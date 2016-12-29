Sailor Girl Live in Hobart - Customs House action
by Nic Douglass today at 5:17 am
Sailor Girl Live - 'Balancing Sheep'
Black Sheep, and Balance (winners of IRC Div One, last year's overall winners). Plus a spilt drink, and some roommates: All standard for Customs House!
Sailor Girl Live: From Customs House with IRC Div Three winners
Line honours and second overall for Balance © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
Live at Customs House #1! The hat is back on and I am ready to rock, after a small interlude! Great to catch up with first place in IRC 2, Springday Pazazz, and just a general feel for the vibe at the 'end' of the Hobart race!
Head to Adventures of a Sailor Girl website
, or find the Sailor Girl on Facebook
, Instagram
, or Twitter
for more adventures.
If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150801