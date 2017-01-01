Sailor of the Month – Graceann Nicolosi

by US Sailing today at 9:53 amWe had a chance to interview Graceann about her inaugural season as a college sailor and what she enjoys most about crewing:I moved to St. Thomas (USVI) from Chicago when I was about 10 years old and learned to sail at the St. Thomas Yacht Club. I feel really at home on the water, having grown up in and around it. I consider myself pretty relaxed and I really enjoy sailing because it serves as my competitive outlet, where I can race every weekend and continuously learn and improve.I began sailing more seriously when I started to crew in the 420. Crewing is unique in that it is different for every partnership. One size does not fit all, and what works for two teammates may not work for two others. With that being said, I have learned many different techniques from the various skippers that I have sailed with this past year. Throughout my freshman year, I found a challenge in sailing FJs because I haven’t had much experience sailing them in the past. I’ve been working hard towards cleaning up my boat handling maneuvers and jib trim during practice and applying it at regattas.Now that school is finished, we have more time to commit to being on the water. Without school, everyone is a lot more relaxed and able to prioritize sailing. We hope to maintain a positive mindset and continue working hard.*Note: Nicolosi crewed mostly for Nic Baird and Mitchell Kiss.