Sailor Girl Live in Hobart - Customs House action

by Nic Douglass today at 5:17 am
Line honours and second overall for Balance © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au
Sailor Girl Live - 'Balancing Sheep'

Black Sheep, and Balance (winners of IRC Div One, last year's overall winners). Plus a spilt drink, and some roommates: All standard for Customs House!



Sailor Girl Live: From Customs House with IRC Div Three winners

Live at Customs House #1! The hat is back on and I am ready to rock, after a small interlude! Great to catch up with first place in IRC 2, Springday Pazazz, and just a general feel for the vibe at the 'end' of the Hobart race!



Rolex Sydney Hobart - Sean Langman Interview - Video
Sean Langman's Maluka of Kermandie is the oldest and smallest yacht in the fleet. Sean Langman's Maluka of Kermandie is the oldest and smallest yacht in the fleet. We caught up with Sean on his arrival in Hobart and heard about his race. Maluka may be the smallest boat but it wasn't the last to arrive and it also accomplished its fastest race to Hobart so far.Sean Langman's Maluka of Kermandie is the oldest and smallest yacht in the fleet. We caught
Posted today at 3:27 am Joe Mele’s quest for a Rolex
Joe Mele is a New York physician whose office is about the same size as the aft cabin of his Swan design Triple Lindy Joe Mele is a New York physician whose office is about the same size as the aft cabin of his Swan design Triple Lindy, which finished last night in the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.
Posted today at 2:31 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Andrea Francolini captures the presentation
The last of the VO70 class to win in the 2011/12 Volvo Ocean Race was Groupama 4. The last of the VO70 class to win in the 2011/12 Volvo Ocean Race was Groupama 4. Today she is, Giacomo, paying homage to owner Jim Delegat's grandfather, and she is now the overall winner under IRC of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Ace photographer Andrea Francolini was dockside for the auspicious occasion and weren't the Delegat's happy! A great effort and well done.
Posted on 29 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - More merriment on the airwaves
Here are more examples of merriment on the airwaves between the boats and Hobart Race Control So on December 29, 2016, after the River Derwent had let just three boats home (Perpetual Loyal, Giacomo and Scallywag, all inside the old race record, she went to sleep for a lot of the day. This made it frustrating for the sailors, some of whom saw the lighter side. So after seeing some of those in Dark & Stormy, here are more examples of merriment on the airwaves between the boats and HRC
Posted on 29 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart - Tattersall's Cup Presentation to Giacomo - Video
Giacomo has been declared the winner of the Tattersall's Cup. Bow Caddy was at the presentation and here are some of th Giacomo has been declared the winner of the Tattersall's Cup. Bow Caddy was at the presentation and here are some of the highlights on video.
Posted on 29 Dec Sydney Hobart Race-Dark and stormy, well because it is Dark and Stormy
Proving that there is a lighter side to the frustrations that is a race to Hobart Well it is now dark and the rain 'storms' have passed, but proving that there is a lighter side to the frustrations that is a race to Hobart, the custom Murray 37, Dark & Stormy had a wonderful exchange on the radio. Quite possibly it was co-owner and Navigator Terry Courts on the VHF in the super-frank exchange with Hobart Race Control at around 1928hrs on 29/12/16.
Posted on 29 Dec Jim Delegat on how Giacomo won the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
The enormity of winning the race, beating two supermaxis, not to mention the rest, was a little overwhelming. The enormity of winning the race, following the shock of finishing second over the line and one of three boats inside Wild Oats XI’s 2012 record, beating two supermaxis, not to mention the rest, was a little overwhelming. Both his sons Nikolas (20) and James (18) sailing his first Hobart, added to the immensity of the occasion.
Posted on 29 Dec Was the Rolex Sydney Hobart worth it?
Still, crazy or not, Jonas stepped aboard his new Elliott 44 Matador, just 10 days before the start of the race. Still, crazy or not, Jonas stepped aboard his new Elliott 44 Matador, formerly known as Veloce, just 10 days before the start of the race. Now, 13 days later, he has stepped off Matador onto a dock in Hobart.
Posted on 29 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Tony Cable sails into record with number 51
The 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race has provided Tony Cable with two line honours, an overall victory The 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race has provided Tony Cable with two line honours, an overall victory, lifetime membership of the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia - and a wife.
Posted on 29 Dec Giacomo victorious at 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race
Jim Delegat’s New Zealand yacht Giacomo is the overall winner of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart. Jim Delegat’s New Zealand yacht Giacomo is the overall winner of the 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart. For Delegat and his crew, this is a triumph of persistence and teamwork with a distinct family touch. “It’s unreal,” explained Delegat shortly after victory was confirmed. “The Rolex Sydney Hobart is such a challenging, high profile event. To win is beyond one’s wildest dreams. It’s incredible.”
Posted on 29 Dec
