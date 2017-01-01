Please select your home edition
Edition
Abell Point Marina 728x90 Moor

Sailors raring to go at RYA Youth Nationals

by Anisha Walkerley on 9 Apr
The stage is set for the RYA Youth Nationals © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
Boats are rigged, equipment is inspected and sailors have completed their final preparation before racing gets underway tomorrow (Monday 10 April) at the RYA Youth National Championships at Hayling Island Sailing Club.

Spanning five days, the Youth Nationals is the premier youth racing event in the UK. The best of the best will be aiming to top the podium and to qualify to represent Britain on an international stage. For others, this is their first opportunity to race at a large multi-class event.
Over 370 dinghy, catamaran and windsurf racers will compete across four race course areas on the waters of Hayling Island for championship honours and the chance to be selected to represent the British Youth Sailing Team at a range of international competitions, World and European Championships in 2017.

Four reigning champions will be bidding to retain their crowns; Isabel Davies (420 girls), Gemma Keers (420 girls), Alex Smallwood (420 boys) and Andy Brown (RS:X), all landing their first Youth National titles in Plas Heli, Wales last year.

Itchenor’s Isabel Davies and Gemma Keers will be up against it if they are to retain their crown in the 420 class. The duo who represented Great Britain at the Youth Sailing World Championship in December will face stiff competition from 2016 Youth Nationals medallists Hatty Morsley-Pippa Cropley.

Also looking to defend a 420 Youth National Champion crown is Beaconsfield sailor Alex Smallwood who this year will be pairing up with Ross Thompson. Scottish windsurfer Andy Brown will going for a second Youth Nationals title in the RS:X boys’ fleet, whilst 2016 runners up Lily Young and Erin Watson are aiming for the girls’ crown.

The 29er class looks set to be a close contest with a number of crews racing at their first Youth Nationals together. Hayling’s Nick Robins is the only returning 29er boys’ medallist and will pair up with Billy Vennis-Ozanne. In the girls’ fleet, it will be a battle between previous medallists and some new faces. Having finished third in last year’s edition, Courtney Bilbrough and Hanna Brant will race at their second Youth Nationals together, whilst 2016 silver medallists Hattie Rogers and Orla Mitchell will now compete against one another with respective new teammates Eve Townsend and Freya Black.

The stage is set for the RYA Youth Nationals © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
The stage is set for the RYA Youth Nationals © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk



With two-time RYA Youth National Champion Jamie Calder not competing, the door has been left open in the Laser Radial boys’ event. The 54-strong fleet is set to be one of the most competitive classes with a number of sailors aiming to clinch championship honours, including Ben Whaley and Milo Gill-Taylor. In the girls’ fleet, it will be Podium Potential Pathway’s Clementine Thompson versus the best of the Youth.

Jake Farren-Price and Daniel Whiteley, who made the Radial podium last year, have moved up to the Laser fleet as they test their mettle against seasoned Standard sailors. Podium Potential Pathway members Sam Whaley and Jack Cookson will start the week as front runners.

It will be a family affair in the multihull fleet with no less than five sets of siblings aiming for the podium. With some sailing together and others racing against each other, sibling rivalry could be rife. As the sole returning medallist, Will Heritage will be aiming to take the crown with new helm Theo Williams.

Mark Nicholls, Event Director said: “I’m really excited about the week ahead, there is a good feeling in the boat park and the weather is looking good.

“We’ve got a huge number of competitors from across the UK as well as some visiting teams looking to test their mettle against the very best that British sailing has to offer.

“The Techno 7.8 is at the event for the first time as a junior class and we’ve got some British Sailing Team sailors returning from Princess Sofia Trophy, Palma so it’s a rare opportunity to have a regatta like this.

“It’s a unique experience for all the competitors with such a wide range of sailors together and we’re looking forward to racing getting underway tomorrow,” concluded Nicholls.

The stage is set for the RYA Youth Nationals © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
The stage is set for the RYA Youth Nationals © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk



HRH The Princess Royal, President of the Royal Yachting Association, will also visit the event on Thursday (13 April) to see the latest crop of talented sailors coming through the ranks.

Racing starts for all classes on Monday 10 April through to Friday 14 April at Hayling Island Sailing Club. Follow all the step-by step-action on our event blog that will go live at 9am on Monday.

The stage is set for the RYA Youth Nationals © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk
The stage is set for the RYA Youth Nationals © Paul Wyeth / RYA http://www.rya.org.uk

Wildwind 2016 660x82Naiad/Oracle SupplierSail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

Virtual Sailing World and Nats Champs - Action starts on 17th April
Today SailX is delighted to announce the Virtual Sailing World Championship 2017. Today SailX is delighted to announce the Virtual Sailing World Championship 2017. This Championship will start on Monday 17th April and conclude five weeks later on Sunday 14th May with a Grand Final - a single regatta between the Top-30. Winner-takes-all.
Posted on 9 Apr Full day of action at Day 1 of IKA Youth Freestyle World Championships
For a week in April, the St. Pierre La Mer becomes the breeding place for kiteboarding champions of the next general. It is very early on the first day of the competition, seeing 70 young riders between nine and 21 years pumping up their kites before the skippers meeting. The Tramontana is already blowing with 25 knots, but the forecast gives the race committee only one day to complete as much as possible of the schedule.
Posted on 7 Apr Zhik Combined High Schools Championships gains momentum
Online entries and the Notice of Race for the Zhik Combined High Schools Championship has been released Online entries and the Notice of Race for the Zhik Combined High Schools Championship has been released and with two weeks until start of the event, entries are already nearing 100 boats. This will be the 51st year the event has been held and regatta continues to be a feature on many youth sailor’s calendars. The regatta was first conducted in 1967 and developed into largest regattas of its kind.
Posted on 6 Apr Sarah Ogilvie to join Australian Sailing Board
Sarah Ogilvie has been appointed to the Australian Sailing Board and will join the Athletes Commission Dual Olympian and three time World Champion sailor Sarah Ogilvie (Nee Blanck) has been appointed to the Australian Sailing Board and will join the Athletes Commission as the Board representative.
Posted on 6 Apr Crews from NSW and Queensland gear up for 12ft Skiff Australian Champs
The Sydney Sailmakers crew of Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay will start as firm favourites The Sydney Sailmakers crew of Nick Press and Andrew ‘Noddy’ Hay will start as firm favourites when The Kitchen Maker 12ft Sailing Skiff Australian Championship is sailed over the Easter period from 14-17 April from Lane Cove 12ft Sailing Skiff Club (LCSSC) in Sydney.
Posted on 5 Apr Top of the Gulf Regatta set to welcome 3000th entry
More than 250 boats and 700 sailors and friends representing 25 nationalities, will congregate in Pattaya Having received international acclaim in 2016 and 2014, the multi award-winning regatta is an international showcase for sailing and the Gulf of Thailand. Famous for its warm weather sailing and good winds, Top of the Gulf Regatta has a well earned reputation for world-class sailing and race management, and a relaxed and convivial après-regatta scene.
Posted on 4 Apr World's best kitefoilers heading to Korea for KiteFoil Gold Cup
It offers wide, sandy beaches with reliable side-onshore winds; a perfect setup for world level kiteboard racing action. Double World Champion Maxime Nocher is determined to defend his 2016 title, but the competition will be tight with several runner-ups aiming for the podium.
Posted on 3 Apr Chris brains the Aero Australian Championship after a 34 year interval
Last time Chris sailed competitively was 34 years ago on a Minnow, the same Minnow that brought him out of retirement The night Brain ordered the printing for his son Lachlan’s Minnow, renamed Yoda, he realised he needed to print his own so borrowed the name ‘Jack’ from his old Minnow’s original moniker, Jumping Jack Splash, reflecting his father’s penchant for The Rolling Stones.
Posted on 2 Apr Trofeo Princesa Sofia Iberostar – Five Finn finale makes magic moments
Over the past week, 57 Finns had been whittled down to just five. The winner takes all medal race is a new concept Put five top Finn sailors on a beautiful stretch of turquoise waters, 25 knots of wind and baking hot sunshine and you have a recipe for some magic happening. Magic happened today in Palma.
Posted on 1 Apr Palma 49er gold for Peters-Sterritt
In the 49er Peters and Sterritt went into the medal race day one point ahead of their nearest rivals, Botin-Iago Lopez. Silver for Elliot Hanson and Nacra 17 duo John Gimson-Anna Burnett, along with bronze medals for Nick Thompson and Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell, made it five medals for the British Sailing Team at the conclusion of the six-day event.
Posted on 1 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy