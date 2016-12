Sailor Girl Live in Rolex Sydney Hobart

Varuna VI, a 56-ft entry from Germany, shortly after the start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo Varuna VI, a 56-ft entry from Germany, shortly after the start of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race © Rolex/ Kurt Arrigo http://www.regattanews.com

by Nic Douglass on 28 DecHA! I'm baaaaack!What's been happening, and what's next for me to cover!Beau Geste Racing direct from the dock in Hobart. Fifth across the line - and some very happy kids visiting their parents. Was a little tough to get any of these guys to chat to me - even some of my mates... Rob Duileu stepped up to represent the team - great to hear they had a good run to the Tassie coast, but unfortunately the Derwent had to have some victims this race, and TBG were one of them...Great to talk to the Black Jack Yachting crew as always! Some great banter and chats with Anthony Nossiter and Gary Van Lunteren. Awesome effort from this QLD team.Update on using anchors in the Derwent, and caught up with Brad Kellett for the second time today. Awesome boat captain, back with his ship while the crew are all in Customs House!Head to Adventures of a Sailor Girl website , or find the Sailor Girl on Facebook Instagram , or Twitter for more adventures.