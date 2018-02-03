Sailing Convention for Women is the place to learn

Please select your home edition
"Going Up the Mast" is just one workshop at the Sailing Convention for Women on Feb 3 at Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club in Corona del Mar
Where do women sailors go to learn? The Sailing Convention for Women presented by Gail Hine will be held on Saturday, February 3, 2018, at the Bahia Corinthian Yacht Club in Corona del Mar, California.

The daylong ladies-only series of shore, and boat-based workshops offer beginners and experts alike a welcoming environment to learn more about all topics sailing.

“The convention gives women an opportunity to meet other women sailors, discuss options for more racing, cruising and daysailing, and find out about existing women’s sailing organizations and instructional programs available in their areas,” said convention creator/director Gail Hine. “We have something meaningful for everyone.”

Attendees select a combination of workshops that best fit their interests and abilities. Course instructors are top women sailors from all over Southern California, many of whom are U.S. Coast Guard-licensed captains. Workshops include: Welcome Aboard for Beginners, Diesels, Going Up the Mast, Introduction to Power Boating, Race Tactics, Docking, Suddenly Singlehanded, Weather, Sail Trim, Basic Navigation, Electronic Navigation, Maintenance Mania, DIY Canvas Projects, How to Heave a Line, Nighttime Sailing and Navigation, Winch Workshop, Spinnaker Rigging, Offshore Cruising, and Introduction to Sailing.

To top off the event, the featured dinner speaker is Deneen Taylor, an aerospace engineer for NASA’s International Space Station Program. A lifelong sailor and certified scuba diver, she owns a Hobie Cat and crews on J-boats in Galveston Bay, Texas. Six years ago, she co-founded Mantus Anchors, a fast-growing marine-supply company bringing innovative solutions to boaters.

The $200 (early bird) registration fee includes workshops, three meals, souvenirs and handouts. Prepaid registration is required as space is limited to approximately 250.
