Sea breeze stunner to finish off tenth Sail Port Stephens

by Nic Douglass on 11 Apr
Astern of Celestial. - Sail Port Stephens Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
The final day of the tenth edition of Sail Port Stephens was just glamorous. Sunshine, a building sea breeze all day, and fantastic racing combined to make one of those day that organisers and competitors wish for. I managed to capture the three starts for division 1 and 2 in the IRC NSW State Championship, as well as the Pantaenius Performance Racing and the Seabreeze Super 12 State Championships who were racing on the same windward/leeward track offshore in three live broadcasts which you can watch below. In between commentating and filming, I took a stack of images which you can see below in the gallery.

Stay tuned for a wrap video of this entire event in the coming week or so!

A big thanks again to Pantaenius Sail & Motor Yacht Insurance for helping me to cover the adventures at Sail Port Stephens, and providing a rib and a driver! For more from my upcoming events, or to check out the full coverage from Sail Port Stephens, be sure to check out my Facebook, www.facebook.com/sailorgirlHQ or my website at www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com.

Start 1



Start 2




Start 3




How to have an enormous amount of fun... - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Yes - somewhat ideal. - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Playing wiht the big guns! - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
The Bushranger tried hard and nearly got there - 11 seconds was all it took... - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Off Hawks Nest beach. - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Little Nico in full flight. - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Patrice also had a great day out there. - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
The Balance had their best day of the event. - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Div1 IRC - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Despite what it might look like, it was a successful dousing. - Sail Port Stephens © Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
