olympic gold medals, and coached other notable sailors such as Shirley Robertson, Iain Percy, Andrew Simpson and Hugh Styles during his career.

Since 2001 he has been the Director of Racing, overseeing the RYA’s World Class Programme and talent pathways, as well as the broader remit of racing participation in all its forms in the UK.

Following a staffing review, the RYA will look to recruit its new Director of Racing as a first priority to enable a suitable handover period, and to allow the successful candidate to be involved with the recruitment of an Olympic Manager to succeed Park.

“It had always been my intention to retire in the early part of this cycle, and with a new Olympic Manager to recruit as well it makes logical sense for my successor to be involved in that process to ensure the best possible handover,” explained Derbyshire, who will remain full time in post until 1 September 2017.

“I feel hugely proud of what has been achieved during my time with the RYA. The sport has evolved enormously during that period and it’s been a privilege to have led a programme which has helped develop the talents of countless sailors at many levels and in so many facets of the sport, and which has been so dominant on the world stage for so many years.

“I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have been aided in that task by an immensely committed group of athletes, coaches, support staff, officials and volunteers who are so passionate about the health and continued success of the sport in this country.

“The RYA’s World Class Programme is in great shape, with a wealth of talented sailors, coaches and support staff and a favourable funding award from UK Sport to underpin our performance strategy for Tokyo 2020 and beyond.”

UK Sport Director of Performance Chelsea Warr said: “John’s contribution to the success of the RYA’s World Class Programme over a long period of time has been enormous.

“He will be greatly missed by all of us working across the UK high performance system but he will leave a great legacy that will see the sport build on the strong foundations he has laid.

“I am delighted that John will remain in post until September to ensure the best possible handover that will support the new individuals coming in as they look to ensure further success in the Tokyo cycle.”

RYA CEO Sarah Treseder added: “John’s contribution both to British sailors’ medal fortunes and to the standard of UK racing both domestically and internationally cannot be understated, and his experience and insight will be greatly missed.

“I am delighted that we will continue to have the benefit of his experience during this transition period, and would like to place on record our thanks to John from the RYA and the wider sailing community for so many years of dedicated service to the sport.

“Both John and Sparky together have driven forward challenging programmes capable of delivering over successive years and cycles.

“Exciting opportunities now exist for two new individuals to take up their batons, further develop and refresh our Racing programmes and ensure this success continues in the years to come.”

Sydney 2000 team manager John Derbyshire celebrates the sailing medal haul © Peter Bentley / PPL
Sydney 2000 team manager John Derbyshire celebrates the sailing medal haul © Peter Bentley / PPL


Sydney 2000 team manager John Derbyshire celebrates the sailing medal haul © Peter Bentley / PPL
Sydney 2000 team manager John Derbyshire celebrates the sailing medal haul © Peter Bentley / PPL

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 1Pantaenius - Worldwide SupportJeanneau Sunfast 660x82

Related Articles

Maserati to compete in RORC Caribbean 600 and Transpacific Yacht Race
The Italian multihull Maserati Multi70 skippered by Giovanni Soldini will this year race in two classic offshore races The Italian multihull Maserati Multi70 skippered by Giovanni Soldini will this year race in two classic offshore races - the 600-mile RORC Caribbean 600 and the 2,225-mile Transpacific Yacht Race.
Posted today at 4:25 pm Vendée Globe – Day 96 – A fierce final Friday for Bellion and Colman
Eric Bellion, who stands to finish as the first rookie in this eighth edition faces one fierce final Friday Eric Bellion, who stands to finish as the first rookie in this eighth edition faces one fierce final Friday, as he fights with the big, active Atlantic low pressure system during his last 800 miles to the finish line in Les Sables d'Olonne.
Posted today at 4:10 pm Extreme Sailing Series – New-look SAP Team returns with podium goals
In preparation for what will be its sixth season, the team has undergone a major reshuffle in its crew line-up. In preparation for what will be its sixth season in the world's leading Stadium Racing Series, the team has undergone a major reshuffle in its crew line-up.
Posted today at 11:17 am Protectors make big splash in Australia
The Rayglass Protector range is now proving increasingly popular in Australia. The Rayglass Protector range is now proving increasingly popular in Australia. Rayglass CEO Dave Larsen says the substantial increase in Australian sales has been driven largely by the Protector’s reputation for the highest quality. The buyers were all looking for a high end RIB that could travel a fair way offshore quickly, safely and with a high degree of comfort for those on board.
Posted today at 7:37 am Vendee Globe - And then there were ten…
After the arrival of Nandor Fa back in Les Sables d’Olonne, there are now ten skippers left at sea. After the arrival of Nandor Fa back in Les Sables d’Olonne, there are now ten skippers left at sea. The next to finish should be Eric Bellion (Comme Un Seul Homme) and Conrad Colman (Foresight Natural Energy).
Posted today at 5:48 am Barnes and Jones extend lead in the Cherub NSW State Championships
Barnes and Ollie Jones consolidate their lead with a race win on Saturday and a close third on Sunday. Barnes and Jones went into the round with a slender series lead. In the Saturday race at Lane Cove, sailed in a light 10kt easterly breeze, they rounded the top mark in close company with early leaders Emily Ward and Dan Barnett then moved to the lead on the first downwind leg.
Posted today at 4:07 am Sydney Sailmakers Press and Hay take out 12ft Skiff Sprint Series
Geotherm held a narrow lead over Sydney Sailmakers (Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay) with Lincoln Crowne in third. Big rigs were the order of the day as a light North Easter filtered down the Parramatta river, Geotherm (Brett Hobson/Bill Lusty) and Lincoln Crowne (Jonathon Temple/Richard Jones) won the first start.
Posted on 8 Feb 69th Brisbane to Gladstone start live streamed to the World
Start of Brisbane to Gladstone will be streamed live locally, nationally and to farthest reaches of globe for audiences Easter Friday, the start of the 69th Brisbane to Gladstone will be streamed live locally, nationally and to the farthest reaches of the globe for audiences to watch on their mobile device or computer. Bringing this spectacle to these audiences for all to see will be accomplished through cutting-edge camera and delivery technology
Posted on 8 Feb A spirited swansong, Hungary's Nandor Fa eighth in the Vendée Globe
Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line at 10 hrs 54 m nine seconds UTC Hungarian solo skipper Nandor Fa brought his Spirit of Hungary across the finish line at 10 hrs 54 m nine seconds UTC this Wednesday morning to earn an excellent eighth place overall.
Posted on 8 Feb Melges 24 World Championship in Helsinki – Six months to go
IM24CA is happy to work together with a bunch of people familiar from the past events' organisations to ensure success The attractions for the sailors will be that the racing area is just outside Helsinki (the capital city of Finland) on open waters. Coming from the race area in to the race harbour both to west and east is unique archipelago.
Posted on 8 Feb
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy