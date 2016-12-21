Sailing legends Max Sirena and Francesco Bruni join Doyle Sails Italy

Max Sirena and Francesco Bruni are now shareholders in Doyle Sails Europe . .. Max Sirena and Francesco Bruni are now shareholders in Doyle Sails Europe . ..

by Doyle Sails today at 2:41 am



Massimiliano (Max) Sirena, won the 33rd America’s Cup with BMW Oracle Team as wing mast manager; he skippered the Luna Rossa Extreme 40, winner of the Extreme Sailing Series in 2011. He also raced with team Luna Rossa in their America’s Cup when they won the Louis Vuitton Cup in 2003 and 2007. Max was skipper of team Luna Rossa for the 34th Challenge to the America's Cup and was a part of Emirates Team New Zealand for the 35th America's Cup.







Francesco (Checco) Bruni, could easily be considered one of the most skilled and versatile sailors worldwide. He has won 7 World, 5 European and 15 national championships in different classes ranging from Laser to Melges, from Star to 49er. He has also competed in Olympic games in 3 different classes, Laser, 49er, and Star. Along with Sirena, Bruni has also raced with Luna Rossa for America's Cup campaigns from 2003-2013 as well as with Artemis Racing in 2017.



'I am very happy to join a young team that is already gaining great results in the sails market worldwide' says Bruni. 'We talk about a team of sailors and friends, that makes me even happier about this new project. I hope that my sailing experience will be helpful to improve the expertise of Doyle Italy and to confirm them as one of the leaders in the sails industry.'



Bruni's well-rounded experience in performance optimization will prove invaluable for some of the most competitive boats in the world. His area of expertise will focus on racing projects in the Grand-Prix and One Design markets.



The Doyle brand is moving forward from a foundation of strength across all of our businesses. The appointments of Sirena and Bruni will further cement Doyle's reputation for market leading sail design and the company’s commitment to ensuring that its clients continually benefit from the knowledge of the best in the industry.

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/157662