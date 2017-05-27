Please select your home edition
Edition
Beneteau SAIL Sense 51-57 728x90

Samui Regatta sets the standard for sports tourism on Samui Island

by Event Media on 15 May
Samui Regatta contributes significant revenues to the local economy every year - Samui Regatta Joyce Ravara
Samui Island is famous for its white-sand beaches, warm blue sea, shimmering coconut palms and its picture-postcard tropical appeal, but few are aware of its position as a leading sports tourism destination. The Thai government has a clear policy to promote sports tourism, attracting more international events and sports people to the country, and Samui Island has hosted a number of world-class international sports events the largest and longest running being the Samui Regatta.

Turning 16 this year, Samui Regatta has grown to attract the best yachts in Asia and a large spectator following who come to Samui for great sailing, excellent beach parties and to experience the island's acclaimed hospitality.

Regattas Asia, organisers of Samui Regatta, recently undertook a survey of participants and the findings underscore the importance of the event to the local economy.

“Samui Regatta contributes significant revenues to the local economy every year. Most of the 500 or so participants come from overseas to compete and have high disposable incomes. The majority stay for seven -ten days during the regatta and our research shows that spend on food and accommodation only, is a minimum of 5,000THB/ person/ day. This does not include spend on flights, travel around the island, and other lifestyle and entertainment expenditure,” said Ms. Kae Wattana, Managing Director of organisers Regattas Asia.

The survey's findings are for the regatta period only and do not take into account holiday time either side of the regatta and return visits to Samui during the year.

In addition to being a tourism destination known worldwide for its natural beauty, island culture and delicious cuisine, Samui Island has built a reputation as being a leading yachting destination in the region.

“Samui Island is one of the top tourism and yachting destinations in Asia. We have organised Samui Regatta for 15 years and each year we see the number of yachts that come to the island is growing. I believe this growth will continue as more and more people experience the beauty of Samui and the unmatched sailing it has to offer,” commented Ms. Wattana.

“This year we will again have a spectator boat at Samui Regatta which members of the public and tourists can join to experience the event and learn more about yachting. Our aim is bring the event and yachting closer to people, to increase people's understanding of yachting, and to attract more visitors to Samui Island,” added Ms. Wattana.

Samui Regatta consists of five days of racing and six nights of parties, including daily prize-givings on the beach and a lavish Gala Dinner hosted by Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui on the final night. The spectator boat costs 800THB/ person/ day (contact Miss Emily +66 (0) 83 638 2966) and tickets are available for the daily prize-givings at 1,000THB/ person/ night (contact Miss Lily +66 (0) 98 269 8735) and for the Gala Dinner at 2,5000THB/ person (contact Miss Katreeya +66 (0) 94 159 4926).

The 16th Samui Regatta will take place 20th to 27th May, 2017 headquartered at Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui and is the season-ending event in the AsianYachting Grand Prix championship. The regatta is organised by Regattas Asia in conjunction with the Samui Yacht Club Regatta, under the auspices of the Yacht Racing Association of Thailand, the Municipal of Koh Samui and the Sports Authority of Thailand.

For more information, visit event website.
Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82BandG AUS Zeus3 660x82RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

GC32 Racing Tour - Team ENGIE – A few points short of the podium
The first stage of the GC32 Racing Tour started well for Sébastien Rogues with a fine victory on the first day. The first stage of the GC32 Racing Tour started well for Sébastien Rogues with a fine victory on the first day. Competing against very regular Swiss teams, experienced lake sailors, Team ENGIE finished at the foot of the podium after 11 hard-fought rounds. Finishing fourth in Riva on Lake Garda, Sébastien Rogues and his team will have to work on race constancy and management to achieve their goal
Posted today at 4:05 am Onwards & upwards as fleet for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week tops 100
The entry list for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week passed magical 100 mark and continues to climb at an impressive rate. The entry list for Audi Hamilton Island Race Week 2017 has passed the magical 100 mark and continues to climb at an impressive rate.
Posted today at 2:40 am Azzurra at the start of the Rolex TP52 World Championship
Azzurra is leading the circuit’s provisional results thanks to their victory in Miami. The team has a seven point lead All ten teams in Scarlino have prepared meticulously, optimizing their boats right down to the smallest detail and studying new tricks to increase performance and gain that little bit to edge out their adversaries.
Posted on 15 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Day 4 – Leaders close in on Bermuda
At current speed, Warrior will pass the finish line at St David's Light around dawn tomorrow setting the monohull record Allegra, the Nigel Irens-designed catamaran with Paul Larsen, world speed sailing record-holder on board, is about 30 miles astern of Warrior and expected to finish the race before sunset tomorrow, setting the multihull race record.
Posted on 15 May Rolex TP52 World Championship – Practice race images by Max Ranchi
Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from practice race Photographer Max Ranchi has provided this gallery of images from practice race
Posted on 15 May Artemis Racing’s Iain Percy on the role of ACRM in 35th America’s Cup
Iain is worth listening to, especially with a subject as important as the rules and regulations of America’s Cup events In a recent video interview, Iain has given his thoughts on the role America’s Cup Race Management (ACRM) and its Race Director Iain Murray have in the 35th America’s Cup, and explains why clear governance is so important in professional sport.
Posted on 15 May Beneteau Pittwater Cup - Reflections on a perfect day…
There was more than enough going on at the 2017 Beneteau Pittwater Cup to keep the mind whirring There was more than enough going on at the 2017 Beneteau Pittwater Cup to keep the mind whirring. A large, 26-boat fleet for the 16th running of the regatta meant there were loads of participants appearing from 0900hrs at the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club. For some it was their first time, and whether they were owner or crew, they mingled in with the regulars and seasoned salts
Posted on 15 May Team AkzoNobel name winning quartet for Volvo Ocean Race campaign
Tienpont named a total of eight sailors from seven nations to the team – just under five months before the race starts New Zealand’s Brad Jackson, Roberto 'Chuny' Bermúdez de Castro from Spain, the Brazilian Joca Signorini and Britain’s Jules Salter are the past winners.
Posted on 15 May The curtain comes down on the eighth Vendée Globe
The heroes celebrated together for one last time in les Sables d'Olonne, the start and finish location for the race. The first people to go up on the stage were the eleven skippers forced to retire: Paul Meilhat, Morgan Lagravière, Sébastien Josse, Kojiro Shiraishi, Bertrand de Broc, Stéphane Le Diraison, Vincent Riou, Thomas Ruyant, Enda O'Coineen, Thomas Ruyant and Tanguy de Lamotte.
Posted on 15 May Antigua Bermuda Race – Day 3 – Opportunity knocks
The strategic decision will be whether to stay near the rhumb line, or heat up the angle of attack and head northwest. The strategic decision will be whether to stay near the rhumb line and reduce the number of miles sailed, or heat up the angle of attack and head northwest.
Posted on 15 May
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy