Sail Port Stephens sports boats light up the bay

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 9:41 amThe combined fleet enjoyed the most breeze of the day, 13-16 knots of east then nor’east on Nelson Bay, giving the sporties some magic downwind rides on flat water in the sparkling late afternoon sunshine.





“I designed and built the boat to sail in a breeze, it’s not fantastic in light airs but in fresh airs you just bolt,” York said of his Reo 7.2. “Last year we finished third in the Australian Sports Boat Nationals, which was only our second time on the water. This year I’ve rigged up an old 18ft skiff mast and we are pointing a lot higher. There’s a whole lost less drag in the air.”



York’s results are not just because he replaced the mast. He’s a multiple VX One national champion and holds a swag of trophies from Dragons, Lasers and Etchells classes.



The ASBA title has three races to go on Sunday April 9, the final day of competition at the Pantaenius Port Stephens Trophy for the various pointscores being conducted under the event umbrella.









The Super 12 fleet sorting out their Seabreeze Hotel NSW Championship went offshore and stretched their legs after day one’s two short courses inshore. Brad Sewell’s Melges 32 Breezin and Guy Hobart’s modified Farr 30 Rumbo are tussling at the top of the scoresheet, Breezin edging in front thanks to their passage race victory.



“The guys kept their minds on the job today, we had a great race with the other Melges 32, they pushed so hard and kept us on the money,” Sewell said post-race. “Today was about maintaining concentration and the crew’s enthusiasm – they are great!”



In the Garmin IRC NSW title Aaron Rowe’s TP52 RKO consolidated yesterday’s form in Saturday’s scenic 30 miler, known as the Broughton Island race, another corrected time win putting them in pole position going into the final day ahead of Lindsay Stead’s Welbourn 50 Yeah Baby/Boatec. Matt Allen’s TP52 Ichi Ban is third overall.









Bob Cox’s DK46 Nine Dragons remains in control of the IRC Division Two fleet but Gerry Hatton’s Mat 12.45 Bushranger is only a point off parking itself alongside Nine Dragons’ top results. Rob Howard’s Newcastle based Beneteau Schouten Passage won today’s passage race.



Performance Cruising and Racing fleets enjoyed a second day offshore sailing around the rocky islands and finished off the Nelson Bay breakwater in front of a local and holiday crowd relaxing on the first weekend of the NSW school holidays.



There is a strong wind warning for the Hunter coast on Sunday April 9, the final day of racing at Sail Port Stephens.









All Divisional Results



Sports Boats Nats 2017





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 6 Race 5 Race 4 Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 7090 REO SPEEDWAGON Andrew York CYCA 22.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 5.0 13.0 2 AUS795 PANTHER M24 Steve Orourke BBYCCRONULLASC 28.0 5.0 6.0 4.0 10.0 2.0 1.0 3 1.0S AUS807 ACCREWEDINTEREST Andy Wharton RPAYC 32.0 6.0 4.0 6.0 11.0 1.0 4.0 4 L750 RETUNED Graham Sherring SYC 32.0 2.0 5.0 2.0 4.0 12.0 7.0 5 SM1617 BARELY LEGAL Peter Ray RPAYC 37.0 4.0 2.0 9.0 3.0 13.0 6.0 6 658 CRANK Andrew Wiklund RQYS 48.0 3.0 3.0 3.0 5.0 19.0 15.0 7 AUS156 KAOS RACING David Ellis RYCV 49.0 11.0 10.0 7.0 6.0 10.0 5.0 8 AUS185 HEAT Tyler Ratcliff RPAYC 52.0 12.0 9.0 8.0 8.0 3.0 12.0 9 AUS876 JAVA Paul Wood CYCA 53.0 9.0 8.0 11.0 13.0 9.0 3.0 10 AUS183 OLD SCHOOL RACING Mark Griffith RPAYC 60.0 22.0S 7.0 5.0 2.0 16.0 8.0 11 6.0S AUS655 KRAKEN Tim Cummings LMYC 62.0 8.0 11.0 14.0 12.0 6.0 11.0 12 AUS19 WATCH ME Matt Bonser PSYC 62.0 7.0 13.0 10.0 15.0 7.0 10.0 13 B4 PORNSTAR Christopher Bland RBYC 68.0 10.0 12.0 12.0 9.0 11.0 14.0 14 105 CONQUISTADOR Craig Humphries BOATWORKS 75.0 14.0 15.0 13.0 7.0 8.0 18.0 15 23 EMMA PEEL James Dwyer RANSA 78.0 17.0 16.0 15.0 17.0 4.0 9.0 16 GSCA1 ROBSON Neil Macdonald GSC 79.0 13.0 14.0 22.0O 14.0 14.0 2.0 17 4114 OUTWIDE RACING Peter Schwarz BBSC 105.0 16.0 22.0R 17.0 18.0 15.0 17.0 18 15.0S M177 PUDDIN Peter Geddes LMYC 109.0 15.0 18.0 19.0 20.0 18.0 19.0 19 AUS215 KNOT READY Geoff Campbell CPSA 109.0 22.0C 17.0 18.0 19.0 17.0 16.0 20 L1 SLINGSHOT David Brunsdon NYC 116.0 22.0C 22.0R 16.0 16.0 20.0 20.0 21 7071 JUNO Reg Lord CYCA 132.0 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C 22.0C

NSW IRC Championships





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 52000 RKO Aaron Rowe CYCA 4.0 1.0 1.0 2.0 2 A5 YEAH BABY/BOATEC Lindsay Stead CYCA 10.0 4.0 3.0 3.0 3 2.0S AUS001 ICHI BAN Matt Allen CYCA 12.0 2.0 6.0 4.0 4 6952 CELESTIAL Sam Haynes CYCA 12.0 3.0 4.0 5.0 5 360 PATRICE Tony Kirby CYCA 14.0 6.0 7.0 1.0 6 52152 KOA Andy Kearnan Peter W CYCA 17.0 7.0 2.0 8.0 7 7771 BALANCE Paul Clitheroe CYCA 19.0 8.0 5.0 6.0 8 421 THE GOAT Sebastian Bohm CYCA 20.0 5.0 8.0 7.0 9 M16 SHAKTI Doug Coulter LMYC 27.0 9.0 9.0 9.0 10 226 SWISH Steven Proud MHYC 33.0 11.0C 11.0C 11.0C

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 18889 NINE DRAGONS Bob Cox MHYC 6.0 4.0 1.0 1.0 2 12450 BUSHRANGER Gerry Hatton RPAYC 7.0 3.0 2.0 2.0 3 5944 RISK G Moore C Heraghty RPAYC 10.0 2.0 4.0 4.0 4 1.0S N349 SCHOUTEN PASSAGE Rob Howard NCYC 13.0 1.0 7.0 5.0 5 MH20 PHILOSOPHERS Peter Sorensen MHYC 13.0 5.0 5.0 3.0 6 3.0S 8009 OCC. COARSE LANG ONE William Bailey RPAYC 18.0 8.0 3.0 7.0 7 A164 STICKY Richard Harris RPAYC 18.0 6.0 6.0 6.0 8 16129 WAILEA Neil Padden MHYC 23.0 7.0 8.0 8.0

Performance Racing





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 2 Race 1 1 888 HUNTRESS Philip Grove RSYS 7.0 5.0 2.0 2 4100 THE BANSHEE Rob & Corinne Franci CSC 8.0 7.0 1.0 3 3.0S2R 415 ARCH RIVAL Steve Connors DSC 9.0 3.0 6.0 4 11011 ANGER MANAGEMENT Phil Arnall NCYC 9.0 6.0 3.0 5 8834 CONCEALED WEAPON Barry Kelly NCYC 9.0 4.0 5.0 6 1.0S M62 AUSTRAL Peter Mayo RMYCT 10.0 1.0 9.0 7 8886 SEA HAWK Pete Van Ryn CSC 10.0 2.0 8.0 8 67 COLORTILE Warren/Kristy Buchan CSC&RMYC 12.0 8.0 4.0 9 7272 PREDDYTOR Peter Edwards CSC 16.0 9.0 7.0

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 2 Race 1 1 AUS174 FAREAST 28R Gerrit Veenemans RQYS 4.0 3.0 1.0 2 2.0S 9006 BULLET Michael Rowe MHYC 7.0 5.0 2.0 3 8336 2XCESS Mark Scharfenberg SLMASC 7.0 4.0 3.0 4 AUS238 CHICKEN LIPS Mark Hillis WWSC 8.0 1.0 7.0 5 2.0S AUS185 SEA DRAGON Matthew Brown RQYS 10.0 2.0 8.0 6 36111 MAGIC Brown/Harries/ Metca CYCSA 10.0 6.0 4.0 7 5.0S MYC32 ESPRIT Greg Wilkins MYC 13.0 8.0 5.0 8 7060 SPIRITBIRD Drew Garnett WASC 13.0 7.0 6.0 9 5708 KERINDA Len Payne RMYCT 18.0 9.0 9.0 10 1919 LOST HORIZON Brett Hudson MYC 20.0 10.0 10.0

SUPER 12's





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 3 Race 2 Race 1 1 AUS183M BREEZIN Brad Sewell SLMASC 6.0 1.0 2.0 3.0 2 AUS6135 RUMBO Guy Holbert PSYC/CPS 7.0 2.0 4.0 1.0 3 USA153 MAC 2 Andrew McDougall GSC 10.0 3.0 5.0 2.0 4 M400 IGNITION Ian Bower LMYC 13.0 6.0 1.0 6.0 5 8338 SHOWTIME Mark Griffith RPAYC 15.0 4.0 6.0 5.0 6 00400 VENTO Walter Lewin CYCA 16.0 5.0 3.0 8.0 7 543 LITTLE NICO Adrian Walters MHYC 19.0 8.0 7.0 4.0 8 M102 TOY STORY Tom Woods LMYC 22.0 7.0 8.0 7.0

Performace Cruising





Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 2 Race 1 1 3242 SOLUTIONS Stephen Dadour RPAYC 5.0 1.0 4.0 2 33345 BLACK SHEEP Derek Sheppard CYCA 7.0 5.0 2.0 3 5223 EXCAPADE Noel Gough RMYCT/LM 9.0 3.0 6.0 4 2.0S 621 DEVIL'S LAIR John Sprague GSC 11.0 2.0 9.0 5 7130 PASSION X David Edmiston GFS 11.0 8.0 3.0 6 6698 FIREFLY Dean Gillies RMYC 14.0 4.0 10.0 7 7041 L'ESPRIT Peter Byford RPAYC 14.5 9.5 5.0 8 5822 QUEST 3 Brendon Gregg RMYC 15.0 14.0 1.0 9 MH46 KAYIMAI Rob Aldis MHYC 20.0 13.0 7.0 10 PF57 FLASHDANCE II Brian Evans CSC 23.0 6.0 17.0T 11 7122 ROCKSALT Anthony Bishop RPAYC 25.0 17.0 8.0 12 6584 KELSEA BLUE Adrian Williams RSYS/GSC 26.5 9.5 17.0T 13 500 ANTIPODES OF SYDNEY Greg Newton CYCA 28.0 11.0 17.0T 14 5713 SHES THE ONE Michael Kirby PSYC 29.0 12.0 17.0T 15 7119 VERVE John Groves RPAYC 30.0 7.0 23.0R 16 5367 JFORCE Simon Lund PMYC 32.0 15.0 17.0T 17 6608 ELUSIVE Rick Pacey PSYC 33.0 16.0 17.0T 18 YC241 PRIME EXAMPLE Ray Semmens YMYC 35.0 18.0 17.0T 19 6563 L'ATTITUDE R Hunt/J Short /M Ba CYCA 39.0 22.0C 17.0T 19 6813 VIRAGO II Dave Rooke RPAYC 39.0 22.0C 17.0T 21 7152 NEW BENETEAU 41.1 Micah/ Graham Lane/R CYCA 42.0 19.0 23.0F

Place Ties Sail No Boat Name Skipper From Sers Score Race 2 Race 1 1 7009 ALFRESCO Dave Griffin RMYC 4.5 3.5 1.0 2 6232 MORTGAGECHOICE RUMBA R Carr/K Burke S Coo MHYC 7.0 2.0 5.0 3 MH11 UNA VITA Ken Peachey PSYC 7.5 3.5 4.0 4 63344 KOKO GARMIN Roy Leslie GSC 12.0 10.0 2.0 5 6.0S 8305 ELUSIVE SPIRIT Robert Swan GSC 14.0 6.0 8.0 6 37137 AEOLIAN Bruce Thomas GSC 14.0 7.0 7.0 7 6740 EVEN FINER Geoff Dilworth GSC 16.0 1.0 15.0 8 3425 GWHIZZ Graeme Davey GFS 19.0 16.0 3.0 9 7034 AGROVATION Michael Groves GFS 20.0 14.0 6.0 10 2R MYC7 TENSIXTY David Ashton MYC 21.0 9.0 12.0 11 6307 MACSCAP Peter McClelland MHYC 21.0 12.0 9.0 12 6906 BANDALENI Greg Kowalski ASC 25.0 8.0 17.0 13 10.0S 4002 STOCKADE Grant McKellar BBYC/GRSC 27.0 17.0 10.0 14 380 NEGOTIATOR Wayne Taylor WYC/CYCA 27.0 13.0 14.0 15 5.0S 5201 ALL OUR GIRLS Mark Cole HRYC/GSC/GFS 29.0 5.0 24.0T 16 511 GRANNY JEN David Rowe GSC 29.0 18.0 11.0 17 3909 YOUNG N OLD Glen Picasso LMYC/NCYC 32.0 19.0 13.0 18 7109 BELLS BREEZE Julian Bell PSYC 34.0 15.0 19.0 19 11.0S 1339 NYSSA Mark Smith NCYC 37.0 11.0 26.0F 20 7788 ALLSAIL DANCING STAR R Waddy/ A Bower RPAYC/RMYCBB 37.0 21.0 16.0 21 6593 LU LU BELLE Peter Lewis MHYC 38.0 20.0 18.0 22 MH330 AZLAN Nicole Butcher MHYC 43.0 23.0 20.0 23 MH180 CAVIAR Max Theeboom MHYC 48.0 22.0 26.0O 24 7128 CAROLANNE Lars Frankfelt CYCA 50.0 26.0C 24.0T 24 N6 OIGLE Paul O'Rourke CPSA 50.0 26.0C 24.0T

