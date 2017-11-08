Sailing environmental-adventure book series released for kids

by Barbara Tucker today at 9:09 amNZ Yachting Director Viki Moore is enthusiastic about the potential the books have for encouraging youngsters to try their hand at sailing for the sheer fun of it: 'Jon Tucker writes some fantastic sailing adventure books for children,' she states. 'Those Snake Island Kids', 'Those Eco-Pirate Kids',and 'Those Shipwreck Kids' are all brilliant books that children will love, with lots of boating tips subtly included throughout the text.'Author Jon Tucker is currently cruising NZ waters with his wife Barbara, aboard their gaff ketch 'New Zealand Maid'.