Sailing legends go head to head at NZ WetaFest 2017

Rex Sellers - NZ WetaFest 2017 Luis Kitchen Rex Sellers - NZ WetaFest 2017 Luis Kitchen

by Roger Kitchen today at 9:08 am32 sailors came to race at WetaFest to prepare for the World Masters Games being held April 21-30. The sailors ranged in experience and included some of NZ’s sailing legends notably Rex Sellers along with Kim and Terry McDell. At the other end of the age spectrum, Lucy and Stella Bilger, sailed in their sixth year together without their dad Jon who 'didn’t cut' their crew list.The magic location, good breeze and happy sailors made the event really enjoyable. The fleet was evenly split between the double and single handed crews.Brent and Sarina Gribble sent a warning signal to all double handed sailors competing at the WMG that another crew would have to be good-very good-to take a race off them. Their consistency, synergy and skill were a pleasure to watch.



The single handed was hotly contested, especially between John and Will Cobb. Discussions went long into the night. 2016 Weta champion Phil Scherer came through strongly with only minimal training in Tauranga. Rex Sellers did not disappoint, taking to the Weta like a dog to a bone he gave a master class in sailing a boat to its potential.







Having a double Olympic medalist (Gold, Silver in the Tornado) in the fleet has certainly lifted the standard. Rex’s training partners Andrew May and Chris Sharp are two of our Rio Paralympic sailors (Sonar, fourth place). Andrew and Chris are keeping Rex on his toes and we greatly appreciate Rex giving his time and expertise to these two incredible sailors.



The destination race on Day 2 was sailed from Manly, around the pole off Orewa river finishing at Waiwera beach.



Special thanks to PredictWind for supplying the prize vouchers, Manly Sailing Club and all the sailors who supported the event!



We now have four weeks of racing at Torbay to prepare for the World Masters Games!! Time on the water is gold!





























If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/152417