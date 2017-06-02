Please select your home edition
Sail America Industry Conference kicks off with a racing start

by Sail America today at 3:19 pm
Sail America's Industry Conference (SAIC) started today with industry leaders showing their racing prowess and vying for bragging rights in 10-15 knots on Lake Michigan. The five- race event held in six Ensign keelboats and sponsored by West Marine, took place under sunny skies at Milwaukee Community Sailing Center.

J/Boats President Jeff Johnstone said, 'The wind swirling through the city skyline made for tricky racing out there today, and what could be better than sailing at a sailing conference.' Peter Trogdon, owner and president of Weems & Plath, agreed, 'It's so appropriate that we start this conference with sailing, instead of just talking about it.'

At the end of a breezy sunny afternoon, the team of Jack Gierhart, Margaret Podlich and Sophie Podlich took the honors.

Tomorrow nearly one hundred attendees will head indoors to enjoy keynote addresses and insights from a range of speakers, from both inside and outside the industry. Thursday's lineup includes Heather Malenshek (Harley-Davidson) speaking about building the brand and new markets, Thom Dammrich (NMMA) on the state of the industry, as well as Marcus Sheridan (The Sales Lion) on creating dramatic growth by reinventing your business. The conference continues on Friday with Bill Wagner (ARI Leadership) presenting about the changing pace of digital marketing, a follow up panel discussion led by Sally Helme (Cruising World/Sailing World) and breakout groups addressing current industry challenges.

The Sail America Industry Conference is presented by B&G and is being held in Milwaukee May 31 - June 2, 2017. Additional sponsors include LH-Finance, Gill, The Moorings, West Marine, New England Ropes/Robline, Yanmar, Beneteau, Ronstan, Cruising World/Sailing World, Imtra Corporation, J/Boats, Elan Yachts, National Marine Manufacturers Association, The Hilb Group, US Sailing, and partners Association of Yacht Sales Professionals and Certified Professional Yacht Broker.
