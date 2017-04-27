Please select your home edition
Edition
Bavaria Cruiser 34 728x90

Sailing World Cup Hyeres - McKenzie earns vital win on Day 3

by Yachting New Zealand today at 1:01 pm
- Day 3, World Sailing Cup Hyeres, April 27, 2017 Sailing Energy / World Sailing
Andrew McKenzie cast aside the bitterly cold conditions in Hyeres, France, to fire at the World Cup regatta, winning the last race of the day in the Laser fleet on Thursday.

McKenzie produced the standout performance of the day, but he will need to fashion some more strong results over the next two days to lift himself into the top 10 to qualify for Sunday's medal race. The Aon Fast Track squad member is presently 20th in the 60-boat fleet.

'It was a super tough day on a race course that punished rookie errors,' McKenzie said. 'I carded a couple of big scores but was stoked to pull it back in the last race to get my first World Cup race win. Bring on the come back.'

Olympic bronze medallist Sam Meech, who won yesterday's only race in the Lasers, struggled on day three and dropped from fourth overall to 10th but he still the best placed of the Kiwis.

'It was a really long and cold day out there today,' he said. 'The Lasers had three races and it was freezing right from the start.

'For me, it wasn't a great day. I just felt like nothing went my way. I was in some pretty good positions in the races but couldn't hold it and slipped back. It was a little bit disappointing so in the next couple of days I need to get some better results to lift myself back up the leaderboard.

'Andrew McKenzie had an awesome last race. He just extended on the fleet and took the win. It was really cool to see him out the front there.'

McKenzie, who was sixth at last year's World Cup final in Melbourne, is hoping to graduate to the NZL Sailing Team next year, the top tier of Olympic sailors in this country, and is one of a handful pushing Meech in the Laser class.

Liv Mackay and Micah Wilkinson are knocking on the door of the top 10 in the Nacra 17 and are presently in 11th. They produced a series of consistent results overnight (8th, sixth, 14th), as did Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey in the 49er (2nd, sixth and 14th) which lifted them five places to 11th.

New Zealand results from the World Cup regatta at Hyeres, France,
Laser

10th - Sam Meech 26 6 1 14 (30) 19 - 66 points
20th - Andrew McKenzie 9 18 (46) 42 31 1 - 101 points

49er

11th - Josh Porebski and Trent Rippey (26) 18 10 9 9 25 2 6 14 - 93 points
20th - Isaac McHardie and William Mckenzie 22 22 (25) 12 12 5 11 25 16 - 125 points

Nacra

11th Olivia Mackay and Micah Wilkinson 10 8 (19) 14 12 14 8 6 14 - 86 points
Barz Optics - Kids rangeAbell Point Marina Splash 660x82Insun - AC Program

Related Articles

World Masters Games - Medals for Australia, Britain and New Zealand
The medals were shared between three nations as the sailing competition in the World Masters Games came to an end The Gold medals were shared between three nations as the sailing competition in the World Masters Games came to an end in Auckland today. Soon after Dan Slater (NZL) crossed the finish line in the final race in the Laser class, someone yelled out that he had finally picked up a Games medal at the fourth time of trying.
Posted today at 12:07 pm Heiner's consistency pays dividends in Sailing World Cup Hyères
Heiner has been one of the most reliable performers with a string of top five finishes to lead in the Finn. Out of the 534 racers from 52 nations, racing across the ten Olympic events, Foiling Formula Kiteboarding and 2.4 Norlin OD, Heiner has been one of the most reliable performers with a string of top five finishes to lead in the Finn.
Posted on 27 Apr World Cup Series Hyeres – Dylan and Stuart hold their nerve on Day 3
Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell held on to their 49er World Cup lead in Hyeres, France, on Thursday Wind conditions built later than anticipated on this third day of competition, and knowing that Friday’s forecast looks set to bring big breeze and potentially a day confined to shore, sailors and race management alike were eager to eke out the best conditions and complete the day’s schedule.
Posted on 27 Apr Points close as Heiner takes lead on Day 3 of World Cup Series Hyeres
Nicholas Heiner from the Netherlands has risen to the top of the Finn rankings after the third day France’s Fabian Pic also moved up, to second, while Great Britain’s Ben Cornish didn’t have the best day, and dropped to third. Race wins went to Brazil’s Jorge Zarif and Norway’s Anders Pedersen.
Posted on 27 Apr World Masters Games - Bilger's success in the wind
As a wind predictor, Jon Bilger thinks he’s got an advantage when it comes to the World Masters Games As a wind predictor, Jon Bilger thinks he’s got an advantage when it comes to the World Masters Games but the only issue is his predictions are available for all of his rivals. He still hasn’t been tempted to put out any rogue information, though.
Posted on 27 Apr Sailing World Cup Hyeres - Day 2 - Australian 470 team on track
Mat Belcher and Will Ryan were in fine spirits as they came off the water after outperforming the 470 Men’s fleet Rio 2016 Silver medallists Mat Belcher and Will Ryan were in fine spirits as they came off the water after outperforming the 470 Men’s fleet with a third and first in the two races
Posted on 27 Apr Zhik 29er Worlds 2018 - making it easier
RHKYC announces L’hotel Island South as the Official Hotel Partner for the Zhik Hong Kong 29er World Championships 2018. Race Chairman of the Zhik Hong Kong 29er World Championships 2018, Peter Backe commenting on the announcement said, “Having an official hotel will make things so much easier for the competitors. Participants will have all their information and travel needs covered for the event. With transportation included to the race venue daily, and news that the committee will post a second notice board
Posted on 27 Apr Masters Games - Volvo and Olympic father and son race two-hander
Report from Day 3 of the World Masters Games being sailed at Torbay Sailing Club in the Weta and Laser classes Former Flying Dutchman crew Murray Rae was keen to tackle the 2017 World Masters Games at Torbay, Auckland, with his Rome Olympics teammate. But when Ron Watson wasn’t available he was able to call on a veteran of seven America’s Cups and five round the world yacht races. The alternative also happened to be his son.
Posted on 26 Apr Sailing World Cup Hyères –Day 2– Zegers and van Veen show how its done
Afrodite Zegers and Anneloes van Veen were unstoppable on day two, winning both Women's 470 races in convincing style Out of the 534 competitors from 52 nations racing across ten Olympic events, Open Kiteboarding and 2.4 Norlin OD, the Dutch team were the standout performers.
Posted on 26 Apr Australian sailors in action on Day 1 at World Cup Hyeres
Classic Hyeres conditions for the first day of the third World Cup event in the 2017 series Classic Hyeres conditions for the first day of the third World Cup event in the 2017 series, with the Australian Sailing Team in action in four classes as they start the long haul towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Posted on 26 Apr
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy