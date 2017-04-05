Sarah Ogilvie to join Australian Sailing Board

by Jane Gordon today at 4:06 amRecognised as an exceptional dinghy sailor, Sarah competed at the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004 and Beijing in 2008 finishing fourth in both; she won three World Championships and numerous Australian and State Championship titles. Sarah was co-Captain of the Australian Sailing Team in 2008 and has been recognised as Sailor of the Year and Australian Junior Athlete of the Year.On her announcement, Sarah was excited about the opportunity ahead saying, “It’s a great honour to be able to continue to contribute to the sport I love, and this is a new challenge which I’m looking forward to.“Throughout my competitive career and since I have retired, I have always relished in supporting and encouraging others in their sailing activities and achieve a great sense of satisfaction in coaching at all levels. I have a strong interest in increasing the numbers of women and girls in sailing and have actively contributed in that activity for many years.“I’m pleased to be able to add my knowledge and experience to the Australian Sailing Board and am looking forward to working with these talented and passionate Board Members as we collectively work to grow sailing for the future”, Sarah said.





Sarah is the ninth Board Member for Australian Sailing and she joins Matt Allen (President), Sarah Kenny (Vice-President), Garry Langford, Daniel Belcher, Jenni Maclean, Jo Keen, Skip Lissiman and Alistair Murray.



Australian Sailing President Matt Allen welcomed Sarah to the Board saying, “We are thrilled to have Sarah join us. Her background as an athlete who has competed and achieved at the highest levels will provide us with great insights for our decision making. Her knowledge and experience will also be invaluable on our Athletes Commission.



“Since retiring, Sarah has been an active ambassador for sailing, particularly in coaching across junior, youth, school and Clubs and has recently been instrumental in the development of a new Sailing Coach course for Australian Sailing.



“She is also well recognised for the Sarah Blanck Regatta in Victoria. It is an annual celebration of women in sailing and encourages women and girls to take part across all aspects of our sport including competing, coaching and as officials. Sarah’s desire to get more women and girls into sailing is one that is strongly supported by the Board, so we will all work to achieve that aim”, Matt said.



Sarah’s term as an Appointed Director runs until the Annual General Meeting in October 2018 and was agreed at the Australian Sailing Board meeting held on 5 April 2017.

