Sailor Girl Live in Hobart - 'Bloody brilliant' defence
by Nic Douglass today at 5:08 am
Sailor Girl Live: Balance and UBox
Paul Clitheroe on his 'bloody brilliant' defence, and celebrations with the UBox team!
Sailor Girl Live: Ichi Ban on the dock
UBox - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography© http://www.sportsailingphotography.com
Ichi Ban docking, a look over Chinese Whisper and then a chat with Sophie Ciszek
and Matt Allen from Ichi Ban. These guys were so close but for that bloody Derwent!
Sailor Girl Live: CQS and Alive
CQS Racing
finish; a chat with Ludde Ingvall and Sir Michael Hintze, as well as a chat with Josh Torpy and the finish of Alive Yachting
. We also got to see Chinese Whisper coming into Constitution Dock.
