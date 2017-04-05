Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

Sarah Ogilvie to join Australian Sailing Board

by Jane Gordon today at 4:06 am
Sarah Ogilvie nee Blanck Beijing 2008 Jane Gordon
Dual Olympian and three time World Champion sailor Sarah Ogilvie (Nee Blanck) has been appointed to the Australian Sailing Board and will join the Athletes Commission as the Board representative.

Recognised as an exceptional dinghy sailor, Sarah competed at the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008 finishing fourth in both; she won three World Championships and numerous Australian and State Championship titles. Sarah was co-Captain of the Australian Sailing Team in 2008 and has been recognised as Sailor of the Year and Australian Junior Athlete of the Year.

On her announcement, Sarah was excited about the opportunity ahead saying, “It’s a great honour to be able to continue to contribute to the sport I love, and this is a new challenge which I’m looking forward to.

“Throughout my competitive career and since I have retired, I have always relished in supporting and encouraging others in their sailing activities and achieve a great sense of satisfaction in coaching at all levels. I have a strong interest in increasing the numbers of women and girls in sailing and have actively contributed in that activity for many years.

“I’m pleased to be able to add my knowledge and experience to the Australian Sailing Board and am looking forward to working with these talented and passionate Board Members as we collectively work to grow sailing for the future”, Sarah said.

Sarah Blanck Regatta 2017. © Jane Gordon
Sarah Blanck Regatta 2017. © Jane Gordon



Sarah is the ninth Board Member for Australian Sailing and she joins Matt Allen (President), Sarah Kenny (Vice-President), Garry Langford, Daniel Belcher, Jenni Maclean, Jo Keen, Skip Lissiman and Alistair Murray.

Australian Sailing President Matt Allen welcomed Sarah to the Board saying, “We are thrilled to have Sarah join us. Her background as an athlete who has competed and achieved at the highest levels will provide us with great insights for our decision making. Her knowledge and experience will also be invaluable on our Athletes Commission.

“Since retiring, Sarah has been an active ambassador for sailing, particularly in coaching across junior, youth, school and Clubs and has recently been instrumental in the development of a new Sailing Coach course for Australian Sailing.

“She is also well recognised for the Sarah Blanck Regatta in Victoria. It is an annual celebration of women in sailing and encourages women and girls to take part across all aspects of our sport including competing, coaching and as officials. Sarah’s desire to get more women and girls into sailing is one that is strongly supported by the Board, so we will all work to achieve that aim”, Matt said.

Sarah’s term as an Appointed Director runs until the Annual General Meeting in October 2018 and was agreed at the Australian Sailing Board meeting held on 5 April 2017.

InSunSport - NZSail Exchange 660x82 1Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82

Related Articles

Crews from NSW and Queensland gear up for 12ft Skiff Australian Champs
The Sydney Sailmakers crew of Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay will start as firm favourites The Sydney Sailmakers crew of Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay will start as firm favourites when The Kitchen Maker 12ft Sailing Skiff Australian Championship is sailed over the Easter period from 14-17 April from Lane Cove 12ft Sailing Skiff Club (LCSSC) in Sydney.
Posted on 5 Apr Top of the Gulf Regatta set to welcome 3000th entry
More than 250 boats and 700 sailors and friends representing 25 nationalities, will congregate in Pattaya Having received international acclaim in 2016 and 2014, the multi award-winning regatta is an international showcase for sailing and the Gulf of Thailand. Famous for its warm weather sailing and good winds, Top of the Gulf Regatta has a well earned reputation for world-class sailing and race management, and a relaxed and convivial après-regatta scene.
Posted on 4 Apr Chris brains the Aero Australian Championship after a 34 year interval
Last time Chris sailed competitively was 34 years ago on a Minnow, the same Minnow that brought him out of retirement The night Brain ordered the printing for his son Lachlan’s Minnow, renamed Yoda, he realised he needed to print his own so borrowed the name ‘Jack’ from his old Minnow’s original moniker, Jumping Jack Splash, reflecting his father’s penchant for The Rolling Stones.
Posted on 2 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar – Five Finn finale makes magic moments
Over the past week, 57 Finns had been whittled down to just five. The winner takes all medal race is a new concept Put five top Finn sailors on a beautiful stretch of turquoise waters, 25 knots of wind and baking hot sunshine and you have a recipe for some magic happening. Magic happened today in Palma.
Posted on 1 Apr Palma 49er gold for Peters-Sterritt
In the 49er Peters and Sterritt went into the medal race day one point ahead of their nearest rivals, Botin-Iago Lopez. Silver for Elliot Hanson and Nacra 17 duo John Gimson-Anna Burnett, along with bronze medals for Nick Thompson and Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell, made it five medals for the British Sailing Team at the conclusion of the six-day event.
Posted on 1 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar – Palma winners crowned
A mix of established Rio Olympic campaigners and emerging young talent shared the top podium spots when the event ended While it is the first major Olympic classes regatta victories for the up and coming winners of the 49er class, for the triumphant Men’s 470 pair, the Laser Radial, the men’s RS:X, the outright winner of the Princesa Sofia Trophy is 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Zofia Noceti-Klepacka.
Posted on 1 Apr Alex McKinnon images from the RS Aero Australian Championship
The 2017 RS Aero Australian Championship is being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club The 2017 RS Aero Australian Championship is being staged out of the Black Rock Yacht Club. On the Eastern shores of Melbourne's Port Phillip, the club has an enviable history for holding A Grade dinghy events. There is a fleet of 21 boats for this national title. The PRO for the series is Matt Ross, and on the Saturday, we had three races, with an Olympic triangle and windward return course.
Posted on 1 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofia - Changing the narrative for an exciting finish
Five sailors will contend the medal race final at the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar in Palma on Saturday Five sailors will contend the medal race final at the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar in Palma on Saturday as the testing of the new event format comes to a close. Turkey’s Alican Kaynar, Deniss Karpak of Estonia, Sweden’s Max Salminen, Zsombor Berecz of Hungary and Dutchman Nick Heiner will sail a 30-minute shootout to take home the gold medal. Whoever crosses the finish line first will win
Posted on 1 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofía Iberostar - Showdown Saturday on Bay of Palma
The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar on Mallorca’s Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors The final day of the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar on Mallorca’s Bay of Palma will be a test for sailors but also for the new formats which are designed to produce simpler, more engaging action on the last day.
Posted on 1 Apr Finn format test heads to finale as first finalists are qualified
After the close of the first stage for the Finn fleet at 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar first finalists are known After the close of the first stage for the Finn fleet at the 48th Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar in Palma, the first finalists are known and the rest of the sailors now know what they need to do to make the finals. Alican Kaynar, from Turkey and Deniss Karpak, from Estonia, go right through to the Final on Saturday and can benefit from a day off on Friday.
Posted on 31 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy