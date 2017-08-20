Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Smooth 728x90

Sailors’ path to Youth Olympics revealed

by David Sygall today at 6:03 am
Alex Halank David Sygall
Some of the nation’s best young sailors have a huge added incentive to excel at the upcoming Australian Youth Championships after confirmation the event will serve as a qualification point for the 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Instead of being a ticket solely to next year’s Youth Sailing World Championships in the US, for those in the right age bracket the nationals in Queensland from January 11-15 could be a golden ticket to the quadrennial Youth Olympics, to be held in Buenos Aires from October 6-18.

“The Youth Olympics is my major goal,” said Alex Halank, a national windsurfing champion across six disciplines.

“I would be super excited to represent Australia at the Games in Argentina.”

Halank faces a tough road to reach the Youth Olympics, as he will have to switch between disciplines several times in the lead up.

“With windsurfing, at the nationals we qualify on one board, the Techno, and compete on a different board at the Worlds (RSX),” he said.

“This means I have to swap boards as soon as I get home from the Worlds and start training for the nationals on the Bic Techno.

“The next World Championships are in July on the RSX again and the Youth Olympics are on the Bic Techno. It will be tricky to be in top form for the Nationals with so little time between regattas but I’m getting lots of help from my coach.”

The sailing events at the Youth Olympic Games are:

• Men’s Windsurfer – Bic Techno 293 Plus
• Women’s Windsurfer – Bic Techno 293 Plus
• Men’s Kiteboarding – IKA Twin Tip
• Women’s Kiteboarding – IKA Twin Tip
• Mixed Multihull – Nacra 15

According to the Australian Olympic Committee’s Nomination and Selection Guide, the Australian Youth Championships will be classified as the Oceania Continental Qualification event for Bic Techno 293 Plus and Nacra 15. For the IKA Twin Tip, the qualification event will be a regatta in Thailand next March.

The selection guide states: “The AOC has designated that Australian Sailing can only utilise four of the six quota places. Australian Sailing will prioritize representation across all eligible classes in the first instance allowing Australia to be represented in the Bic Techno 293 Plus (one athlete), the Kite Board (one athlete) and the Nacra 15 (two athletes).”

Potential representatives must be aged between 15 and 18 on December 31, 2018. Not all athletes in contention for the Games will compete at the Australian Youth Championships. Qualification places will be available through specific World Championship events:

• Bic Techno World Championships July, 2018
• Nacra 15 World Championships, April, 2018
• Kite World Championships, China April, 2018

With the lure of the Games added to Halank’s program, the NSW south coast teenager is preparing for a busy summer.

“The Australian Sailing Youth Team are attending a pre-Worlds Camp - including Sail Melbourne - and then heading out to China (for the Youth Sailing World Championships) straight after that.

“That will be about 20 days away from home. Then I’ll be home in time for Dad’s birthday and Christmas before heading to Brisbane for the Nationals/Oceanias.”

Click Here for all the nomination and selection guidelines.
Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Yachtspot J112E 660x82Sail World NZ Lone Wolf

Related Articles

Aloha Classic – Hauser and Noireaux are the champions Of Ho'okipa
The wind was blowing as soon as we got to the beach this morning and some mast high sets were still rolling through We opened up with the first semi-final of the Pro Men, and it was Levi Siver that threw down first. Siver got some good turns on his first wave, but the wave closed out before he could do much more with it. Morgan Noireaux immediately answered back with a massive 8.83 score, racked up with perfectly timed, critical hits.
Posted on 12 Nov Aloha Classic - The swell arrives for the Pro Showdown
We had been waiting all week for best conditions to come through, to complete Aloha Classic… and finally wait was over. We had been waiting all week for the best conditions to come through, to complete this year’s Aloha Classic… and finally the wait was over. Mast high sets rolled through this morning, but the wind hadn’t quite appeared as everyone had hope. After an anxious wait the rain started to clear and the wind came through to join the north-northeast swell and the competition was on!
Posted on 11 Nov Aloha Classic set for an epic showdown
We only have the last rounds of the Pro Men and Women to complete and it looks like tomorrow will be the day. There is a great forecast coming through, with the swell building as we speak, so it looks like we should have epic conditions to conclude the contest.
Posted on 10 Nov Aloha Classic – Sailors on hold as competition finale approaches
JP runs us through favorite moments of the year, why he first got into competition and what he has learnt along the way The event and tour winners have already been decided in the other divisions; so, now it’s time to catch up with our tour champions, starting with our 2017 Masters Champion, Jonathan Pooley (JP).
Posted on 9 Nov Aloha Classic – Waiting and the winners interviewed
With just the final few rounds of the Pro Men and Women to complete and an epic forecast on the horizon here in Maui The IWT is a truly international tour, and whilst many of the riders are now living on Maui, we are honored to have so many riders from around the world travelling to compete with us and really sending it to the locals!
Posted on 8 Nov The Aloha Classic - Tough fight for podium
With wind blowing and some logo high sets rolling through, it was straight into it with all of fleets getting onto water This morning we were greeted by the best conditions of the competition so far. With the wind blowing and some logo high sets rolling through, it was straight into it with almost all of the fleets getting onto the water today.
Posted on 7 Nov BIC Techno 293 Worlds 2017 Salou - Highlights
Future stars of the windsurfing once again showed the rest of the world what does it mean to have fun. Future stars of the windsurfing once again showed the rest of the world what does it mean to have fun. New kings and queens of the world’s biggest windsurfing class were crowned week ago in Salou, Spain.
Posted on 7 Nov Takara takes Youth crown at Aloha Classic
Sunday November 5th saw the wind really arrive early at Ho’okipa Beach Park; the youth sailors were first up Sunday November 5th saw the wind really arrive early at Ho’okipa Beach Park; the youth sailors were first up, but most fleets made it onto the water and through a round or so more of competition. We had a good amount of wind swell too, so started with 16-minute heats and two waves to count.
Posted on 6 Nov The Pro Men dominate on day seven at the Aloha Classic
We were greeted with wind, small waves and a lot of rain this morning at Ho’okipa. It took a while for weather to settle We were greeted with wind, small waves and a lot of rain this morning at Ho’okipa. It took a while for the weather to settle, but when it did it was time for the Pro Men to hit the water, with 48 riders in this bracket we really needed to get started.
Posted on 5 Nov Aloha Classic – The Masters and Grand Masters impress on Day 6
We ran the day (mostly) with 18-minute heats and two-minute transitions, with two wave scores to count. Whilst we had a few more knots of wind than the previous day, the swell had dropped a little. It was still pulsing through however, making it as important as ever to wait for the best set waves.
Posted on 4 Nov
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy