Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik Isotak Ocean

Sailors test their skills in strong winds during Day 3 of the H.H NOOD

by Evily Giannopoulos today at 4:32 am
2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta - Day 3 Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
The third day of the Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta at Marblehead Race Week brought strong breeze and big seas that ultimately caused cancelled races for six of 10 classes. The two Laser divisions and a 30-boat J/70 fleet took advantage of the wind to complete five and two races, respectively.

This was the first day on the water for the single-crew Lasers, which compete in two categories based on sail size. Leading the larger Laser Full Rig fleet is Phil King, of Ipswich, Mass., after four first-place finishes in five races, while 14-year-old Marblehead local Mason Cheney currently holds the top spot of the Laser Radial group.

After racing in unusually rough conditions during Marblehead Junior Race Week July 24-26, Cheney was well-prepared for today’s weather.

2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta - Day 3 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta - Day 3 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



“(During Marblehead Junior Race Week) I learned a lot about how to sail in waves, chop, heavy wind,” Cheney said, explaining that he’s used to sailing in Marblehead’s typical light air. “I cranked on all the controls that I had.”

With lighter wind on the forecast for Sunday, Cheney will find more familiar conditions, but will be up against stronger competition from his older sister Morgan, 15, who is also competing in the class.

John and Molly Baxter of Team Vineyard Vines continue to lead the J/70 class after their second day of racing, while Duncan Swain’s Clown Car sits atop the Corinthian division and third overall. The Helly Hansen Junior Crew—four local youth sailors selected to compete in the regatta—are ahead of half the seasoned crews in 15th of 30 boats.

2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta - Day 3 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com
2017 Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta - Day 3 © Paul Todd/Outside Images www.outsideimages.com



After the final races on Sunday, regatta organizers will announce the overall winner based on the strongest individual finish in the most competitive class. The winner earns a berth in the championship regatta, held Oct. 22-29 in the British Virgin Islands.

For more information, visit sailingworld.com/nood-regattas.

Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Marblehead - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 T
O		 Total
Marblehead NOOD - Brimbles Racing

One Design Division


Laser Radial


1.
  USA 176139 176139 Laser Mason Cheney 1 1 2 3 2
[3] 6.0


2.
  USA 210675 Run_D.M.C. Laser Dave Crawley 12 5 1 4 1
[12] 11.0


3.
  USA 175954 N/A Laser Hannah Lynn 3 2 6 1 6
[6] 12.0


4.
  USA 189722 189722 Laser Morgan Cheney 2 4 3 5 3
[5] 12.0


5.
  USA 187392 187392 Laser Faye Flam 4 3 4 2 4
[4] 13.0


6.
  USA P4 P4
Lea Russell 5 6 5 6 5
[6] 21.0


7.
  USA 208595
Laser Edward Backman 6 9/DNF 7 8 7
[9] 28.0


8.
  USA P3 P3
Bronwyn Legg 7 9/DNF 9/DNF 7 8
[9] 31.0
 


Laser Full Rig


1.
  USA 187436 same as it ever was Laser Phil King 1 1 1 1 2
[2] 4.0


2.
  USA 199023 199023
Bryce Andreasen 2 6 3 2 1
[6] 8.0


3.
  USA 175877 Calypso
Nik Froud 4 2 2 3 5
[5] 11.0


4.
  USA 169753 Mary Lee Laser Ulf Westhoven 3 3 11 6 7
[11] 19.0


5.
  USA 209712 405 at the 101 Laser Wayne Colahan 6 5 4 4 6
[6] 19.0


6.
  185497 Pit Viper II Laser Peter Lynn 5 7 5 7 3
[7] 20.0


7.
  USA 175954 Lola Laser Bill Lynn 9 4 10 19/DNS 4
[19] 27.0


8.
  200209 200209 Laser Standard S. Alejandro Gallagher 7 10 9 5 8
[10] 29.0


9.
  USA 191464 Covfefe Laser Judith Krimski 8 9 7 10 10
[10] 34.0


10.
  USA 3531 laser Laser abbott lowell 10 8 8 8 11
[11] 34.0


11.
  USA 198633 198633
Chris Legg 13 19/DNF 6 9 9
[19] 37.0


12.
  USA 207 Tbd Laser David Robison 11 11 12 11 12
[12] 45.0


13.
  USA 167393 MAO Laser Bob Winter 20/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC
[20] 76.0


14.
  USA 203953 On the Half Shell Laser Ledyard McFadden 20/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC
[20] 76.0


15.
  USA 200334 na Laser David Ryan 20/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC
[20] 76.0


16.
  USA 211829 flurry Laser Paul Keohan 20/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC
[20] 76.0


17.
  USA 47614 aesthetis Laser James Murphy 20/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC
[20] 76.0


18.
  USA 99984
Laser Stefan Thibodeaux 20/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC 19/DNC
[20] 76.0
 
 
Marblehead NOOD - Halfway Rock Racing

One Design Division


Rhodes 19


1.
  USA 3172 Tough cookie Rhodes 19 David Nelson 5 1 1 1 4 8 [8] 12.0


2.
  USA 2648 Sundance Rhodes 19 Cooke/ Kaznoski 2 8 16 2 5 1 [16] 18.0


3.
  USA 1343 Tern Too Rhodes 19 Benjamin Richardson 8 3 2 4 9 2 [9] 19.0


4.
  USA 1683 The Mighty Rhodes Rhodes 19 Matt Hooks 1 4 3 18 6 9 [18] 23.0


5.
  USA 1210 Hall Pass Rhodes 19 Peter Frisch 7 6 5 5 13 5 [13] 28.0


6.
  USA 982 Mohotta Mobetta Rhodes 19 Kim Pandapas 9 9 8 3 3 7 [9] 30.0


7.
  USA 2435 Rallie Rhodes 19 Larry Ehrhardt 3 13 6 9 1 22 [22] 32.0


8.
  USA 1926 Jabberwock Rhodes 19 Team Taylor 14 2 14 8 8 3 [14] 35.0


9.
  USA 2623 Harm's Way Rhodes 19 Mike Lane 6 7 10 14 2 12 [14] 37.0


10.
  USA 722 McLovin Rhodes 19 Jeff/Dave Shoreman/Reynolds 4 12 11 17 11 4 [17] 42.0


11.
  USA 1090 1090 Rhodes 19 drusilla slattery 13 15 4 7 10 11 [15] 45.0


12.
  USA 1316 Dinner Out Rhodes 19 Elise Mazareas 11 11 7 11 7 17 [17] 47.0


13.
  USA 2692 Sweep Rhodes 19 William Heffernan 17 18 9 6 12 13 [18] 57.0


14.
  USA 2585 Woodstock Rhodes 19 Stephen Uhl 15 5 12 15 17 14 [17] 61.0


15.
  USA 1790 Persistent Header Rhodes 19 Ken / Bill Cormier / Dalton 10 10 15 10 16 19 [19] 61.0


16.
  USA 1299 Seguin Rhodes 19 Conway&Alex Felton 16 14 13 13 20 6 [20] 62.0


17.
  USA 1782 Peppermint Rhodes 19 Debbie Noble 18 16 17 16 14 21 [21] 81.0


18.
  USA 1819 Chili Rhodes 19 Thornton/Rothwell Thornton/Rothwell 12 20 20 21 21 10 [21] 83.0


19.
  usa 1466 Il Prete Rosso Rhodes 19 David Martini 22 21 30/DNS 12 22 15 [30] 92.0


20.
  USA 2561 Tahoot Rhodes 19 Walter Colsman 21 22 18 20 15 18 [22] 92.0


21.
  USA 2495 David Rose Rhodes 19 David Rubin 19 19 22 23 19 16 [23] 95.0


22.
  USA 1398 Sarah Sheldon Rhodes 19 sarah Sheldon 20 17 19 19 24 23 [24] 98.0


23.
  USA 1472 Salty Dog Rhodes 19 Charlie Thomas 23 23 21 22 23 20 [23] 109.0


24.
  USA 1645 Siesta Rhodes 19 Stefan /Steve Ianchulev/Sovis 24 24 23 25 25 24 [25] 120.0


25.
  USA 1939 Selkie Rhodes 19 Charles Obersheimer 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 24 18 25 [30] 127.0


26.
  USA 1217 Bight Me Rhodes 19 James Ouellette 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC [30] 147.0


27.
  USA 1228 Rumble Rhodes 19 Ramsay Hoguet 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC [30] 147.0


28.
  USA 2590 Marjorie Ann Rhodes 19 Rick Berliner 30/DNC 30/DNC 30/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC 29/DNC [30] 147.0
 


Town Class


1.
Doyle Sailmakers  USA 2086 Believe it or Knot Town Class Chris Howes


1 1 1   3.0


2.
  USA 2074 Lille Venn Town Class Berit Solstad


2 3 2   7.0


3.
  USA 77 Jean Town Class Peter Maitland


3 2 3   8.0


4.
  USA 3 Aufblitzen Town Class David Cooke


4 4 5   13.0


5.
  USA 2049 Frolic Town Class Arthur Tip O'Neill


5 8 6   19.0


6.
  USA 2057 Rogue Town Class Adam Cook


8 6 7   21.0


7.
  USA 00 widget Town Class john barker


6 17/RET 4   27.0


8.
  USA 2083 Second Wind Town Class Peg MacMaster


10 9 8   27.0


9.
  USA 502 50-2 Town Class Chris Boulter


12 5 11   28.0


10.
  USA 2093 Sail Loft Town Class william Key


7 13 9   29.0


11.
  USA 2078 Suerte Verde Town Class Kelley Braun


9 7 14   30.0


12.
  USA 567 Christie B Town Class William Larkin


11 14 10   35.0


13.
  USA 2301 Third Time's A Charm Town Class David Williams


15 11 12   38.0


14.
  USA 1098 Sweep Town Class Joe Venditti


13 12 13   38.0


15.
  USA 2091 Wabi Sabi Town Class Charley Morrow


14 10 15   39.0


16.
  USA 1055 Maggie Town Class Charles Maney


17/DNC 17/DNC 17/DNC   51.0
 
 
Marblehead NOOD - Outside Racing

One Design Division


IOD


1.
  USA 130 Javelin IOD Bill Widnall 5 1
5 1
  12.0


2.
  USA 7 Gypsy IOD Bruce Dyson 6 3
1 2
  12.0


3.
  76 Spirit IOD Peter Stahle 2 2
3 5
  12.0


4.
  16 Tango IOD Ian / Rachel Morrison 1 5
8 3
  17.0


5.
  USA 51 Sagacious IOD Timothy J. Dittrich 7 6
4 4
  21.0


6.
  2 Elektra IOD Greg Mancusi-Ungaro 4 4
9 7
  24.0


7.
  USA 4 Relapse IOD Steve Barrett 9 9
2 6
  26.0


8.
  49 Kungsornen IOD Herbert J. Motley 3 8
7 8
  26.0


9.
  46 VIKING IOD Danielle Lawson 8 7
6 10
  31.0


10.
  29 Desperado IOD Joseph Schwartz 10 10
10 9
  39.0


11.
  1 Vagabond IOD Hanna Vincent 12/DNC 12/DNC
12/DNC 12/DNC
  48.0
 


Etchells


1.
  USA 1071 Magic Dragon Etchells Michael Jobin


3 1 2   6.0


2.
  USA 575 Perezoso Etchells Mark Luckes


1 2 7   10.0


3.
  USA 1153 Sour Mash Etchells Bob Schaefer


4 5 1   10.0


4.
  USA 1099 Mahalo Etchells Charles Kenahan


2 4 5   11.0


5.
  USA 1328 Hat Trick Etchells Mark Toso


6 3 3   12.0


6.
  USA 664 Juhnksho Etchells Joel White


7 6 7/SCP   20.0


7.
  USA 1061 Panache Etchells Paul McLaughlin


5 8 8   21.0


8.
  USA 26 Courageous Etchells Hugh Greville


8 7 6   21.0


9.
  USA 706 Duck Etchells William Watt


9 9 11/DNS   29.0


10.
  USA 988 Destiny Etchells Tomas Hornos


11/DNC 11/DNC 11/DNC   33.0
 


J 105


1.
  USA 635 Merlin J 105 Charlie Garrard


1 1 1   3.0


2.
  USA 304 Allegro Semplicita J 105 Fred deNapoli


2 2 6   10.0


3.
  USA 485 Air Express J 105 Steven J. Goldberg


10 3 2   15.0


4.
  USA 51178 Atalanta J 105 Marty Galligan


4 7 4   15.0


5.
  USA 345 Eclipse J 105 Matthew Whitlock


3 5 9   17.0


6.
  USA 579 Knotless J 105 Ken Bowden


5 10 5   20.0


7.
  USA 344 Two Feathers J 105 Mark Masur


11 8 3   22.0


8.
  USA 51459 Sirocco J 105 Steve Hollis


7 4 11   22.0


9.
  USA 398 Blown Away J 105 Jon Samel


9 6 7   22.0


10.
  USA 102 Jaguar J 105 Ernie Hardy


8 9 10   27.0


11.
  USA 51563 Vigilante J 105 Vernon Polidoro


6 12 12   30.0


12.
  USA 620 Aqua Boogie J 105 Brian Yanofsky


12 11 8   31.0


13.
  USA 55 Uproar J 105 Peter Isaacson


13 13 13   39.0
 
 
Marblehead NOOD - Tinkers Racing

One Design Division


J 70


1. 90   USA 901 Team vineyard vines J 70 John & Molly Baxter 1 7 1 4 4
[7] 10.0


2. 40   USA 240 Stampede J 70 bruno Pasquinelli 6 2 5 3 3
[6] 13.0


3. 45   USA 245 Clown Car (Corinthian) J 70 Duncan Swain 2 5 3 6 5
[6] 15.0


4. 96   USA 96 Savasana J 70 Brian Keane 8 12 2 5 1
[12] 16.0


5. 88   USA 695 Polar J 70 Doug Clark 13 6 4 2 7
[13] 19.0


6. 70   USA 340 Rimette J 70 John Brim 10 11 8 1 6
[11] 25.0


7. 18   USA 818 Rascal (Corinthian) J 70 Henry Brauer 12 4 13 9 2
[13] 27.0


8. 77   USA 225 Shred (Corinthian) J 70 Stein Skaane 3 19 9 7 8
[19] 27.0


9. 19   USA 819 Nine J 70 Oivind Lorentzen 11 10 10 8 10
[11] 38.0


10. 2   USA 602 Building A J 70 Josh Goldman 4 14 14 12 13
[14] 43.0


11. 43   USA 243 VitaminJ (Corinthian) J 70 Ted Johnson 14 9 6 16 23
[23] 45.0


12. 20   USA 220 Phoenix (Corinthian) J 70 Peter Firey 21 3 7 22 17
[22] 48.0


13. 26   USA 226 Locomotion J 70 Daan Goedkoop 7 15 22 15 12
[22] 49.0


14. 4   USA 504 Cowabunga (Corinthian) J 70 Frank Arabia 20 1 15 14 21
[21] 50.0


15. 25   USA 25 Helly Hansen Jr Crew (Corinthian) J 70 Eastern Yacht Club Youth Team 26 8 21 13 11
[26] 53.0


16. 57   USA 157 Spring J 70 Dave Franzel 17 20 17 10 9
[20] 53.0


17. 97   USA 497 Chinook (Corinthian) J 70 Frank McNamara 9 17 12 26 16
[26] 54.0


18. 52   USA 525 Leadfoot (Corinthian) J 70 Sam Altreuter 16 13 11 19 15
[19] 55.0


19. 78   USA 411 Selkie (Corinthian) J 70 Jack Wallace 5 16 28 17 22
[28] 60.0


20. 1   USA 501 Button Fly (Corinthian) J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 19 18 23 11 19
[23] 67.0


21. 42   USA 342 Jumper (Corinthian) J 70 Patrick Andreasen/ Tim Guy 22 23 16 20 18
[23] 76.0


22. 66 Doyle Sailmakers  USA 366 Asteria (Corinthian) J 70 Holly Fabyan 18 21 19 21 20
[21] 78.0


23. 3   USA 603 Tumbling Dice (Corinthian) J 70 Rowan Byrne 23 25 25 23 14
[25] 85.0


24. 39   USA 339 Bad Hombres (Corinthian) J 70 Charlie/Jim Pendleton/Raisides 24 24 20 18 24
[24] 86.0


25. 33   USA 233 Winter Wind (Corinthian) J 70 Nancy Glover 25 22 18 25 27
[27] 90.0


26. 44   USA 334 Half Full (Corinthian) J 70 Marc Poirier 15 27 24 28 28
[28] 94.0


27. 29   USA 229 Columbia J 70 Nelson Mills 27 26 26 24 26
[27] 102.0


28. 35   USA 848 CYC1 (Corinthian) J 70 Willy Fox 29 28 27 27 25
[29] 107.0


29. 89   USA 589 LumberJack (Corinthian) J 70 Mark Kelley 28 31/DNF 29 31/DNF 31/DNS
[31] 119.0


30. 51   USA 151 Reach Around J 70 Thomas Bowen 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC 31/DNC
[31] 124.0
 


Viper 640


1.
  USA 155 Vellamo Viper 640 Colin Santangelo 4 1 2


  7.0


2.
  USA 98 Lo.Qi Viper 640 Kay VanValkenburgh 1 4 3


  8.0


3.
  USA 39 Patched Up Viper 640 Cole Constantineau | Eleni Asimacopoulos 2 2 6


  10.0


4.
  USA 221 Choppy Seas Viper 640 Thomas Loutrel 6 5 1


  12.0


5.
  USA 207 Nene Viper 640 Fletcher Boland | Carolyn Marsh 3 6 4


  13.0


6.
  USA 166 Porkchop Viper 640 Matthew Hebert 7 3 5


  15.0


7.
  USA 83 Purplexed Viper 640 Barry Canton 5 7 7


  19.0
 
 Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta Marblehead - Corinthian Teams - Preliminary Cumulative Results




Bow Sail Number Yacht Name Yacht Design Owner/Skipper Race
1		 Race
2		 Race
3		 Race
4		 Race
5		 Race
6		 T
O		 Total
Marblehead NOOD - Tinkers Racing

One Design Division


J 70


1. 45   USA 245 Clown Car J 70 Duncan Swain 2 5 3 6 5
[6] 15.0


2. 18   USA 818 Rascal J 70 Henry Brauer 12 4 13 9 2
[13] 27.0


3. 77   USA 225 Shred J 70 Stein Skaane 3 19 9 7 8
[19] 27.0


4. 43   USA 243 VitaminJ J 70 Ted Johnson 14 9 6 16 23
[23] 45.0


5. 20   USA 220 Phoenix J 70 Peter Firey 21 3 7 22 17
[22] 48.0


6. 4   USA 504 Cowabunga J 70 Frank Arabia 20 1 15 14 21
[21] 50.0


7. 25   USA 25 Helly Hansen Jr Crew J 70 Eastern Yacht Club Youth Team 26 8 21 13 11
[26] 53.0


8. 97   USA 497 Chinook J 70 Frank McNamara 9 17 12 26 16
[26] 54.0


9. 52   USA 525 Leadfoot J 70 Sam Altreuter 16 13 11 19 15
[19] 55.0


10. 78   USA 411 Selkie J 70 Jack Wallace 5 16 28 17 22
[28] 60.0


11. 1   USA 501 Button Fly J 70 Andrew and Melissa Fisher 19 18 23 11 19
[23] 67.0


12. 42   USA 342 Jumper J 70 Patrick Andreasen/ Tim Guy 22 23 16 20 18
[23] 76.0


13. 66 Doyle Sailmakers  USA 366 Asteria J 70 Holly Fabyan 18 21 19 21 20
[21] 78.0


14. 3   USA 603 Tumbling Dice J 70 Rowan Byrne 23 25 25 23 14
[25] 85.0


15. 39   USA 339 Bad Hombres J 70 Charlie/Jim Pendleton/Raisides 24 24 20 18 24
[24] 86.0


16. 33   USA 233 Winter Wind J 70 Nancy Glover 25 22 18 25 27
[27] 90.0


17. 44   USA 334 Half Full J 70 Marc Poirier 15 27 24 28 28
[28] 94.0


18. 35   USA 848 CYC1 J 70 Willy Fox 29 28 27 27 25
[29] 107.0


19. 89   USA 589 LumberJack J 70 Mark Kelley 28 31/DNF 29 31/DNF 31/DNS
[31] 119.0
 

RS Sailing 660x82Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Cooper Teamwear 660x82 1

Related Articles

J/88 North American Championship - Day 2 images by Christopher Howell
Christopher Howell was on water at 2017 J/88 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 Christopher Howell was on water at 2017 J/88 North American Championship and provided this gallery of images from Day 2 action.
Posted today at 3:56 am Laura Weyler's Hijinks keeps control of J/88 North American Champs
Laura Weyler’s Hijinks maintained her place atop the leaderboard, now holding an eight-point advantage After two more races at the J/88 North American Championship (part of the CanAm Challenge at Youngstown Yacht Club in New York), Laura Weyler’s Hijinks maintained her place atop the leaderboard, now holding an eight-point advantage heading into the final races on Sunday.
Posted today at 3:29 am Tour de France a la Voile–Final showdown rewards Tahiti and Beijaflore
With victory all tied up by Fondation FDJ, double-points scoring race was all about the final thrust for podium places. Heading into the Super Final of this taxing 23-day competition Fondation FDJ Des Main et Des Pieds already had overall victory mathematically secured since yesterday evening.
Posted on 29 Jul USA, Greece and Italy headline at 420 Open European Championships
The first day racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all. The first day of final series racing in the 420 Open fleet pitched all the top talent together, and upped the level of racing for all.
Posted on 29 Jul Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race- Start Images by Crosbie Lorimer
After a week of belting winter westerlies in Sydney it seemed ironic that today’s lunchtime start After a week of belting winter westerlies in Sydney it seemed ironic that today’s lunchtime start of the Land Rover Sydney Gold Coast Race was destined to be a zephyr fest.
Posted on 29 Jul Breezy Day 1 goes to Laura Weyler's Hijinks at J/88 North Americans
Thirteen J/88s took to the waters of Lake Ontario on Friday, where 15-20 knots of breeze allowed four wavy races Thirteen J/88s took to the waters of Lake Ontario on Friday, where 15-20 knots of breeze allowed four wavy races at the J/88 North American Championship, part of the CanAm Challenge at Youngstown Yacht Club in New York. Laura Weyler’s Hijinks has collected a hefty advantage with scores of one, one, three, one for six points.
Posted on 29 Jul 2017 J88 NAC - Race Day 1 action-shots by Christopher Howell
Christopher Howell was on water at J88 NAC 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action. Christopher Howell was on water at J88 NAC 2017 and provided this gallery of images from Day 1 action.
Posted on 29 Jul Helly Hansen NOOD Regatta sets sail in Marblehead
Two of the 10 classes competing in Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta in Marblehead took to water Two of the 10 classes competing in the Helly Hansen National Offshore One Design (NOOD) Regatta in Marblehead took to the water on Thursday to start the annual competition. A rare summer nor'easter storm may make things interesting for those sailing in the national regatta series' final stop of the season.
Posted on 29 Jul Fondation FDJ – Des Pieds et Des Mains win Tour de France à la voile
And they displayed their usual cool, calm and collected character today when the time came to seal the deal. The 25-mile race was held in light conditions over more than three hours, with the start and finish lines positioned right in front of Nice’s Promenade des Anglais and the Race Village.
Posted on 28 Jul Yorkshireman to skipper PSP Logistics team in Clipper Yacht Race
PSP Logistics specialises in project shipping, which includes large out-of-gauge cargo such as yachts and wind turbines. A former Royal Air Force Weapons Technician, Roy has spent the past decade working as a sailing instructor in both the UK and Germany.
Posted on 28 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy