Sailors for the Sea launches corporate sponsorship program
by Hilary Kotoun on 20 Jun
As Companies’ Interest Grow to Protect the Ocean Sailors for the Sea offers opportunities for sponsorship and engagement!
Be the change Hilary Kotoun
Sailors for the Sea, the leading global ocean conservation nonprofit that engages, educates, and inspires the sailing and boating community toward healing the ocean launched its Corporate Sponsorship and Engagement Program today. The new program offers companies increased visibility within the sailing and boating community, and provides the necessary funding for Sailors for the Sea, a nonprofit organization, to support their mission driven, high impact programs and initiatives.
The ocean is in crisis and needs boaters help more than ever. Environmental challenges are threatening marine life, our health – and the health of our children for generations to come. Issues include:
• Eight million metric tons of plastic enters the ocean each year, enough to cover every coastline on earth
• Since 1950, there has been a 90% drop in the numbers of the ocean’s large predatory fishes
• Global ocean surface temperatures have warmed 1.5°F since 1880
• The light shining through this dark news is that boaters care deeply about the ocean, and are taking action daily through Sailors for the Sea’s programs to reduce pollution, eat sustainably, and decrease their carbon footprint.
'Our corporate engagement program is a win-win for both us and sponsoring companies,” said R. Mark Davis, President of Sailors for the Sea. “We've had numerous companies sponsor our special events in the past and many have expressed the desire to expand their support for ocean conservation year-round. Through our award-winning programs and robust digital media platform we can showcase a company’s brand within the sailing and boating community on a global scale that is unparalleled and cost-effective. We are proud to engage more than one million people every year with our programs and social media, and our corporate sponsorship program will help us grow this impact significantly.”
Sailors for the Sea’s corporate sponsorship and engagement opportunities include overall organizational support at the Foundation, Partner, and Supporting levels. Additionally companies may sponsor their core programs, Kids Environmental Lesson Plans (KELP), Ocean Watch magazine, Green Boating Guide, and Clean Regattas, which were specifically created for the boating community.
Highlights of the programs include:
• KELP, marine science lesson plans created in partnership with leading education and research institutions, have been used to educate more than 100,000 students
• Clean Regattas has been implemented by more than 1,100 regattas with over 400,000 sailors in attendance; the program will be recognized by the Green Sports Alliance as an Environmental Innovator of the Year at their annual summit on June 28th
Testimonial from a current sponsor:
“MJM Yachts became the sponsor of the Green Boating Guide because this environmental initiative aligns with our company’s goals of building sustainable boats that lower the carbon footprint and environmental impact of MJM owners. Sailors for the Sea is a world class organization that has practical programs backed by solid science that make a difference for our lakes, waterways and oceans,” said Bob Johnstone, founder and CEO of MJM Yachts.
For more information on this unique corporate social responsibility opportunity please contact Christina E. Thirkell at (O) 401-846-8900
/(M) 617-515-3241
or email christina@sailorsforthesea.org
.
To learn more about Sailors for the Sea and how they are working with boaters to become catalysts for change visit www.sailorsforthesea.org
.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154815