San Fernando Race 2017 - Scallywag on track for a new record

Scallywag. RHKYC San Fernando Race 2017. © RHKYC/Guy Nowell Scallywag. RHKYC San Fernando Race 2017. © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/

by RHKYC Media today at 2:01 amAfter the early retirement of Steve Ho’s Felci 45 Surfdude last night and return to Hong Kong due to halyard problems, 15 boats are now racing along the rhumb line towards San Fernando, Philippines. Hong Kong’s 100’ super maxi Scallywag owned by Seng Huang Lee has 130nm to go until the finish and with her current boat speed of around 12kts she looks like she will be in contention to break the record as long as she arrives by 15:15:12hrs tomorrow (Friday).With the fleet nearing the Philippines they now need to decide on the best way to approach the coast and the light wind zone. It will be interesting to see how it plays out between the two T52s, with Sam Chan’s FreeFire to the north of the rhumb line and Ernesto Echauz’s Standard Insurance Centennial to the south as well as Steve Manning and Anthony Root’s Custom Ker 42 Black Baza positioned north of Joachim Isler and Drew Taylor’s Mills 41 Ambush.



With the second day of racing coming to an end there have been only small changes in the leader board Anthony Day’s XC50 Explorer is now in the lead of the IRC Premier Cruising division. Standard Insurance Centennial is still in the lead in IRC 0 and Black Baza is leading IRC 1 and Overall. Leading the HKPN division is Tim Bruce’s Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 49 Diamond Queen.



