Sea breeze stunner to finish off tenth Sail Port Stephens
by Nic Douglass on 11 Apr
The final day of the tenth edition of Sail Port Stephens was just glamorous. Sunshine, a building sea breeze all day, and fantastic racing combined to make one of those day that organisers and competitors wish for. I managed to capture the three starts for division 1 and 2 in the IRC NSW State Championship, as well as the Pantaenius Performance Racing and the Seabreeze Super 12 State Championships who were racing on the same windward/leeward track offshore in three live broadcasts which you can watch below. In between commentating and filming, I took a stack of images which you can see below in the gallery.
Astern of Celestial. - Sail Port Stephens Nic Douglass / www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com
Stay tuned for a wrap video of this entire event in the coming week or so!
More adventures...
A big thanks again to Pantaenius Sail & Motor Yacht Insurance for helping me to cover the adventures at Sail Port Stephens, and providing a rib and a driver! For more from my upcoming events, or to check out the full coverage from Sail Port Stephens, be sure to check out my Facebook, www.facebook.com/sailorgirlHQ or my website at www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com.
Start 1
Start 2
Start 3
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152960