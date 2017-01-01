Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS Comprehensive 728x90

Sailing in Cuba - Cayo Largo and onwards

by Maggie Joyce on 12 Apr
Sailing in Cuba Maggie Joyce http://marinerboating.com.au
The tiny island of Cayo Largo is a big earner of foreign currency for Cuba. Cut off from the world by the USA embargo and bullying, Cuba has had to survive and develop as it can. In Cayo Largo, in addition to the resorts, there is the modern marina to encourage tourism. A bar on the marina serves cocktails and snacks, a hotel and restaurant a medical clinic, small shop and post office, turtle farm and the marina office.

Immigration is taken very seriously and the officials are friendly and smiling but the process is not taken lightly. Crew lists are inspected with passports and all crew present, duly stamped and signed, before we are free to enjoy the island. Water and power are available on the quay when they are available in the town. The nearby airport brings tourists in and out and five taxis service the resorts which line a strip of white sand beach along the southern shore.

Havana - Sailing in Cuba © Maggie Joyce http://marinerboating.com.au
Havana - Sailing in Cuba © Maggie Joyce http://marinerboating.com.au



The clinic is simple but well run and the doctor who looks about 20 years old is competent as is his staff as we find out when one of our crew has to be medicated. De-hydrated after days of the Cuba version of Bali-belly two bottles of fluid are administered and a prescription – good to go!

The bay outside the harbor is a perfect anchorage for yachts not in need of water or town services. The white sand beach Playa Sirena, recently rated in the world top ten, is just outside the anchorage and her stunning white sand wraps around the entrance to the bay where skippers beach their catamaran for passengers to step ashore.

Sailing in Cuba © Maggie Joyce http://marinerboating.com.au
Sailing in Cuba © Maggie Joyce http://marinerboating.com.au



In the same bay the famous iguanas have a similar white sand resort to themselves and the tourists wade ashore to inspect these local vegetarian inhabitants. With the warm water, soft white sand and the sunshine in this protected bay it is too easy to suppose this paradise is never changing. But hurricanes have been known to wreak havoc here.

Sailing in Cuba © Maggie Joyce http://marinerboating.com.au
Sailing in Cuba © Maggie Joyce http://marinerboating.com.au



The area is the perfect leisure day place to rest after the long two day motor sail from Cienfuegos. Swimming or walking, resting or exploring our crews are met with the now customary experience of meeting polite, helpful people at every turn. The WIFI however continues to frustrate any hardy habitual addicts who cannot leave it alone.

At first sailing to Cayo Rosario but eventually motoring our arrival and anchoring for the night is followed by a BBQ on board including freshly caught fish and lobster. Unbelievable! The local skipper Carlos has worked in these waters for 25 years and certainly knows his way around and Vlad has grown up here. This is his back yard so the two of them are indispensable and have now settled in comfortably with us as part of the team.

Cienfuegos - Sailing in Cuba © Maggie Joyce http://marinerboating.com.au
Cienfuegos - Sailing in Cuba © Maggie Joyce http://marinerboating.com.au



Both are a wealth of information and local knowledge – a trip here would be so much less without them. They share our table, our jokes and proudly show us their place.

After another breezy night the day warms and calms. We are two cats together in the bay and the turquoise water stretches as far as the eye can see with the exception of the low reef and low tree clad island. As we return by the same route one day drifts into the next in a sundrenched rhythm with the sound of the sea and wind in our ears and the smell of salt water on our browning skins. We feast on the bounty these waters bring to our table.

Sail Exchange 660x82 1Wildwind 2016 660x82RS Sailing 660x82

Related Articles

Get better wave forecasts from PredictWind and ECMWF
Predictwind is well-known for accurate wind forecasts but now leads the way with accurate wave forecasts PredictWind is well known for its world leading accurate wind forecasts, but did you know Predictwind also leads the way with accurate wave forecasts?
Posted on 12 Jul On board interview with Lisa Blair as she approaches Australia
At the time of corresponding with her, Lisa Blair was still in the 45-60s and some 2800nm from the finish. At the time of corresponding with her, Lisa Blair was still in the 45-60s and some 2800nm from the finish. Australians will know this region from the times with Isabelle Autissier and Abby Sunderland. It was important to understand how she was doing, how Climate Action Now was going with her new mast, and what some of her plans might be.
Posted on 8 Jul Centennial Transat builds bridge to a flying future
The Queen Mary 2 won its battle with the four 30-meter trimarans, as expected, in upwind conditions for the sailboats The race was timed to mark a hundred years since American troops arrived on the shores of France in WW1, and it also brought together all of the fastest Ultimate trimarans for the first time as the class begins to take flight.
Posted on 7 Jul Four weeks until 50th Sydney International Boat Show opens
The show returns fully to Darling Harbour coinciding with the completion of the new International Conference Centre. In what will be a special year, the show returns fully to Darling Harbour coinciding with the completion of the new, purpose built International Conference Centre-Sydney facility.
Posted on 6 Jul X-Yachts announce the new X49 as the latest member of the 'X' range
In 2016, X-Yachts launched the new pure ‘X’ range which included the X4³ and the X65.  In 2016, X-Yachts launched the new pure ‘X’ range, which included the X43 and the X65. This range was exceptionally well received by both press and clients, with more than 50 yachts sold in the first year. The ‘X’ range incorporates the best elements from both the Xcruising range and the Xperformance range into one beautifully designed performance cruiser
Posted on 6 Jul Twenty-third blog from Jon Sanders - He's in Tahiti!
A lot of years back France resumed underground nuclear testing at Mururoa Atoll approx 450 to 500 N Miles south A lot of years back France resumed underground nuclear testing at Mururoa Atoll approx 450 to 500 N Miles south-south east of the track I took thru the northern portion of the Tuamotu Archipelago. The amicable Polynesians rioted. The headline in the 'West Australian' newspaper (home) read 'something in Paradise'. (I think 'Chaos in Paradise'). It worked...
Posted on 6 Jul The Bridge – Colville nurses boat and crewman to third place finish
Arriving in New York on Independence Day will be some consolation for finishing lower on the podium than Colville wanted Sodebo Ultim’ finished five hours nine minutes and 52 seconds after second-placed IDEC Sport and 15 hours 47 minutes and 35 seconds after the winner Macif.
Posted on 4 Jul The Bridge – Francis takes second but not passing the flame on yet
Joyon and his crew of Alex Pella, Gwénolé Gahinet, Sébastien Picault and Quentin Ponroy exchanged the lead with Macif IDEC Sport remained in the hunt, 30-50 miles behind, and Joyon used all his nous to make it quickly through transition zones and keep a boat 10 years older and several tonnes heavier in contention.
Posted on 4 Jul François Gabart and Macif win The Bridge – Centennial Transat
François Gabart and his five-man crew on Macif have won The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race François Gabart and his five-man crew on Macif have won The Bridge – Centennial Transat trimaran race, crossing the finish line under the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in New York, on Monday, July 3 at 13:31:20 (local time), 08 days, 00 hours 31 minutes and 20 seconds after leaving from under the Saint-Nazaire Bridge. Macif sailed 3,582.13 nautical miles at an average speed of 18.61 knots.
Posted on 4 Jul Race for Water hosts first JPI Oceans scientists in Bermuda
Over 20 Bermudian business leaders, government technical officials and NGO members were on board to share their thoughts From the reception for Mr. Mickael Dunkley, Prime Minister of Bermuda, to the reunion with many of the committed people from the island that the Race for Water Foundation met in 2015 during the first Odyssey, this first stopover was notable for some great new encounters.
Posted on 3 Jul
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy