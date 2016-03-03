Please select your home edition
Sailing World Cup Miami - Finals Day 1 and 2 - LIVE Video Coverage

by Sail-World.com today at 8:33 am
Womens 49erFX - Sailing World Cup Miami, January 2017 © Pedro Martinez / Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Medal Races on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 January will draw the 2017 World Cup Series Miami to a close. The deciding races will be streamed live on World Sailing TV on YouTube.

Video links and racing schedule for both Saturday and Sunday are available below:

SWC Miami - Medal Races - Day 1 - RS:X, 49er, 49erFX, Nacra 17

Race schedule in local time:
12:00 - Show start
12:10 - 49er
12:50 – 49erFX
13:30 – Nacra 17
14:10 – RS:X Women
14:50 – RS:X Men




SWC Miami - Medal Races - Day 2 - 470, Finn, Laser, Laser Radial

12:00 – Show starts
12:10 – Laser
12:55 – Laser Radial
13:40 – Finn
14:25 – 470 Men
15:10 – 470 Women




Results/Entries:
A full list of sailors registered to sail in Miami is available by clicking here

Results are available via the Manage2Sail results centre here - click here to view

Tracking:
Live tracking and competitor's analytics is available via SAP Sailing Analytics throughout the event - click here to view
Related Articles

Sailing World Cup Miami - Rookies prove productive on Day 1
The French duo of Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros started the day with a pair of seconds before slipping to 16th The French duo of Lucas Rual and Emile Amoros started the day with a pair of seconds before slipping to 16th in the third race. With every team discarding its worst finish, Rual and Amoros have a one-point advantage in the overall standings over Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (GBR) and two points over Fred Strammer and Trevor Burd (USA) and the Lange brothers, Yago and Klaus (ARG).
Posted on 24 Jan Tunnicliffe withdraws from Sailing World Cup Miami after WADA rebuff
Olympic Champion Anna Tunnicliffe (Pittsburgh, Penn.) has withdrawn from competing in the Laser Radial class Olympic Champion Anna Tunnicliffe (Pittsburgh, Penn.) has withdrawn from competing in the Laser Radial class due to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA)'s denial of her expedited request to return to active status in January of 2017.
Posted on 24 Jan Sailing World Cup events - Major drama with shock withdrawal
A major review would be undertaken of the SWC from 2017-2020. Abu Dhabi have withdrawn as the sponsor. A strategic review will be undertaken of the Sailing World Cup from 2017-2020. The move follows the withdrawal of financial support by the Abu Dhabi Tourism Authority after a meeting with World Sailing Chief Executive, Andy Hunt, and World Sailing President, Carlo Croce, who met with Abu Dhabi organisers at the end of February.
Posted on 3 Mar 2016 Sailing World Cup - Australian Sailing Team video wrap with interviews
2016 Sailing World Cup Miami wrapped up on Saturday, 30 January 2016 with Australian Sailing Team winning silver The 2016 Sailing World Cup Miami wrapped up on Saturday, 30 January 2016 (EST local time) with Australian Sailing Team’s Jason Waterhouse (NSW) and Lisa Darmanin (NSW) winning silver in the mixed-multihull Nacra 17.
Posted on 1 Feb 2016 Brazilian sailor presented with World Sailing Hall of Fame Trophy
Brazil's Torben Grael has been presented with the World Sailing Hall of Fame trophy at Sailing World Cup Miami 2016 ISAF Sailing World Cup - Miami - Brazil's Torben Grael has been presented with the World Sailing Hall of Fame trophy at Sailing World Cup Miami presented by Sunbrella.
Posted on 31 Jan 2016 Sailing World Cup Miami - Tense final day
Tension on water was fully loaded as Medal Races across 10 Olympic fleets drew regatta of 2016, Olympic year, to a close 2016 ISAF Sailing World Cup - Miami - The tension on the water at Sailing World Cup Miami presented by Sunbrella was fully loaded as Medal Races across the ten Olympic fleets drew the first big regatta of 2016, the Olympic year, to a close. Many podium finishers from six days of racing in Miami will feature on the Rio 2016 pedestal in 188 days' time and Miami can be viewed as a marker of what is t
Posted on 31 Jan 2016 2016 ISAF Sailing World Cup - Miami - Silver for Australian Sailors
Australian Sailing Team’s Jason Waterhouse (NSW) and Lisa Darmanin (NSW) have won the silver medal 2016 ISAF Sailing World Cup - Miami - Australian Sailing Team’s Jason Waterhouse (NSW) and Lisa Darmanin (NSW) have won the silver medal at the 2016 Sailing World Cup Miami in the mixed-multihull Nacra 17, which wrapped overnight (Saturday, 30 January 2016 EST local time).
Posted on 31 Jan 2016 Sailing World Cup Miami - Jorge Zarif keeps cool in Finn action
Jorge Zarif kept his cool in the tense and exciting medal race at the Sailing World Cup Miami to keep his overnight lead 2016 ISAF Sailing World Cup - Miami - Jorge Zarif (BRA) kept his cool in the tense and exciting medal race at the Sailing World Cup Miami to keep his overnight lead and walk away with his first World Cup win. The London 2012 silver medallist, Jonas Hogh-Christensen (DEN) had to settle for silver while Arkadiy Kistanov (RUS) sailed an exceptional race to take the race win and the bronze.
Posted on 31 Jan 2016 Sailing World Cup Miami - Medal Races Watch Live now
The Medal Races at Sailing World Cup Miami presented by Sunbrella are LIVE on Sail-World.com The Medal Races at Sailing World Cup Miami presented by Sunbrella are LIVE on Sail-World.com Seven races will be broadcast live from the northern racing area on Biscayne Bay in Miami, Florida, USA.
Posted on 31 Jan 2016 Sailing World Cup Miami images by Richard Langdon
2016 ISAF Sailing World Cup Miami images by Richard Langdon 2016 ISAF Sailing World Cup Miami images by Richard Langdon
Posted on 31 Jan 2016
