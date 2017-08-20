Sails need service?

Please select your home edition
Volvo Ocean Race - Images from a torrid first day of Leg 2
Volvo Ocean Race photographers were in the air and aboard the racers to capture images of the seven boat fleet Volvo Ocean Race photographers were in the air and aboard the racers to capture images of the seven boat Volvo Ocean Race fleet as they had a fast ride away from the European coast in the opening stanzas of Leg 2. Boats were reported to be hitting 30kt boatspeeds as they surfed over the top of the North Atlantic swell, and took a dunking as they ploughed through the back of big one.
Posted today at 7:28 am Sharp start to Transat Jacques Vabre
A pumped up Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy) – the Anglo-Spanish pair – were first across the line A pumped up Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde (Imerys Clean Energy) – the Anglo-Spanish pair – were first across the line in the Class40 as the 13th edition of the Transat Jacques Vabre 2017 started at 13:35 (French time) from its home in Le Havre, in Normandy, France today (Sunday). Beautiful light but lively weather greeted the fleet of 37 boats and 74 crew.
Posted today at 6:57 am Mini-Transat La Boulangère - The funnel settles the accounts
Between the islands of Santo Antao and San Vicente, the competitors have to make their way along a channel Between the islands of Santo Antao and San Vicente, the competitors have to make their way along a channel spanning seven miles wide. The passage through the gate will give a precise idea of how everyone is ranked as well as drawing up an initial hierarchy prior to making the big leap across the Atlantic from which there is no way back.
Posted today at 6:23 am Volvo Ocean Race - Team Brunel under way to Cape Town
Team Brunel is under way to Cape Town after a promising start in Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race. Team Brunel is under way to Cape Town after a promising start in Leg 2 of the Volvo Ocean Race. Skipper Bouwe Bekking steered his boat in first over the starting line. After going a bit upstream the fleet rounded a mark near the old city centre and then set a definitive course towards open sea. Team Brunel left Lisbon for the open sea in second place.
Posted today at 3:20 am Hotelplanner.com resumes racing after Port Elizabeth diversion
HotelPlanner.com has resumed racing after diverting to Port Elizabeth to drop off round the world crew member Greg Adams HotelPlanner.com has resumed racing after diverting to Port Elizabeth to drop off round the world crew member, Greg Adams (59), who had a suspected fractured arm. The team was met by Clipper Race officials, Tom Way and Sarah Hoare
Posted today at 2:58 am Clipper Race - Race 3, Day 5 - What a difference a day makes
After a testing day on Friday the Clipper Race fleet has enjoyed a more settled 24 hours in champagne sailing conditions After a testing day on Friday, the Clipper Race fleet has enjoyed a more settled 24 hours in champagne sailing conditions that have allowed teams to recuperate and reset as they head towards the end of the first week at sea. However, it has also been a day of big changes on the leaderbaord as weather systems pass through and the fleet’s previous split converges.
Posted today at 1:38 am Classics on Melbourne's Port Phillip for the second day of Cup Regatta
Alex McKinnon was out again to capture the action of day two of the Cup Regatta Alex McKinnon was out again to capture the action of day two of the Cup Regatta for the Classic Yacht Association of Australia held on Melbourne’s Port Phillip. This regatta is hosted by Royal Yacht Club of Victoria.
Posted on 5 Nov Volvo Ocean Race - Dongfeng leads going into first night of Leg 2
Dongfeng Race Team converted a strong start into an early lead as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet embarked on Leg 2 Dongfeng Race Team converted a strong start into an early lead as the Volvo Ocean Race fleet embarked on Leg 2, a 7,000 nautical mile race from Lisbon to Cape Town. Conditions were perfect for the leg start, with bright blue skies, and a 15-20 knot Northerly breeze that allowed the fleet to reach up and down the Tagus River past the city front of Lisbon.
Posted on 5 Nov Volvo Ocean Race - Catch the Dockwalk and Start - Video replay
The second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race has started from Lisbon on the 7000nm leg to Cape Town. The second leg of the Volvo Ocean Race has started from Lisbon on the 7000nm leg to Cape Town. Catch the Dockout show and the Start itself, along with a couple of other replays from the start and aerial highlights.
Posted on 5 Nov Mexican tall ship sails into San Pedro for tours
The Year of Mexico in Los Angeles,” the Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtémoc returns to the Port of Los Angeles on Friday Celebrating “The Year of Mexico in Los Angeles,” the Mexican Navy tall ship Cuauhtémoc returns to the Port of Los Angeles on Friday, Nov. 3, offering several days of free public tours.
Posted on 5 Nov
