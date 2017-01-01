Please select your home edition
Scheidt shows young guns the way at Kiel Week

by Andy Rice / Kieler Woche today at 6:48 pm
The Brazilian five-time Olympic medallist Robert Scheidt sits two points off the lead after the first three races of Kieler Woche © Kieler Woche / segel-bilder.de
Robert Scheidt has won his first qualifying race at Kiel Week and after three races of the competition lies in third overall in the 49er Men’s fleet. Forty-four-year-olds aren’t meant to be able to race a 49er skiff that effectively but the Brazilian is applying his legendary work ethic to learn a completely new set of skills.

“I’m lucky to be sailing with Gabriel Borges who has loads of experience in the boat and we’ve been training hard with the other Brazilian teams at Lake Garda for two months,” said Scheidt. “Today’s conditions were perfect for me, but I think if the wind picks up you will see me capsizing! I have a lot to learn, many mistakes to make before I get better.”

The Brazilian five-time Olympic medallist sits two points off the lead, currently held by young New Zealanders Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey, with Australia’s David Gilmour and Joel Turner in second overall after three heats. Sitting a point off the podium are the Rio 2016 Olympic bronze medallists and local heroes, Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel.

Marco Benini leads the Laser Man fleet at this erarly time - Para World Sailing Championships © Kieler Woche / okPress.de
Marco Benini leads the Laser Man fleet at this erarly time - Para World Sailing Championships © Kieler Woche / okPress.de



The breeze was light to moderate and pretty shifty close to the Schilksee shore, making it hard to achieve consistency on day one of the Olympic competition at Kieler Woche. However Greece’s Vasileia Karachaliou scored a perfect day with two bullets in the Laser Radial women’s singlehander. The spoils were shared much more evenly among the Men’s Laser fleet of 153 sailors, with El Salvador’s Enrique Arathoon one of those to win a heat. In the other singlehanded fleet, the Men’s Heavyweight Finn, it’s the USA’s Luke Muller who holds the early lead.

With three years to go to Tokyo 2020, this is the year for trialling new partnerships and one of those already showing promise is the Netherlands’ 49erFX pairing of Annemiek Bekkering and Marieke Jongens, who hold a points advantage over Rio 2016 silver medallists and 2013 World Champions from New Zealand, Alex Maloney and Molly Meech. Rio 2016 bronze medallist Thomas Zajac is back in the Nacra 17 catamaran but racing with a new crew, Barbara Matz, and so far things are going well for the Austrian duo who hold the early lead ahead of Germany’s Jan Hauche Erichsen and Ann Kristin Wedemeyer.

In the 470 Men’s fleet, Austria’s up and coming duo David Bargehr and Lukas Mähr sit on equal points with multiple Olympic and World medal winners, Australia’s Mat Belcher and Will Ryan. In the 470 Women’s fleet, it’s Will Ryan’s sister Jaime who also sits in second overall, crewing for Carrie Smith. Holding the lead by three points is Germany’s Frederike Loewe and Anna Markford.

Thomas Zajac is back in the Nacra 17 catamaran but racing with a new crew, Barbara Matz - Para World Sailing Championships © Kieler Woche / okPress.de
Thomas Zajac is back in the Nacra 17 catamaran but racing with a new crew, Barbara Matz - Para World Sailing Championships © Kieler Woche / okPress.de



Thursday’s conditions are set for a change, with some rain expected for the first time this week, and the winds set to pick up to 15-16 knots from the west.

Results Part two Day one of Kieler Woche

2.4mR (Para Worlds): (2) 1. Daniel Bina (CZE,1/3) Punkte 4; 2. Heiko Kröger (Ammersbek,4/2) 6; 3. Damien Seguin (FRA,7/1) 8; 4. Bruno Jourdren (FRA,2/7) 9; 5. Dmitrii Khonich (RUS,8/4) 12; 6. Neil Patterson (AUS,6/12) 18;

49er: (3) 1. Josh Porebski / Trent Rippey (NZL,(4)1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Robert Scheidt / Gabriel Borges (BRA,1/2(7)) 3; 3. Erik Heil / Thomas Ploessel (Kiel,(15)1/3) 4; 4. David Gilmour / Joel Turner (AUS,1(4)3) 4; 5. ?ukasz Przybytek / Pawe? Ko?odzi?ski (POL,5(7)2) 7; 6. Dominik Buksak / Szymon Wierzbicki (POL,(10)2/5) 7;

49er FX: (3) 1. Victoria Jurczok / Anika Lorenz (Kiel,(26)1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Annemiek Bekkering / Marieke Jongens (NED,1/3(6)) 4; 3. Alexandra Maloney / Molly Meech (NZL,4/1(17)) 5; 4. Tina Lutz / Susann Beucke (Prien,1/5(16)) 6; 5. Chika Hatae / Hiroka Itakura (JPN,(13)4/3) 7; 6. Azs Uwm Olsztynie / Nadia Zielinska (POL,3(6)4) 7;

Nacra 17: (3) 1. Thomas Zajac / Barbara Matz (AUT,(4)1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Jan Hauke Erichsen / Ann Kristin Wedemeyer (Flensburg,1(3)3) 4; 3. Kevin Bonnevie / Isaura Maenhaut (BEL,2/2(4)) 4; 4. Maksim Semenov / Alina Shchetinkina (RUS,3(6)2) 5; 5. Shibuki Iitsuka (JPN,(6)4/6) 10; 6. Alica Stuhlemmer / Tom Heinrich (Kiel,5(7)5) 10;

Finn: (2) 1. Deniss Karpak (EST,3/1) Punkte 4; 2. Nenad Bugarin (CRO,2/2) 4; 3. Sebastian Kalafarski (POL,7/3) 10; 4. Milan Vujasinovic (CRO,9/4) 13; 5. Arkadiy Kistanov (RUS,6/8) 14; 6. Anders Pedersen (NOR,10/6) 16;

470 M: (2) 1. David Bargehr / Lukas Mähr (AUT,3/1) Punkte 4; 2. Mathew Belcher / Will Ryan (AUS,2/2) 4; 3. Simon Diesch / Philipp Autenrieth (Deggenhausertal,7/4) 11; 4. Sho Kaminoki / Taisei Hikida (JPN,4/8) 12; 5. Daichi Takayama / Kimihiko Imamura (JPN,5/9) 14; 6. Maciej Sapiejka / Adam Krefft (POL,8/7) 15;

470 W: (2) 1. Frederike Loewe / Anna Markfort (Greifswald,2/1) Punkte 3; 2. Carrie Smith / Jaime Ryan (AUS,1/5) 6; 3. Nadine Böhm / Ann- Christin Goliaß (Buchloe,4/2) 6; 4. Theres Dahnke / Birte Winkel (Plau am See,7/3) 10; 5. Agnieszka Skrzypulec / Irmina Mrózek Gliszczynska (POL,3/8) 11; 6. Luise Wanser / Helena Wanser (Hamburg,5/7) 12;

Laser Standard: (2) 1. Marco Benini (ITA,1/3) Punkte 4; 2. Francesco Marrai (ITA,2/4) 6; 3. Enrique Arathoon (ESA,1/8) 9; 4. Sergei Komissarov (RUS,2/7) 9; 5. Valeriy Kudryashov (UKR,5/4) 9; 6. Karl-Martin Rammo (EST,8/2) 10;

Laser Radial: (2) 1. Vasileia Karachaliou (GRE,1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Svenja Weger (Potsdam,5/1) 6; 3. Erika Reineke (USA,3/3) 6; 4. Carolina Albano (ITA,3/4) 7; 5. Anna Pohlak (EST,2/6) 8; 6. Silvia Zennaro (ITA,1/8) 9;

Hansa 303 M: (2) 1. Christopher Symonds (AUS,1/1) Punkte 2; 2. Piotr Cichocki (POL,2/2) 4; 3. Jens Kroker (Hamburg,7/3) 10; 4. Aaron Yong Quan Per (SIN,5/6) 11; 5. Sergio Roig Alzamora (ESP,9/5) 14; 6. Jingkun Xu (CHN,3/12) 15;

Hansa 303 W: (2) 1. Magali Moraines (FRA,1/3) Punkt 4; 2. Violeta Del Reino Diez Del Valle (ESP,2/2) 4; 3. Qian Yin Yap (SIN,7/1) 8; 4. Jana Mestre (ESP,5/4) 9; 5. Ana Paula Gonçalves Marques (BRA,3/7) 10; 6. Miray Ulas (TUR,4/8) 12;

