Please select your home edition
Edition
Spinlock 728x90

Sailing legends go head to head at NZ WetaFest 2017

by Roger Kitchen today at 9:08 am
Rex Sellers - NZ WetaFest 2017 Luis Kitchen
Manly Sailing Club was the host for this year's ninth NZ Weta National Championships.

32 sailors came to race at WetaFest to prepare for the World Masters Games being held April 21-30. The sailors ranged in experience and included some of NZ’s sailing legends notably Rex Sellers along with Kim and Terry McDell. At the other end of the age spectrum, Lucy and Stella Bilger, sailed in their sixth year together without their dad Jon who 'didn’t cut' their crew list.

The magic location, good breeze and happy sailors made the event really enjoyable. The fleet was evenly split between the double and single handed crews.

Brent and Sarina Gribble sent a warning signal to all double handed sailors competing at the WMG that another crew would have to be good-very good-to take a race off them. Their consistency, synergy and skill were a pleasure to watch.

Andrew May - NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen
Andrew May - NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen


The single handed was hotly contested, especially between John and Will Cobb. Discussions went long into the night. 2016 Weta champion Phil Scherer came through strongly with only minimal training in Tauranga. Rex Sellers did not disappoint, taking to the Weta like a dog to a bone he gave a master class in sailing a boat to its potential.

Kim and Terry McDell - NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen
Kim and Terry McDell - NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen


Having a double Olympic medalist (Gold, Silver in the Tornado) in the fleet has certainly lifted the standard. Rex’s training partners Andrew May and Chris Sharp are two of our Rio Paralympic sailors (Sonar, fourth place). Andrew and Chris are keeping Rex on his toes and we greatly appreciate Rex giving his time and expertise to these two incredible sailors.

The destination race on Day 2 was sailed from Manly, around the pole off Orewa river finishing at Waiwera beach.

Special thanks to PredictWind for supplying the prize vouchers, Manly Sailing Club and all the sailors who supported the event!

We now have four weeks of racing at Torbay to prepare for the World Masters Games!! Time on the water is gold!

Destination Race to Waiwera - NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen
Destination Race to Waiwera - NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen


- NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen
- NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen


- NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen
- NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen


Chris Fahey (2) - NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen
Chris Fahey (2) - NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen


- NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen
- NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen


Sean Herbert and Harper Johnston - NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen
Sean Herbert and Harper Johnston - NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen


Morning Brief - NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen
Morning Brief - NZ WetaFest 2017 © Luis Kitchen

X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Harken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82

Related Articles

Radio Controlled sailing - Ian Vickers wins Australian IOM Nationals
The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia The Australian IOM (International One Metre) class nationals, were held at Kogarah Bay, Botany Bay, NSW Australia on February 9-12 and attracting a fleet of 52 sailors and boats. Former 470 sailor, Ian Vickers won with a net 50 points after 19 races, with three discard races. He was a whopping 38 points clear of second place Rob Bennett (AUS).
Posted on 7 Mar Nespresso Youth International - Australia make the running on Day 1
Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! Day 1 of the Nespresso Youth International Match Race Cup saw lead changes, wind shifts and the unwelcome rain! The early regatta leaders are the Australia teams Thomas Grimes (CYCA) 4 wins & 0 loses with Will Boulden (RFBYC/Alpha Racing) with 3 wins & 0 losses.
Posted on 16 Feb Gold Medalists Burling and Tuke named NZ Team of the Year
Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards Peter Burling and Blair Tuke have won the Team of the Year Award at the 54th Halberg Awards, held at Vector Arena in Auckland last night. Named after Olympic champion Sir Murray Halberg (ONZ) the Halberg Awards is the country's pre-eminent event to honour and celebrate New Zealand sporting excellence.
Posted on 10 Feb Yamaha leads 18ft NZ Skiffs after hat-trick of wins on Day 1 + video
Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship provided the sailors perfect racing conditions Day 1 of the 2017 18’ Skiff New Zealand Championship, hosted by Royal Akarana Yacht Club provided the sailors perfect racing conditions on Auckland’s Waitemata Harbour. Being Waitangi weekend, there were plenty of recreational boats enjoying the day, which also gave the fleet the perfect training environment for the final regatta before heading to Sydney to compete in the JJ Giltinan Championship
Posted on 4 Feb 470 class - Double Olympic medalist announces retirement
Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting Polly Powrie, half of one of the most successful teams in New Zealand sailing history, has retired from Olympic yachting. Powrie and Jo Aleh, colloquially known as Team Jolly, first teamed up in the women’s 470 in 2009 and established an impressive record in their time together, winning gold at the 2012 London Olympics and backing that up with silver at last year's Rio Games.
Posted on 6 Jan New sail gives Knight Frank the upper hand
A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of RAYC racing for 2016 A brand new North Sails main was hoisted on the 18' Skiff, Knight Frank, for the final two races of Royal Akarana Yacht Club racing for 2016. Riley Dean and his Knight Frank crew, Tim Snedden and Luke Stevenson, have been absent for most of the season to date, but pulled out a brand new secret weapon which gave them two bullets for both harbour course races.
Posted on 19 Dec 2016 Sydney supermaxi sets monohull record in White Island Race
The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls in the 320nm White Island Race. The Sydney based supermaxi CQS has set a new record for monohulls, but missed the allcomers record by less than an hour, in the 320nm White Island Race. After the race start just after 10.00am on Friday, CQS reported she was about to round White Island around 6.30pm having taken 8hrs 30 minutes for the 160nm leg or an average speed of around 19kts.
Posted on 26 Nov 2016 Images of radical supermaxi CQS sailing on the Waitemata
Ludde Ingvall’s revamped supermaxi, CQS, was trialling on the Waitemata Harbour today Ludde Ingvall’s revamped supermaxi, CQS, was trialling on the Waitemata Harbour today in a moderate south westerly breeze and sunshine - a welcome break from the strong winds that have plagued Auckland for the past few days. The supermaxi which started life as the 90ft Nicorette has been stretched to 98ft in a design project led by Bakewell-White Yacht Design
Posted on 18 Nov 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Chris Steele defends title
Chris Steele and his crew of Harry Hull, Josh Salthouse and Harry Thurston retain their title for the second year Chris Steele and his crew of Harry Hull, Josh Salthouse and Harry Thurston retain their title for the second year after defeating Graeme Sutherland and crew in three straight matches. The action all kicked off at 10am with the start of the Semi Finals. The top ranked Graeme Sutherland chose to sail Sam Meech whom he beat 3 – nil.
Posted on 16 Oct 2016 YDL NZ Match Racing - Semi-Finalists selected at the end of Day 3
Graeme Sutherland, Sam Meech, David Chapman and Chris Steele all advance into the semi-finals which begin Sunday Graeme Sutherland, Sam Meech, David Chapman and Chris Steele advance to the semi-finals on Sunday. Graeme Sutherland and his crew of David Hazard, Tim Snedden and Mike Bullot were the last to qualify for the semi-finals with a scoreline of 2 – 1 after losing his first quarter final race to David Wood. Sutherland then came back to take the next two races and his spot in the semi-finals.
Posted on 15 Oct 2016
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy