Please select your home edition
Edition
Jeanneau AUS Sunfast 728x90

Sailor of the Month - Pam Healy

by US Sailing today at 9:05 am
Pam Healy US Sailing http://www.ussailing.org
From the highest levels of elite Olympic caliber international competition to the grass-roots of youth sailing participation in local inner-city communities, Pam Healy has put her heart and soul behind every facet of sailing she has ever been part of, on and off the water. Healy has been named Sailor of the Month for her efforts in teaching sailing to inner-city youth from the greater Oakland, California area with positive and inspiring results.

Healy serves as the liaison between the board of directors at the St. Francis Yacht Club and the St. Francis Sailing Foundation. She is highly involved in fundraisers for the foundation and as an advocate for community outreach by providing high performance clinics regionally. Last year, Healy coached the sailing team at Envision Academy in Oakland on Wednesday afternoons. The Envision team not only learned how to race, but they learned how to work together as a team, and have competed in several local regattas.

“We are working on providing more access to local public high schools in the city of San Francisco,” said Healy. “It takes time to organize but we are committed as a club to give back in a meaningful way to our community.”

When she was asked what inspires her to be so involved in the development of youth sailing to inner-city areas she said, “I find it incredibly lucky to have the skill set and free time to give back in a meaningful way. Sharing my love of the sport to others is easy. Watching these hardworking kids learn to be self-sufficient in a sailboat is a skill that empowers them, gives them confidence, and gets them outside on our beautiful bay; a unique experience not available to many. Even if they take a break from sailing while they attend college they now have the basics down, so they can jump back in anytime later in life.”

She also enjoys volunteering at Treasure Island Sailing Center by mentoring youth sailors, including sailors with Olympic aspirations. Healy won a bronze medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympic Games with teammate JJ Fetter and is a former 470 World Champion.

“Being a member of the most successful US Sailing Team in history was impactful and impressed upon me the responsibility and duty to give back to the future generation of sailors.”
Jeanneau Sunfast 660x82Southern Spars - 100X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2

Related Articles

Extreme Sailing Series™ offers perfect proving ground for youth teams
They don’t call it Extreme Sailing Series for nothing – that’s just what young guns have been finding out on their debut They don’t call it the Extreme Sailing Series™ for nothing – and that’s just what the young guns on Team Tilt and NZL Sailing Team have been finding out on their debuts on the global Stadium Racing tour.
Posted today at 10:33 am Mastering big swell off Manly – Estate Master new Farr 40 leader
The John Calvert-Jones National Championship has a new pointscore leader in Martin Hill’s Estate Master The John Calvert-Jones National Championship has a new pointscore leader in Martin Hill’s Estate Master, which is now controlling the national title having shaken off their first day nerves over three races sailed in view of Sydney’s iconic Manly surf beach on day two.
Posted today at 8:16 am Etchells showdown underway at Brighton
There is promise of an epic battle at Victorian Etchells Championships this weekend and final day action will be live There is the promise of an epic battle at the 2017 Victorian Etchells Championships this weekend and the final day action will be live streamed for all to see.
Posted today at 7:44 am 52 Super Series - Azzurra on the cusp of Miami Royal Cup win?
Azzurra carry a ten points lead into the final day and are looking to reprise their last 52 Super Series regatta title Azzurra carry a ten points lead into the final day of the Miami Royal Cup and are looking to reprise their last 52 Super Series regatta title when they won the last event of 2016, the EGNOS Cascais Cup.
Posted today at 6:44 am Sébastien Destremau takes 18th place to bring Vendée Globe to a close
Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst–FaceOcean) crossed Vendée Globe finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne in eighteenth place Sébastien Destremau (TechnoFirst–FaceOcean) crossed the Vendée Globe finish line off Les Sables d'Olonne in eighteenth place at 00hrs 40min et 18 sec UTC on Saturday 11th March 2017 after 124 days, 12 hours, 38 minutes and 18 seconds of racing since the start on 6th November. The skipper from Toulon is the final competitor to complete this eighth edition of the non-stop solo round the world race.
Posted today at 4:48 am Azzurra wins a race and stays in the lead at the Miami Royal Cup
Azzurra is still in the lead in the Miami Royal Cup with ten points advantage on the second placed boat. With an excellent first place finish in the first race followed by an eighth place finish in the second race Azzurra is still in the lead in the Miami Royal Cup with ten points advantage on the second placed boat. Tomorrow is the final day in the second event in the 2017 52 Super Series, the Miami Royal Cup.
Posted today at 4:31 am Applications now open for the CYCA Youth Sailing Academy Winter Squads
Since 1993, the CYCA Youth Sailing Academy has excelled in developing youth sailors into world class sailors Since 1993, the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia’s Youth Sailing Academy has excelled in developing youth sailors into world class sailors with graduates going on to represent Australia in the America’s Cup, Olympic Games and Volvo Ocean Race. The winter squads once again produced top level athletes with impressive results at National and International regattas.
Posted on 10 Mar Extreme Sailing Series – SAP Extreme Sailing Team nudge ahead
SAP Extreme Sailing Team, Oman Air and Alinghi all held the top spot at some stage during the third thrilling day Danish crew SAP Extreme Sailing Team, home team Oman Air and champions Alinghi all held the top spot at some stage during the third thrilling day of racing at Muscat's Almouj Golf.
Posted on 10 Mar Dramatic day sets Oman Air up for Extreme Sailing Series Act 1 title
Team Oman Air was slow out of the blocks but the experienced crew soon hit their stride with a string of podium finishes Team Oman Air was slow out of the blocks but the highly-experienced crew soon hit their stride with a string of podium finishes, including two wins. Going into the final race Phil Robertson’s men were narrowly ahead of the SAP Extreme Sailing Team, only to be knocked off pole position ahead of tomorrow’s finale thanks to a sixth-place finish, their worst of the day.
Posted on 10 Mar Trofeo Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR – A regatta ready for innovation
The new Medal Race formats will be implemented at the Sofía IBEROSTAR and other events at the request of the Classes The Princesa Sofía IBEROSTAR will bring innovations for the Olympic Classes in many ways, but the first novelty will be the inclusion of the ORC and one design J80 class that will sail from Friday 24th to Sunday 26th, based at Real Club Náutico de Palma.
Posted on 10 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy