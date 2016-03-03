Sailing World Cup Miami - Finals Day 1 and 2 - LIVE Video Coverage
by Sail-World.com today at 8:33 am
Medal Races on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 January will draw the 2017 World Cup Series Miami to a close. The deciding races will be streamed live on World Sailing TV on YouTube.
Womens 49erFX - Sailing World Cup Miami, January 2017 © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Video links and racing schedule for both Saturday and Sunday are available below:
SWC Miami - Medal Races - Day 1 - RS:X, 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17
Race schedule in local time:
12:00 - Show start
12:10 - 49er
12:50 – 49erFX
13:30 – Nacra 17
14:10 – RS:X Women
14:50 – RS:X Men
SWC Miami - Medal Races - Day 2 - 470, Finn, Laser, Laser Radial
12:00 – Show starts
12:10 – Laser
12:55 – Laser Radial
13:40 – Finn
14:25 – 470 Men
15:10 – 470 Women
Results/Entries:
A full list of sailors registered to sail in Miami is available by clicking here
Results are available via the Manage2Sail results centre here - click here
to view
Tracking:
Live tracking and competitor's analytics is available via SAP Sailing Analytics throughout the event - click here
to view
