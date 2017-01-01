Please select your home edition
Edition
Marine Resource 2016

Sailability and Special Olympics join Sail Port Stephens fray

by Mark Rothfield today at 2:59 am
Sailability Grahamstown Mark Rothfield
Sail Port Stephens is welcoming Sailability and Special Olympics sailors for the first time, contesting the Port Stephens Cup Regatta at Grahamstown Dam, near Newcastle, this weekend (11-12 March).

Jason Elwes, secretary for the Grahamstown Dam Sailing Club and treasurer for the Sailability program, is expecting up to 20 boats for the first sponsored event in Sail Port Stephens' extended “Indian Summer” of sailing.

“As an interclub event we’ll have six Hansa 303s and at least four 2.3s from our club, plus several boats from Canberra, probably another two from Dobroyd in Sydney and another from Forster,” he said. “The Special Olympics people will also bring boats from the ACT and Sydney to join the local fleet.”

Their competition is open to anyone with an intellectual disability, regardless of whether they have been assessed by Special Olympics officials. Nor do sailors require a Sailability Silver Card or membership of the Hansa Association to compete in the regatta.

Grahamstown © Mark Rothfield
Grahamstown © Mark Rothfield



Conditions on the freshwater reservoir can be challenging, especially when a westerly breeze stirs up a steep chop in the shallow water near the club. Maximum depth in the dam is just 30 feet.

“To launch our boats, with the ballasted centreboards, we need at least one metre of depth to launch, so we constantly have to move our launching pontoon as the water levels ebbs and rises,” Elwes adds.

Wheelchair bound after a fall 23 years ago, Elwes will be sailing either a Hansa 2.3 or 303 in the regatta.

“I was introduced to the sport 10 years ago, having never sailed … it just came to me naturally,” he says. “I began doing the State and National titles in the Hansa boats then stepped up on the Paralympic pathway to the three-handed Sonar class. I didn’t quite make it at that level but once I got into it, I wondered why I hadn’t started when I was a kid.”

Entry fee is $10 per boat per entry, with details at Sailability Port Stephens’ Facebook page.

The 10th anniversary Sail Port Stephens, from 3-9 April, also features the NSW IRC Championships, Australian Sport Boat Association nationals, Super 12 NSW titles, Port Stephens Trophy (PHS) and Commodores Cup. For more information visit website.

BandG AUS Triton2 660x82Gold Coast Marine Expo 2017 660x82Abell Point Marina Splash 660x82

Related Articles

Southern Spars takes to the air with new composite engineering project
One of the challenges for companies who have had their roots in the marine industry is diversification beyond that field One of the challenges for companies who have had their roots in the marine industry is diversification beyond that field. Moving into the composites engineering for non-marine projects is becoming a more common occurrence as clients realise the opportunities from utilising the expertise of composite boat and spar builders.
Posted today at 12:37 am 2017 Tasmanian Youth Championships at Midway Point
2017 Tasmanian Youth Championships were sailed over the weekend at the Midway Point Yacht Club with 45 competitors The 2017 Tasmanian Youth Championships were sailed over the weekend at the Midway Point Yacht Club with 45 competitors enjoying close competition in a late summer sea breeze on both days.
Posted on 7 Mar JJ Giltinan 18fters - Van Munster 'magic' turns around damaged Lumix
Lumix 18ft Skiff hull was badly damaged during a racing incident in race one of the recent 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship When the Lumix 18ft Skiff hull was badly damaged during a racing incident in race one of the recent 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship, sponsored by The Winning Group, on Sydney Harbour, it looked as though the young team who were sailing the hull would have to use a borrowed hull for the remainder of the seven race regatta.
Posted on 6 Mar Book your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017
Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? Have you booked your accommodation for Hamilton Island Race Week 2017? All the best properties book out early, so make sure you book soon to secure your preferred option.
Posted on 5 Mar 18ft Skiffs - JJ Giltinan Championship - Race 6 - Yamaha in action
New Zealand’s Yamaha 18ft Skiff team responded brilliantly to a dramatic week when they dominated the high class fleet New Zealand’s Yamaha 18ft Skiff team responded brilliantly to a dramatic week when they dominated the high class fleet in race six of the 2017 JJ Giltinan Championship on Sydney Harbour today.
Posted on 4 Mar Project 60 - Telling the OK story, the OK way
OK has great racing, a fascinating history, it has exceptional competence, and it occasionally has social incompetence It’s true. OK sailors have more fun. They have been having more fun for sixty years. It’s OK to be an OK Dinghy sailor, and especially this year, as the fleet travels to Barbados for the Worlds, everything is going to be OK. Probably more OK than usual.
Posted on 3 Mar FF Worlds - Goacher and Harper clinch fourth world title in last race
The last day of the 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship turned out to be a real cliff hanger. The last day of the 21st Lexus Flying Fifteen World Championship turned out to be a real cliff hanger. To finish on a high, Napier delivered on the weather with a warm sunny day and 9 - 11 knots of breeze.
Posted on 3 Mar 18ft Skiffs - Stephen Quigley - An eye to the future
Steve is competing against three of the young sailors he coached at Cronulla and introduced into the 18 Footer fleet When 1996 JJ Giltinan champion Stephen Quigley lined up as skipper of The Kitchen Maker in the 2017 JJ Giltinan 18ft Skiff Championship, being sailed this week on Sydney Harbour, he is competing with his son Tom (18) in the bow and Sam Ellis (22) on the sheet. Steve is competing against three of the young sailors he coached at Cronulla and introduced into the 18 Footer fleet this season
Posted on 3 Mar The Biggest O’pen BIC State title in Victoria to date!
It brought together both the new and old sailors of the class for competitive racing and fun mini events. With just under 60 entrants it was the biggest O’pen BIC State title in Victoria to date! It brought together both the new and old sailors of the class for competitive racing and fun mini events.
Posted on 2 Mar Gold Coast Intl Boat Show– Fantastic Fleet of Firsts continues to grow
This award-winning boat show at Coomera from 17-19 March is set to break all its previous records. This award-winning boat show at Coomera from 17-19 March is set to break all its previous records not just in the number of new releases but also in terms of boats for sale and exhibitors on display.
Posted on 2 Mar
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy