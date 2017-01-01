Sailors for the Sea named an Environmental Innovator of the Year

by Sailors for the Sea today at 3:24 pmThe Green Sports Alliance presented their annual Environmental Leadership Award and Environmental Innovators of the Year Awards, the highlight of their annual Green Sports Celebration on Wednesday, June 28th at the Green Sports Alliance Summit in Sacramento, CA. The awards, now in their sixth year, recognize and celebrate the best in sports and sustainability. Both individuals and organizations are eligible for this highly competitive award and this year’s winners represent a wide variety of sports at the collegiate and professional level, as well as suppliers and vendors.'Our oceans are linked to everything from climate influence to health and wellness. Ocean health is critical for our planet and sailors are one of the most affected groups working to protect and conserve. Sailors for the Sea's Clean Regattas certification program educates sailors and spectators to make a positive environmental impact on the world's oceans. The Green Sports Alliance is proud to award this organization and program with our 2017 Environmental Innovator of the Year Award for making a lasting impact at over 1,097 sailing events and engaging more than 397,000 individuals in sustainability efforts and educational programs,' said Justin Zeulner, Executive Director, Green Sports Alliance.Sailors for the Sea’s Clean Regattas program, the world’s only sustainability certification for water-based events is now in its 11th year, and is compromised of 25 best practices to help event managers easily implement sustainability. It is a hybrid model of sustainability based on the ISO 20121 standard for Event Sustainability Management; the ISO 14000 standard for Environmental Management; and the Global Reporting Index (GRI) Event Organizers Sustainability Guidelines.In 2016 1,472 Clean Regattas Best Practices were utilized to reduce environmental impact at 216 events in 32 US States and 31 countries and territories.“We are honored to receive this recognition and to be included amongst the other impressive award winners,' noted R. Mark Davis, President of Sailors for the Sea. 'We are proud to work with an amazing community and the Clean Regattas program would not be possible without the hundreds of volunteers that bring the program to life and implement our sustainability initiatives.”Sailors for the Sea also recently announced the launch of their corporate sponsorship and engagement program.With many companies showing a growing interest in protecting the ocean, this new program offers increased visibility within the sailing and boating community. It also provides the necessary funding for Sailors for the Sea, a nonprofit organization, to support their mission driven, high impact programs and initiatives.





