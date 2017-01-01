Please select your home edition
Edition
Wildwind 2016 728x90

Sailors for the Sea named an Environmental Innovator of the Year

by Sailors for the Sea today at 3:24 pm
Environmental Innovator Award Sailors for the Sea
Sailors for the Sea, the leading conservation organization that engages, educates, inspires and activates the sailing and boating community toward healing the ocean, is proud to have been named an Environmental Innovator of the Year by the Green Sports Alliance.

The Green Sports Alliance presented their annual Environmental Leadership Award and Environmental Innovators of the Year Awards, the highlight of their annual Green Sports Celebration on Wednesday, June 28th at the Green Sports Alliance Summit in Sacramento, CA. The awards, now in their sixth year, recognize and celebrate the best in sports and sustainability. Both individuals and organizations are eligible for this highly competitive award and this year’s winners represent a wide variety of sports at the collegiate and professional level, as well as suppliers and vendors.

'Our oceans are linked to everything from climate influence to health and wellness. Ocean health is critical for our planet and sailors are one of the most affected groups working to protect and conserve. Sailors for the Sea's Clean Regattas certification program educates sailors and spectators to make a positive environmental impact on the world's oceans. The Green Sports Alliance is proud to award this organization and program with our 2017 Environmental Innovator of the Year Award for making a lasting impact at over 1,097 sailing events and engaging more than 397,000 individuals in sustainability efforts and educational programs,' said Justin Zeulner, Executive Director, Green Sports Alliance.

Sailors for the Sea’s Clean Regattas program, the world’s only sustainability certification for water-based events is now in its 11th year, and is compromised of 25 best practices to help event managers easily implement sustainability. It is a hybrid model of sustainability based on the ISO 20121 standard for Event Sustainability Management; the ISO 14000 standard for Environmental Management; and the Global Reporting Index (GRI) Event Organizers Sustainability Guidelines.In 2016 1,472 Clean Regattas Best Practices were utilized to reduce environmental impact at 216 events in 32 US States and 31 countries and territories.

“We are honored to receive this recognition and to be included amongst the other impressive award winners,' noted R. Mark Davis, President of Sailors for the Sea. 'We are proud to work with an amazing community and the Clean Regattas program would not be possible without the hundreds of volunteers that bring the program to life and implement our sustainability initiatives.”

Sailors for the Sea also recently announced the launch of their corporate sponsorship and engagement program.With many companies showing a growing interest in protecting the ocean, this new program offers increased visibility within the sailing and boating community. It also provides the necessary funding for Sailors for the Sea, a nonprofit organization, to support their mission driven, high impact programs and initiatives.

Clean Regatta Montage © Sailors for the Sea
Clean Regatta Montage © Sailors for the Sea


R. Mark Davis, President of Sailors for the Sea at GSA Summit © Sailors for the Sea
R. Mark Davis, President of Sailors for the Sea at GSA Summit © Sailors for the Sea

Giacomo Yacht SaleRS Sailing 660x82Sail Exchange 660x82 1

Related Articles

ORC World Championships Trieste – Day 3 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races three and four Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from races three and four
Posted today at 6:04 pm America's Cup - On the Emirates A380 with Emirates Team New Zealand
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi travelled with Emirates Team New Zealand from Bermuda to Dubai and back to Auckland. Here's his images from the plane as the America's Cup and winning team team travelled non-stop on an Emirates A-380
Posted today at 7:48 am America's Cup - Carlo Borlenghi's view of the Auld Mug's return to NZ
Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, travelled to Dubai with America's Cup Champions Emirates Team New Zealand Top sailing photographer, Carlo Borlenghi, travelled to Dubai with America's Cup Champions Emirates Team New Zealand and then onto Auckland to capture these images of the Auld Mug's return to New Zealand.
Posted today at 7:37 am World Sailing Presidential update – June 2017
June has proven to be a very productive month, with the World Cup Series Final and the Para World Sailing Championships June has proven to be a very productive month, with the World Cup Series Final and the Para World Sailing Championships both taking place; two events which I consider to have been tremendously successful and positive for our future.
Posted today at 4:31 am Francis Joyon takes second but not passing the flame on yet
After winning The Bridge – Centennial Transat, François Gabart sat down and spoke about the future, his plans for Macif Francois “no limits” Gabart: “I know that we will manage to fly”. After winning The Bridge – Centennial Transat Ultimate trimaran race on Monday morning, François Gabart sat down and spoke about the future, his plans for Macif and why he hopes he will be stunned by what the kids of today are sailing in 30 years.
Posted today at 1:27 am Figaro Bénéteau 3 – The home straight
The prototype will be launched for the Figaro Bénéteau 3, whose construction is entering its completion phase All the pieces of the puzzle that make up the 9.75-metre monohull designed by the VPLP design office are en route for the yard, as orchestrated by Marc Vaillier, head of the programme within the Groupe Bénéteau.
Posted on 4 Jul Extreme Sailing Series goes green with the help of Sailors for the Sea
The Cascais based charity partnered with the ultimate Stadium Racing championship for the Portuguese Act By implementing some important changes to the set-up of the event, as well as running an educational programme that included talks and challenges for the sailors and guests, the Series achieved the second highest level of certification.
Posted on 4 Jul ORC World Championships Trieste – Day 2 images by Max Ranchi
Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from Day 2 Max Ranchi provided gallery of images from Day 2
Posted on 4 Jul The Bridge – Colville nurses boat and crewman to third place finish
Arriving in New York on Independence Day will be some consolation for finishing lower on the podium than Colville wanted Sodebo Ultim’ finished five hours nine minutes and 52 seconds after second-placed IDEC Sport and 15 hours 47 minutes and 35 seconds after the winner Macif.
Posted on 4 Jul Ludde Ingvall and CQS Team set new benchmark
CQS finished the race at 20:51:35 (local time) to beat the record previously held by Ludde in Nicorette. In order to create a new record Ludde and his team had to cross the finishing line by 21:19:25, and they did it with 27 minutes, 48 seconds to spare.
Posted on 4 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy