Sail America Industry Conference reaches new heights

by Sail America today at 11:06 am'With sailing, learning, brainstorming, and laughing, what was the best part of the Sail America Industry Conference?' asked Jim Abel, Regional Vice President, West Marine and Sail America President. The answer was a resounding, 'The people.' Attendees hailed from Washington to Tennessee to Newport to Los Angeles with nearly a third attending for their first time.On Wednesday afternoon in Chamber of Commerce weather, the highly contested industry regatta was held in six Ensigns on Lake Michigan and set the tone for next two days of content. Bright and early on Thursday and Friday mornings, attendees were treated to a mix of marketing ideas from outside the industry, insightful data from within the industry, and a brainstorm session designed to work on common challenges. On the final day, keynote speaker Bill Wagner from ARI Leadership shared current ideas about our business' digital marketing. When asked 'What is an integrated marketing plan?' he used a bingo card analogy to stress the need to use multiple channels to get your message out. 'You now have the ability to reach your customer 24/7 - it's an unprecedented opportunity,' he continued, sharing specific tips for small businesses.The previous day, Heather Idema from Bonnier Corporation (Sailing World/Cruising World) introduced 'the Sailor's Voice' - new data from a study conducted exclusively for SAIC earlier this spring. Among the multi-faceted findings, respondents' concerns for future participation include higher costs, environmental concerns, and rules and regulations. They define themselves as advocates for sailing, mentors, influencers, and educators. And 13% sail with a pet. Sail America and Sailing World/Cruising World will distribute the full results this summer.'This conference was full of useful ideas, and actionable content. I encourage anyone involved in the sailing industry to plan on attending in 2019,' said Laurent Fabre, president of Beneteau America. Katie Kelly, Association Manager of Sail America, the biennial Sail America Industry conference will next be presented in 2019, with dates and location to be announced by early 2018.