Save the date for 34th edition of Medemblik Regatta

by Event Media today at 3:23 pm
Medemblik Regatta © Klaas Wiersma
The Medemblik Regatta, formerly known as the Delta Lloyd Regatta, will be held from Tuesday 22nd to Saturday 26th of May 2018.

It's the 34th edition of this international sailing event for all Olympic Sailing Classes. Sailors from over the whole world will be in the Netherlands to join this, by the international sailing federation (World Sailing) licensed event.

Innovation and a professional organization are the basics for this Regatta. The Medemblik Regatta was one of the first Regattas to be included in the World Cup circuit, and a lot of new racing formats were introduced in Medemblik. In recent years, the Medemblik Regatta has been at the basis of making sailing competitions easier to understand with a track & trace system, which was later successfully implemented at the Olympic Games in London and Rio de Janeiro.

This year the Medemblik Regatta will continue to collaborate with the international organizations about new ideas and test formats in the Netherlands. Registration will start in the coming month via the website. Save the 22nd to the 26th of May 2018 in your race schedule!

Regatta changed names
As of 2018 the name of the Delta Lloyd Regatta will be replaced with Medemblik Regatta. As a result of the acquisition of Delta Lloyd by the NN Group, the brand of Delta Lloyd will be phased out during 2018, the organization decided to introduce the new name Medemblik Regatta.

Delta Lloyd remains connected with a substantial contribution, but they no longer act as the naming sponsor. Besides the name, nothing will change in the Regatta. Location and organization remain unchanged.

Medemblik Regatta © Klaas Wiersma
Medemblik Regatta © Klaas Wiersma

