Sailor Girl Live in Hobart - Customs House action

Line honours and second overall for Balance © David Brogan Line honours and second overall for Balance © David Brogan www.sailpix.com.au

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/150801

by Nic Douglass today at 5:17 amLive at Customs House #1! The hat is back on and I am ready to rock, after a small interlude! Great to catch up with first place in IRC 2, Springday Pazazz, and just a general feel for the vibe at the 'end' of the Hobart race!Head to Adventures of a Sailor Girl website , or find the Sailor Girl on Facebook Instagram , or Twitter for more adventures.