Sailor Girl Live in Hobart - 'Bloody brilliant' defence

by Nic Douglass today at 5:08 am
UBox - 2016 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race Beth Morley - Sport Sailing Photography© http://www.sportsailingphotography.com
Sailor Girl Live: Balance and UBox

Paul Clitheroe on his 'bloody brilliant' defence, and celebrations with the UBox team!



Sailor Girl Live: Ichi Ban on the dock

Ichi Ban docking, a look over Chinese Whisper and then a chat with Sophie Ciszek and Matt Allen from Ichi Ban. These guys were so close but for that bloody Derwent!



Sailor Girl Live: CQS and Alive

CQS Racing finish; a chat with Ludde Ingvall and Sir Michael Hintze, as well as a chat with Josh Torpy and the finish of Alive Yachting. We also got to see Chinese Whisper coming into Constitution Dock.



Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - Accepting the Challenge
When you buy a boat like the late Lou Abrahma's Sydney 38, Challenge, you're almost obliged to keep taking her South When you buy a boat like the late Lou Abrahma's Sydney 38, Challenge, you're almost obliged to keep taking her South at Christmas time. Luckily this has not been a problem for Chris Mrakas and his new crew, which includes Bruce Reidy
Posted today at 5:19 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race - CQS Interview with Ludde Ingvall - Video
The CQS team arrived in Hobart yesterday, crossing the line in rain and very little wind. The CQS team arrived in Hobart yesterday, crossing the line in rain and very little wind. Skipper Ludde Ingvall and cousin Sir Michael Hintze was upbeat about their race despite the yacht losing the tip of her DSS foil and the flaps.
Posted today at 2:39 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - Everyone has a story to tell
The trickle of boats finishing the RSHYR has now turned into a downpour of yachts with the re-appearance of wind The trickle of boats finishing the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race has now turned into a downpour of yachts with the re-appearance of wind in the Derwent River after a 24 hour halt.
Posted today at 2:18 am Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – 67 out of 70
It's a pretty awesome score in anybody’s language. When it is the number of hours you spend under kite It's a pretty awesome score in anybody’s language. When it is the number of hours you spend under kite in the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race so far, then it is more than A+++. Anto Sweetapple from on board the Jones 40, Quetzalcoatl, reports in from at sea for us.
Posted today at 1:52 am Rolex Sydney Hobart - Winning - part of Perpetual Loyal’s winning crew
John Winning, CEO of Appliances Online and Winning Group, was a team member of the crew that won line honours John Winning, CEO of Appliances Online and Winning Group, was a team member of the crew that won line honours in the 2016 Sydney to Hobart yacht race in record time on Perpetual Loyal.
Posted today at 12:10 am Rolex Sydney Hobart - Another one done and dusted
Adrienne Cahalan, Australia’s yachtswoman, has arrived in Hobart aboard the Brenton Fischer skippered TP52 Ragamuffin Adrienne Cahalan, Australia’s most celebrated yachtswoman, has arrived in Hobart aboard the Brenton Fischer skippered TP52 Ragamuffin, to cement her place as the first woman ever to compete in 25 Sydney Hobart Yacht Races.
Posted on 28 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race - A race to the doldrums
This 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart is the fastest race ever, and one of the slowest. This 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart is the fastest race ever, and one of the slowest. When Scallywag docked at 4:30am yesterday morning three boats had reached Hobart well inside Wild Oats XI’s 2012 record - Perpetual Loyal had smashed it by nearly five hours – and at one stage on Tuesday morning, 24 yachts, more than a quarter of the fleet, was ahead of Wild Oats XI’s position
Posted on 28 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart 2016 - The 60 Hour report card
60 hours into the 72nd Rolex Sydney Hobart race. 16 boats finished,five boats retired and 67 boats at sea. The state of play 60 hours into the 72nd running of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. At 0100hrs Australian Eastern Daylight Savings Time this morning, 16 boats had finished the 2016 race. Five boats had retired, and 67 boats were still on the water.
Posted on 28 Dec Sailor Girl Live in Rolex Sydney Hobart
It's still raining, but we might just catch Black Jack Yachting, Maserati and Beau Geste Racing as they approach finish! It's still raining, but we might just catch Black Jack Yachting, Maserati and Beau Geste Racing as they finally approach the finish!
Posted on 28 Dec Rolex Sydney Hobart Race – UBOX claims third place overall under IRC
Charles Caudrelier and a mixed French and Chinese crew aboard the Cookson 50, UBOX, reached Hobart in Tasmania today. Charles Caudrelier and a mixed French and Chinese crew aboard the Cookson 50, UBOX, reached Hobart in Tasmania earlier today at the end of a storming race that saw them finish – provisionally – in third place on handicap.
Posted on 28 Dec
