Please select your home edition
Edition
BandG Triton2 AUS 728x90

San Fernando Race – It's a wrap

by RHKYC Media today at 10:59 am
Emocean2 - San Fernando Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
The final boats raced in to San Fernando, Philippines on Saturday night and early this morning including Emocean2, Christopher Allan’s Swan 55 the sole double handed entry, which arrived at 18:42:12hrs. Christopher Allan was accompanied on board by long time offshore sailor Olivier Decamps. Emocean2 received fourth in the Premier Cruising Division.

Christopher Allan commented on the racing; “This was our first double handed race. It was a very challenging race to do it double handed in that the South China Sea throws everything at you in three days - calm weather, stormy weather, beautiful sunshine and still air. It was very interesting and we had to be ready for it all. We thought that sleep would be a challenge but it wasn’t really. We managed with the conditions because we prepared for it. When you’re sailing double handed you have to prepare early – you don’t do things at the last minute, you reef early and sail to plan.” Olivier Decamps added “ I would do it again. It was a really good race. There should be a class for double handed. Thank you to the Club for allowing us to do it.”

A span of 51hrs separated the first boat to arrive and the last this morning. Michael Lunn’s Azuree 40FC Lion Rock sailed in at 02:18:10hrs. Tim Bruce’s Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 49 Diamond Queen followed at 03:02:47hrs taking first in the HKPN division. Sadly Richard Winter’s Moody 46 Soko sailing in the HKPN division retired in the early hours of this morning due to light air.

Tim Bruce’s Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 49 Diamond Queen - San Fernando Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/
Tim Bruce’s Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 49 Diamond Queen - San Fernando Race © RHKYC/Guy Nowell http://www.guynowell.com/



Peter Churchouse, San Fernando Race Chairman, summed up the race; “There were strong winds out of Hong Kong, 20 to 25kts, 2m seas, the usual pattern and absolutely gorgeous sailing and as you get halfway down the track, full moon sailing with the kite up, it was a classic San Fernando (and a classic Rolex China Sea Race for that matter). It's the conditions we have come to love and expect over the 40 years of sailing in these races, so it fulfilled my expectations to a great extent. Since arriving in San Fernando the hotel has been terrific, great hospitality, the Philippines customs and immigration have been terrific and done exactly what they said they would do and have provided a great service and we should be very thankful for that.”

Congratulations to all division winners of the 40th anniversary of the San Fernando Race including Hong Kong’s 100’ super maxi Scallywag owned by Seng Huang Lee for her win in her division IRC 0, the coveted IRC Overall win and the new race record of an impressive 34h27m17s an incredible 15h27m55s faster than the 16 year old record set by Sam Chan’s 70’ ULDB Sled, FfreeFire in 2001. To Steve Manning / Anthony Root’s Custom Ker 42 Black Baza for her win in IRC 1 and second place in IRC Overall and Anthony Day’s XC50 Explorer for her win in the IRC Premier Cruising Division.

Sail Exchange 660x82 Used SailsBarz Optics - FloatersPantaenius - Worldwide Support

Related Articles

Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race - Busy night in Gladstone
It has been a busy night in Gladstone with much of the fleet capitalising on the 15-20 knot winds throughout the evening It has been a busy night in Gladstone with much of the fleet capitalising on the 15-20 knot winds throughout the evening and early morning hours and an incoming tide.
Posted today at 1:20 am Volvo Ocean Race - MAPFRE back on the water with new rig
16 days after dismasting during a training session off the coast of Galicia, the Spanish VO65 MAPFRE is back sailing Just 16 days after dismasting during a training session off the coast of Galicia, the Spanish VO65 MAPFRE is back on the water. On Saturday 15th April in Lisbon (Portugal), home of the Volvo Ocean Race Boatyard, and where the new mast was fitted, the VO65 was out on the water undertaking its first tests.
Posted on 15 Apr Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew Shona Davies
Race start might still be a few months away, but Shona Davies already describes it as the experience of her life. Race start might still be a few months away, but Clipper 2017-18 Race Crew Member Shona Davies already describes it as the experience of her life. This is an extraordinary statement for the 39-year-old South African to make, given the catalyst for her signing up.
Posted on 15 Apr C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Race - Overall report
A large crowd gathered on Shorncliffe Pier to watch start of C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race. A large crowd was gathered on the Shorncliffe Pier on Friday 14 April to watch the start of 2017 C.H. Robinson Brisbane to Gladstone Multihull Yacht Race. An eight knot southeastly breeze greeted a fleet of 10 multihulls.
Posted on 15 Apr Viper 640 World Championship 2018 announced
Over 40 Vipers are expected to compete in the Regatta. This will be the biggest Viper regatta held outside the US. Over 40 Vipers are expected to compete in the Regatta. This will be the biggest Viper regatta held outside the US.
Posted on 15 Apr B2G Yacht Race - Black Jack secures another Line Honours title
Black Jack has claimed their fourth consecutive Line Honours trophy today crossing the finish line B2G Yacht Race Black Jack has claimed their fourth consecutive Line Honours trophy today crossing the finish line of the Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race at 09.56.43am. In the process, skipper Mark Bradford sailed himself into the history books, no skipper has ever won four Line Honours titles in a row until today.
Posted on 14 Apr RHKYC San Fernando Race 2017 - Scallywag cleans up
IRC Overall, IRC Div 0, Line Honours, and a new race record Super maxi Scallywag owned by Seng Huang Lee has won across the board and raced her way to win three titles in the 40th Anniversary of the San Fernando Race. Scallywag has taken the win in division IRC 0 and the IRC Overall title, and set a new race record of 34h 27m 17s, crushing the time set 16 years ago by Sam Chan’s FfreeFire in 2001 by an astonishing 15h 27m 55s.
Posted on 14 Apr Extreme Sailing Series - Getting to know Alinghi’s Timothé Lapauw
At just 20 years old, Timothé Lapauw is one of the youngest sailors in the Extreme Sailing Series™ fleet. At just 20 years old, Timothé Lapauw is one of the youngest sailors in the Extreme Sailing Series™ fleet. But this season he is racing alongside some of the most experienced and respected names in Swiss sailing on board the two-time America’s Cup-winning team Alinghi.
Posted on 14 Apr Meet the Clipper 2017-18 Race crew - Mick Pattni
Meet round the world crew member, Mick Pattni. Mick was inspired to take on Clipper Race by his friend, Memnia Theodorou Meet round the world crew member, Mick Pattni. Mick was inspired to take on the Clipper Race challenge by his friend, Memnia Theodorou, who the first Cypriot to compete in the Clipper Race. When Memina returned from crewing on legs one to four of the 2015-16 edition, the tales of her adventures on the Southern Ocean struck a chord with Mick who was looking for a new challenge.
Posted on 14 Apr Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race start was too close to call
The top six had established their positions; Black Jack, Alive, Ichi Ban, Hollywood Boulevard, Kerumba and Mr Kite. At 11am, when His Excellency the Honourable Paul de Jersey AC, Governor of Queensland fired the start gun, spectators worldwide watched the fleet of forty yachts begin their journey north.
Posted on 14 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy