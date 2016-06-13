Sailor Girl Live in Rolex Sydney Hobart
by Nic Douglass on 28 Dec
Sailor Girl Live: Rain and distant boats
It's still raining, but we might just catch Black Jack Yachting, Maserati and Beau Geste Racing as they finally approach the finish!
Sailor Girl Live: In bound to the dock + sleep
Varuna VI, a 56-ft entry from Germany, shortly after the start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com
HA! I'm baaaaack!
What's been happening, and what's next for me to cover!
Sailor Girl Live: Beau Geste Racing on the dock
Beau Geste Racing direct from the dock in Hobart. Fifth across the line - and some very happy kids visiting their parents. Was a little tough to get any of these guys to chat to me - even some of my mates... Rob Duileu stepped up to represent the team - great to hear they had a good run to the Tassie coast, but unfortunately the Derwent had to have some victims this race, and TBG were one of them...
Sailor Girl Live: Black Jack Yachting in Hobart
Great to talk to the Black Jack Yachting crew as always! Some great banter and chats with Anthony Nossiter and Gary Van Lunteren. Awesome effort from this QLD team.
Sailor Girl Live: Anchoring in the Derwent & Brad Kellett back with Loyal
Update on using anchors in the Derwent, and caught up with Brad Kellett for the second time today. Awesome boat captain, back with his ship while the crew are all in Customs House!
