Sail Port Stephens sports boats light up the bay
by Lisa Ratcliff today at 9:41 am
As part of the 10th anniversary Sail Port Stephens regatta, 21 sports boat crews are in town contesting their national title. Four more races into the Australian championship and Andrew York’s Reo Speedwagon easily scored boat of the day, thanks to four bullets, to be the new series leader.
Quest III - Port Stephens Trophy © Salty Dingo
The combined fleet enjoyed the most breeze of the day, 13-16 knots of east then nor’east on Nelson Bay, giving the sporties some magic downwind rides on flat water in the sparkling late afternoon sunshine.
“I designed and built the boat to sail in a breeze, it’s not fantastic in light airs but in fresh airs you just bolt,” York said of his Reo 7.2. “Last year we finished third in the Australian Sports Boat Nationals, which was only our second time on the water. This year I’ve rigged up an old 18ft skiff mast and we are pointing a lot higher. There’s a whole lost less drag in the air.”
York’s results are not just because he replaced the mast. He’s a multiple VX One national champion and holds a swag of trophies from Dragons, Lasers and Etchells classes.
The ASBA title has three races to go on Sunday April 9, the final day of competition at the Pantaenius Port Stephens Trophy for the various pointscores being conducted under the event umbrella.
The Super 12 fleet sorting out their Seabreeze Hotel NSW Championship went offshore and stretched their legs after day one’s two short courses inshore. Brad Sewell’s Melges 32 Breezin and Guy Hobart’s modified Farr 30 Rumbo are tussling at the top of the scoresheet, Breezin edging in front thanks to their passage race victory.
“The guys kept their minds on the job today, we had a great race with the other Melges 32, they pushed so hard and kept us on the money,” Sewell said post-race. “Today was about maintaining concentration and the crew’s enthusiasm – they are great!”
In the Garmin IRC NSW title Aaron Rowe’s TP52 RKO consolidated yesterday’s form in Saturday’s scenic 30 miler, known as the Broughton Island race, another corrected time win putting them in pole position going into the final day ahead of Lindsay Stead’s Welbourn 50 Yeah Baby/Boatec. Matt Allen’s TP52 Ichi Ban is third overall.
Bob Cox’s DK46 Nine Dragons remains in control of the IRC Division Two fleet but Gerry Hatton’s Mat 12.45 Bushranger is only a point off parking itself alongside Nine Dragons’ top results. Rob Howard’s Newcastle based Beneteau Schouten Passage won today’s passage race.
Performance Cruising and Racing fleets enjoyed a second day offshore sailing around the rocky islands and finished off the Nelson Bay breakwater in front of a local and holiday crowd relaxing on the first weekend of the NSW school holidays.
There is a strong wind warning for the Hunter coast on Sunday April 9, the final day of racing at Sail Port Stephens.
All Divisional Results
Sports Boats Nats 2017
NSW IRC Championships
Series Results [SMS] up to Race 6
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 6
|Race 5
|Race 4
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|7090
|REO SPEEDWAGON
|Andrew York
|CYCA
| 22.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 5.0
| 13.0
|2
|
|AUS795
|PANTHER M24
|Steve Orourke
|BBYCCRONULLASC
| 28.0
| 5.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
| 10.0
| 2.0
| 1.0
|3
|1.0S
|AUS807
|ACCREWEDINTEREST
|Andy Wharton
|RPAYC
| 32.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
| 6.0
| 11.0
| 1.0
| 4.0
|4
|
|L750
|RETUNED
|Graham Sherring
|SYC
| 32.0
| 2.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 12.0
| 7.0
|5
|
|SM1617
|BARELY LEGAL
|Peter Ray
|RPAYC
| 37.0
| 4.0
| 2.0
| 9.0
| 3.0
| 13.0
| 6.0
|6
|
|658
|CRANK
|Andrew Wiklund
|RQYS
| 48.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
| 19.0
| 15.0
|7
|
|AUS156
|KAOS RACING
|David Ellis
|RYCV
| 49.0
| 11.0
| 10.0
| 7.0
| 6.0
| 10.0
| 5.0
|8
|
|AUS185
|HEAT
|Tyler Ratcliff
|RPAYC
| 52.0
| 12.0
| 9.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
| 3.0
| 12.0
|9
|
|AUS876
|JAVA
|Paul Wood
|CYCA
| 53.0
| 9.0
| 8.0
| 11.0
| 13.0
| 9.0
| 3.0
|10
|
|AUS183
|OLD SCHOOL RACING
|Mark Griffith
|RPAYC
| 60.0
| 22.0S
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
| 16.0
| 8.0
|11
|6.0S
|AUS655
|KRAKEN
|Tim Cummings
|LMYC
| 62.0
| 8.0
| 11.0
| 14.0
| 12.0
| 6.0
| 11.0
|12
|
|AUS19
|WATCH ME
|Matt Bonser
|PSYC
| 62.0
| 7.0
| 13.0
| 10.0
| 15.0
| 7.0
| 10.0
|13
|
|B4
|PORNSTAR
|Christopher Bland
|RBYC
| 68.0
| 10.0
| 12.0
| 12.0
| 9.0
| 11.0
| 14.0
|14
|
|105
|CONQUISTADOR
|Craig Humphries
|BOATWORKS
| 75.0
| 14.0
| 15.0
| 13.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| 18.0
|15
|
|23
|EMMA PEEL
|James Dwyer
|RANSA
| 78.0
| 17.0
| 16.0
| 15.0
| 17.0
| 4.0
| 9.0
|16
|
|GSCA1
|ROBSON
|Neil Macdonald
|GSC
| 79.0
| 13.0
| 14.0
| 22.0O
| 14.0
| 14.0
| 2.0
|17
|
|4114
|OUTWIDE RACING
|Peter Schwarz
|BBSC
| 105.0
| 16.0
| 22.0R
| 17.0
| 18.0
| 15.0
| 17.0
|18
|15.0S
|M177
|PUDDIN
|Peter Geddes
|LMYC
| 109.0
| 15.0
| 18.0
| 19.0
| 20.0
| 18.0
| 19.0
|19
|
|AUS215
|KNOT READY
|Geoff Campbell
|CPSA
| 109.0
| 22.0C
| 17.0
| 18.0
| 19.0
| 17.0
| 16.0
|20
|
|L1
|SLINGSHOT
|David Brunsdon
|NYC
| 116.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0R
| 16.0
| 16.0
| 20.0
| 20.0
|21
|
|7071
|JUNO
|Reg Lord
|CYCA
| 132.0
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
| 22.0C
Series Results [IRC Div1] for D1 up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|52000
|RKO
|Aaron Rowe
|CYCA
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
|2
|
|A5
|YEAH BABY/BOATEC
|Lindsay Stead
|CYCA
| 10.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
| 3.0
|3
|2.0S
|AUS001
|ICHI BAN
|Matt Allen
|CYCA
| 12.0
| 2.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
|4
|
|6952
|CELESTIAL
|Sam Haynes
|CYCA
| 12.0
| 3.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
|5
|
|360
|PATRICE
|Tony Kirby
|CYCA
| 14.0
| 6.0
| 7.0
| 1.0
|6
|
|52152
|KOA
|Andy Kearnan Peter W
|CYCA
| 17.0
| 7.0
| 2.0
| 8.0
|7
|
|7771
|BALANCE
|Paul Clitheroe
|CYCA
| 19.0
| 8.0
| 5.0
| 6.0
|8
|
|421
|THE GOAT
|Sebastian Bohm
|CYCA
| 20.0
| 5.0
| 8.0
| 7.0
|9
|
|M16
|SHAKTI
|Doug Coulter
|LMYC
| 27.0
| 9.0
| 9.0
| 9.0
|10
|
|226
|SWISH
|Steven Proud
|MHYC
| 33.0
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
| 11.0C
Performance Racing
Series Results [IRC Div2] for D2 up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|18889
|NINE DRAGONS
|Bob Cox
|MHYC
| 6.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
| 1.0
|2
|
|12450
|BUSHRANGER
|Gerry Hatton
|RPAYC
| 7.0
| 3.0
| 2.0
| 2.0
|3
|
|5944
|RISK
|G Moore C Heraghty
|RPAYC
| 10.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 4.0
|4
|1.0S
|N349
|SCHOUTEN PASSAGE
|Rob Howard
|NCYC
| 13.0
| 1.0
| 7.0
| 5.0
|5
|
|MH20
|PHILOSOPHERS
|Peter Sorensen
|MHYC
| 13.0
| 5.0
| 5.0
| 3.0
|6
|3.0S
|8009
|OCC. COARSE LANG ONE
|William Bailey
|RPAYC
| 18.0
| 8.0
| 3.0
| 7.0
|7
|
|A164
|STICKY
|Richard Harris
|RPAYC
| 18.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
| 6.0
|8
|
|16129
|WAILEA
|Neil Padden
|MHYC
| 23.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| 8.0
Series Results [EHC Div1] up to Race 2
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|888
|HUNTRESS
|Philip Grove
|RSYS
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
|2
|
|4100
|THE BANSHEE
|Rob & Corinne Franci
|CSC
| 8.0
| 7.0
| 1.0
|3
|3.0S2R
|415
|ARCH RIVAL
|Steve Connors
|DSC
| 9.0
| 3.0
| 6.0
|4
|
|11011
|ANGER MANAGEMENT
|Phil Arnall
|NCYC
| 9.0
| 6.0
| 3.0
|5
|
|8834
|CONCEALED WEAPON
|Barry Kelly
|NCYC
| 9.0
| 4.0
| 5.0
|6
|1.0S
|M62
|AUSTRAL
|Peter Mayo
|RMYCT
| 10.0
| 1.0
| 9.0
|7
|
|8886
|SEA HAWK
|Pete Van Ryn
|CSC
| 10.0
| 2.0
| 8.0
|8
|
|67
|COLORTILE
|Warren/Kristy Buchan
|CSC&RMYC
| 12.0
| 8.0
| 4.0
|9
|
|7272
|PREDDYTOR
|Peter Edwards
|CSC
| 16.0
| 9.0
| 7.0
SUPER 12's
Series Results [EHC DIV2] for Division 2 up to Race 2
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|AUS174
|FAREAST 28R
|Gerrit Veenemans
|RQYS
| 4.0
| 3.0
| 1.0
|2
|2.0S
|9006
|BULLET
|Michael Rowe
|MHYC
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
|3
|
|8336
|2XCESS
|Mark Scharfenberg
|SLMASC
| 7.0
| 4.0
| 3.0
|4
|
|AUS238
|CHICKEN LIPS
|Mark Hillis
|WWSC
| 8.0
| 1.0
| 7.0
|5
|2.0S
|AUS185
|SEA DRAGON
|Matthew Brown
|RQYS
| 10.0
| 2.0
| 8.0
|6
|
|36111
|MAGIC
|Brown/Harries/ Metca
|CYCSA
| 10.0
| 6.0
| 4.0
|7
|5.0S
|MYC32
|ESPRIT
|Greg Wilkins
|MYC
| 13.0
| 8.0
| 5.0
|8
|
|7060
|SPIRITBIRD
|Drew Garnett
|WASC
| 13.0
| 7.0
| 6.0
|9
|
|5708
|KERINDA
|Len Payne
|RMYCT
| 18.0
| 9.0
| 9.0
|10
|
|1919
|LOST HORIZON
|Brett Hudson
|MYC
| 20.0
| 10.0
| 10.0
Performace Cruising
Series Results [PHRF] for Division 1 up to Race 3
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 3
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|AUS183M
|BREEZIN
|Brad Sewell
|SLMASC
| 6.0
| 1.0
| 2.0
| 3.0
|2
|
|AUS6135
|RUMBO
|Guy Holbert
|PSYC/CPS
| 7.0
| 2.0
| 4.0
| 1.0
|3
|
|USA153
|MAC 2
|Andrew McDougall
|GSC
| 10.0
| 3.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
|4
|
|M400
|IGNITION
|Ian Bower
|LMYC
| 13.0
| 6.0
| 1.0
| 6.0
|5
|
|8338
|SHOWTIME
|Mark Griffith
|RPAYC
| 15.0
| 4.0
| 6.0
| 5.0
|6
|
|00400
|VENTO
|Walter Lewin
|CYCA
| 16.0
| 5.0
| 3.0
| 8.0
|7
|
|543
|LITTLE NICO
|Adrian Walters
|MHYC
| 19.0
| 8.0
| 7.0
| 4.0
|8
|
|M102
|TOY STORY
|Tom Woods
|LMYC
| 22.0
| 7.0
| 8.0
| 7.0
Series Results [EHC Div1] up to Race 2
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|3242
|SOLUTIONS
|Stephen Dadour
|RPAYC
| 5.0
| 1.0
| 4.0
|2
|
|33345
|BLACK SHEEP
|Derek Sheppard
|CYCA
| 7.0
| 5.0
| 2.0
|3
|
|5223
|EXCAPADE
|Noel Gough
|RMYCT/LM
| 9.0
| 3.0
| 6.0
|4
|2.0S
|621
|DEVIL'S LAIR
|John Sprague
|GSC
| 11.0
| 2.0
| 9.0
|5
|
|7130
|PASSION X
|David Edmiston
|GFS
| 11.0
| 8.0
| 3.0
|6
|
|6698
|FIREFLY
|Dean Gillies
|RMYC
| 14.0
| 4.0
| 10.0
|7
|
|7041
|L'ESPRIT
|Peter Byford
|RPAYC
| 14.5
| 9.5
| 5.0
|8
|
|5822
|QUEST 3
|Brendon Gregg
|RMYC
| 15.0
| 14.0
| 1.0
|9
|
|MH46
|KAYIMAI
|Rob Aldis
|MHYC
| 20.0
| 13.0
| 7.0
|10
|
|PF57
|FLASHDANCE II
|Brian Evans
|CSC
| 23.0
| 6.0
| 17.0T
|11
|
|7122
|ROCKSALT
|Anthony Bishop
|RPAYC
| 25.0
| 17.0
| 8.0
|12
|
|6584
|KELSEA BLUE
|Adrian Williams
|RSYS/GSC
| 26.5
| 9.5
| 17.0T
|13
|
|500
|ANTIPODES OF SYDNEY
|Greg Newton
|CYCA
| 28.0
| 11.0
| 17.0T
|14
|
|5713
|SHES THE ONE
|Michael Kirby
|PSYC
| 29.0
| 12.0
| 17.0T
|15
|
|7119
|VERVE
|John Groves
|RPAYC
| 30.0
| 7.0
| 23.0R
|16
|
|5367
|JFORCE
|Simon Lund
|PMYC
| 32.0
| 15.0
| 17.0T
|17
|
|6608
|ELUSIVE
|Rick Pacey
|PSYC
| 33.0
| 16.0
| 17.0T
|18
|
|YC241
|PRIME EXAMPLE
|Ray Semmens
|YMYC
| 35.0
| 18.0
| 17.0T
|19
|
|6563
|L'ATTITUDE
|R Hunt/J Short /M Ba
|CYCA
| 39.0
| 22.0C
| 17.0T
|19
|
|6813
|VIRAGO II
|Dave Rooke
|RPAYC
| 39.0
| 22.0C
| 17.0T
|21
|
|7152
|NEW BENETEAU 41.1
|Micah/ Graham Lane/R
|CYCA
| 42.0
| 19.0
| 23.0F
Series Results [EHC Div2] up to Race 2
|Place
|Ties
|Sail No
|Boat Name
|Skipper
|From
|Sers Score
|Race 2
|Race 1
|1
|
|7009
|ALFRESCO
|Dave Griffin
|RMYC
| 4.5
| 3.5
| 1.0
|2
|
|6232
|MORTGAGECHOICE RUMBA
|R Carr/K Burke S Coo
|MHYC
| 7.0
| 2.0
| 5.0
|3
|
|MH11
|UNA VITA
|Ken Peachey
|PSYC
| 7.5
| 3.5
| 4.0
|4
|
|63344
|KOKO GARMIN
|Roy Leslie
|GSC
| 12.0
| 10.0
| 2.0
|5
|6.0S
|8305
|ELUSIVE SPIRIT
|Robert Swan
|GSC
| 14.0
| 6.0
| 8.0
|6
|
|37137
|AEOLIAN
|Bruce Thomas
|GSC
| 14.0
| 7.0
| 7.0
|7
|
|6740
|EVEN FINER
|Geoff Dilworth
|GSC
| 16.0
| 1.0
| 15.0
|8
|
|3425
|GWHIZZ
|Graeme Davey
|GFS
| 19.0
| 16.0
| 3.0
|9
|
|7034
|AGROVATION
|Michael Groves
|GFS
| 20.0
| 14.0
| 6.0
|10
|2R
|MYC7
|TENSIXTY
|David Ashton
|MYC
| 21.0
| 9.0
| 12.0
|11
|
|6307
|MACSCAP
|Peter McClelland
|MHYC
| 21.0
| 12.0
| 9.0
|12
|
|6906
|BANDALENI
|Greg Kowalski
|ASC
| 25.0
| 8.0
| 17.0
|13
|10.0S
|4002
|STOCKADE
|Grant McKellar
|BBYC/GRSC
| 27.0
| 17.0
| 10.0
|14
|
|380
|NEGOTIATOR
|Wayne Taylor
|WYC/CYCA
| 27.0
| 13.0
| 14.0
|15
|5.0S
|5201
|ALL OUR GIRLS
|Mark Cole
|HRYC/GSC/GFS
| 29.0
| 5.0
| 24.0T
|16
|
|511
|GRANNY JEN
|David Rowe
|GSC
| 29.0
| 18.0
| 11.0
|17
|
|3909
|YOUNG N OLD
|Glen Picasso
|LMYC/NCYC
| 32.0
| 19.0
| 13.0
|18
|
|7109
|BELLS BREEZE
|Julian Bell
|PSYC
| 34.0
| 15.0
| 19.0
|19
|11.0S
|1339
|NYSSA
|Mark Smith
|NCYC
| 37.0
| 11.0
| 26.0F
|20
|
|7788
|ALLSAIL DANCING STAR
|R Waddy/ A Bower
|RPAYC/RMYCBB
| 37.0
| 21.0
| 16.0
|21
|
|6593
|LU LU BELLE
|Peter Lewis
|MHYC
| 38.0
| 20.0
| 18.0
|22
|
|MH330
|AZLAN
|Nicole Butcher
|MHYC
| 43.0
| 23.0
| 20.0
|23
|
|MH180
|CAVIAR
|Max Theeboom
|MHYC
| 48.0
| 22.0
| 26.0O
|24
|
|7128
|CAROLANNE
|Lars Frankfelt
|CYCA
| 50.0
| 26.0C
| 24.0T
|24
|
|N6
|OIGLE
|Paul O'Rourke
|CPSA
| 50.0
| 26.0C
| 24.0T
