San Fernando Race – Scallywag smashes 2001 record

Scallywag - San Fernando Race © RHKYC / Naomi Rebecca Scallywag - San Fernando Race © RHKYC / Naomi Rebecca

by RHKYC Media today at 5:55 pmThe 2001 record was set by Sam Chan’s 70’ ULDB Sled, FfreeFire, Sam Chan is also taking part in this San Fernando race onboard his other FreeFire, a TP52, and is expected to arrive in San Fernando on Saturday evening.The new San Fernando Race record now stands at an imposing 34h, 27m and 17s.This is the second Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club race record that Scallywag holds – she raced her way to the record books last November in the Hong Kong to Hainan Race and holds an impressive record of 23h 31m 52s.





Currently Scallywag is in first place in IRC 0 and first in IRC Overall but the final results will become clear once the rest of the fleet nears the finish.



This year armchair sailors are racing alongside the fleet against 18,000+ virtual skippers on Virtual Regatta and/or Sailonline.org.



The San Fernando Race also supports the San Fernando Race Foundation which helps fund the Faith Rescue Home in San Fernando, La Union, Philippines.

