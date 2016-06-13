Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius - Worldwide Support

Sailing World Cup - 49er and Nacra golds on first Miami medal race day

by RYA today at 5:09 am
49er pairing Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell © Nick Dempsey / British Sailing Team
Britain’s sailors enjoyed a golden double on the first day of medal racing at the Sailing World Cup Miami on Saturday (28 January).

The new pairing of Dylan Fletcher-Stuart Bithell reaped an early victory in the 49er class, securing gold ahead of the final medal race, while Nacra 17 Olympic pairing Ben Saxton-Nicola Groves dusted off the cobwebs at their first regatta back since Rio to top the multihull standings at this opening event of the Tokyo 2020 cycle.

Saxton and Groves were joined on the second step of the podium by their British Sailing Team stablemates Tom Phipps-Nikki Boniface, who claimed their first ever World Cup medal out on Biscayne Bay.

Fletcher and Bithell, competing at their first World Cup since joining forces in the autumn, were elated with their performance, which yielded five race wins and ten scores inside the top five across the 13-race series.

“I think the stand-out for me was that when we were sailing well we actually put together some unbelievable results,” reflected Bithell, the 2015 European bronze medallist. “I’ve not done that in the past in the 49er as it’s quite a tricky class to do that in, so I’m really happy with that.

“We obviously made some mistakes and picked up some bigger results, but we’re new and we’re still learning. We’re happy in general.”

“It’s the first World Cup for me and Stu together, we’ve not been in the boat long so we’re over the moon to come home with a bullet and also win it with a day to spare,” added Fletcher, who won 2016 World Championship bronze and competed at Rio 2016 with long-term crew Alain Sign.

“It’s what we need to be pushing for to try and get closer to the Kiwis and overtake them!”

James Peters-Fynn Sterritt also qualified for the medal race, and won the double-points finale to end their regatta in sixth.

Nacra 17 - Ben Saxton / Nicola Groves - 2017 World Cup Series Miami © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/
Nacra 17 - Ben Saxton / Nicola Groves - 2017 World Cup Series Miami © Jesus Renedo / Sailing Energy http://www.sailingenergy.com/



Saxton and Groves, the 2015 European Champions in the mixed multihull event, clawed their way back through the Nacra 17 fleet over the course of the week to start the medal race with the yellow jerseys - albeit with their teammates Phipps and Boniface snapping at their heels in the overall standings.

But it was a third British Sailing Team crew – John Gimson and Anna Burnet – which proved the toughest test on the medal race course on Saturday, with the duo stealing the medal race victory and leading a British 1-2-3 across the finish line.

Saxton-Groves’s second was enough to seal overall victory, Phipps-Boniface kept hold of their silver medal position, and Gimson-Burnet’s final race win moved them up to fourth overall.

“We started off a little rusty this week, but by the end of it we were on form,” said Groves afterwards. “We had an absolutely amazing day yesterday and we rounded it all off today with a second in the medal race, which got us the win.”

“This is our first ever World Cup medal so it’s a big one for Nikki and I,” Phipps explained. “We’ve slowly been working our way up the ranks and it’s nice to be solidly at the front of the fleet.

“It’s been a great start – we’ve got an exciting year with the boat changing and we’re ready to get going!”

Elsewhere on the first of two medal race days in Miami, Izzy Hamilton narrowly missed out on the RS:X Women’s windsurfing podium after an otherwise solid week of racing. She finished fifth, three points from the medal spots, after a tough start to the medal race which she had started in the bronze medal position.

But the Bude sailor remained positive about her Miami experience.

“I had a great week – I went into the medal race in third, but unfortunately didn’t have the best medal race and didn’t do what I needed to so I ended up fifth.

“I had a bit of a bad start. The two girls below me got OCS so I had to tack out, ended up underneath them and then from there I was playing a bit of catch up. I caught up a few places but not the right people so couldn’t stay in third.”

Youth World Champion Emma Wilson also qualified for the medal race, finishing her regatta in tenth place. RS:X Men’s windsurfer Kieran Martin concluded his event in eighth overall, while Kate Macgregor-Sophie Ainsworth wrapped up their first 49erFX regatta together in ninth place.

The British Sailing Team has further medal opportunities in three events on the final day of Miami World Cup racing on Sunday.

Sophie Weguelin-Eilidh McIntyre are just one point adrift from the Dutch series leaders in the 470 Women’s event, but will need to be mindful of a challenge from two Spanish boats behind them, while Ben Cornish will aim to defend his silver medal position in the Finn class.

World Champion Nick Thompson heads into the Laser finale in overall third place, but has teammate Lorenzo Chiavarini also eyeing the podium spots behind him in fourth.

Medal racing is scheduled from 1700GMT on Sunday 29 January:

• Laser – 1700
• Laser Radial – 1745
• Finn – 1830
• 470 Men – 1915
• 470 Women – 2000

Lancer Inflatables - BJX-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2Zhik Yachting 660x82

Related Articles

American sailors ready to challenge for Medals on Sunday in Miami
Five of the ten scheduled medal races took place on Saturday at World Cup Series Miami 2017 Five of the ten scheduled medal races took place on Saturday at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017), with US Sailing Team boats competing in the Men’s 49er and Nacra 17 classes as online audiences watched from around the world. On Sunday, multiple American boats will have a shot at the podium as the regatta comes to a close.
Posted today at 4:31 am World Cup Series - Shifty conditions make Medal Races a test of nerve
With World Cup Series secure going into Medal Race, 49er sailors sailed a clean race and largely stayed out of the fray. With the World Cup Series secure going into the Medal Race, 49er sailors Dylan Fletcher-Scott and Stuart Bithell (GBR) sailed a clean race and largely stayed out of the fray. They finished fifth, capping off an impressive start to the Tokyo 2020 quad for this new team.
Posted today at 3:48 am World Cup Series Miami - Back in the Brazilian Laser
Brazilian sailing has had superstars grabbing the headlines since the 1980s with Torben Grael and Robert Scheidt. Brazilian sailing has had superstars grabbing the headlines since the 1980s with Torben Grael and Robert Scheidt. Martine Grael and Kahena Kunze thrust themselves on to the world stage at Rio 2016 taking a thrilling gold in an epic final Medal Race. The skiff girls represent a younger generation and after Scheidt bowed out of the Laser there is a gap to fill.
Posted on 28 Jan World Cup Series Miami - U.S. Boats qualify for Medal Races
On day four, competition was intense as the final berths in each ten-boat, double-points medal race were decided. World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017) will see the first medal races of the regatta take place on Saturday. On day four, competition was intense as the final berths in each ten-boat, double-points medal race were decided. The United States will be represented in two medal races on Saturday, in the Men’s 49er and Nacra 17 classes.
Posted on 28 Jan World Cup Series Miami - Grael and Kunze show their mettle on Day 4
For Brazil's fourth day of 2017 World Cup Series Miami started on a sour note, with a 14th in a 16-boat 49erFX fleet. For Brazil's Martine Soffiati Grael and Kahena Kunze, the fourth day of the 2017 World Cup Series Miami presented by Sunbrella started on a sour note, with a 14th in a 16-boat 49erFX fleet.
Posted on 28 Jan Both experienced and untested U.S. boats excel in unpredictable Miami
Americans are battling inside top ten overall in seven of ten Olympic classes, with one more day of full-fleet action World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017) saw shifty conditions return to Biscayne Bay, but the world-renowned sailing venue nevertheless yielded up a full day of exciting racing. Americans are battling inside the top ten overall in seven of ten Olympic classes, with one more day of full-fleet action on Friday before the medal races take place on Saturday and Sunday
Posted on 27 Jan Day 3 - Minimizing risk key to success on 'crazy' Biscayne Bay
For Swiss RS:X sailor Mateo Sanz Lanz, success on the third day of racing at the 2017 World Series Cup Miami For Swiss RS:X sailor Mateo Sanz Lanz, success on the third day of racing at the 2017 World Series Cup Miami presented by Sunbrella was as much about what he didn't do as what he did do. In a gusty and shifty northeasterly breeze that moved about like an over-caffeinated flyweight boxer, Lanz finished first, third and fourth in three races.
Posted on 27 Jan Yachting cartoonist Mike Peyton dies at 96
“The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist” died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. Mike Peyton, dubbed “The World’s Greatest Yachting Cartoonist”, died on January 25, 2017 just five days after his 96th birthday. A modest, shy man, he eschewed the spotlight and seemed unaware of the esteem which in sailors all around the world held him.
Posted on 27 Jan 18ft Skiffs - Witt jets in to win Race 3 of Australian Nationals
Skipper David Witt flew back into Australia only hours before taking Appliancesonline.com.au out onto Sydney Harbour Skipper David Witt flew back into Australia only hours before taking Appliancesonline.com.au out onto Sydney Harbour today, with his teammates Tom Anderson and Tom Clout to win Race three of the Australian 18ft Skiff Championship.
Posted on 26 Jan World Cup Series - USA jumps upward in Radial, Laser and Men's 470
American sailors are in the top ten in seven of ten classes at North America’s premier Olympic-class regatta. With the second of six days of racing completed at World Cup Series Miami 2017, Presented by Sunbrella (January 22-29, 2017) American sailors are in the top ten in seven of ten classes at North America’s premier Olympic-class regatta.
Posted on 26 Jan
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy