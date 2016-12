Sailor Girl Live in Hobart - 'Bloody brilliant' defence

UBox - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography© UBox - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography© http://www.sportsailingphotography.com

by Nic Douglass today at 5:08 amIchi Ban docking, a look over Chinese Whisper and then a chat with Sophie Ciszek and Matt Allen from Ichi Ban. These guys were so close but for that bloody Derwent! CQS Racing finish; a chat with Ludde Ingvall and Sir Michael Hintze, as well as a chat with Josh Torpy and the finish of Alive Yachting . We also got to see Chinese Whisper coming into Constitution Dock.Head to Adventures of a Sailor Girl website , or find the Sailor Girl on Facebook Instagram , or Twitter for more adventures.