Sail America Industry Conference – New ideas and energy dominate Day 2

If you want to link to this article then please use this URL: www.sail-world.com/154279

by Sail America today at 2:22 pmHeather Malenshek,Vice President, Global Marketing and Brand with Harley-Davidson, started the day sharing some insights into their brand's philosophy about the customer journey: plant the seed, activate the base - customers and dealers, and nurture the intenders. 'We are very clear on our brand,' she said, articulating their work to not only maintain their historical customers but to target urban and international markets with new products. Thom Dammrich, president of National Marine Manufacturers Association, continued the customer journey theme saying that Discover Boating is generating more than three million referrals, or 'intenders,' for the boating industry, but that as an industry, 'we do not nurture the intenders well.' After presenting sailboat specific information and challenging the industry to embrace emerging markets based on insightful data, he added his optimism about the next two years based on overall economic indicators and consumer confidence levels.Conference attendees also enjoyed breakout sessions discussing boat clubs, indirect and content marketing, small business administration, and women in boating. Marcus Sheridan finished the afternoon with humor and tricks to his own business success, challenging business owners to reevaluate current sales strategies to ensure they align with today's consumer and their habits. Said Sheridan, 'Honest and transparent content is the greatest sales and trust-building tool in the world. Period,'.Tonight's industry dinner featured guest speaker Bill Goggins from Harken, sharing some of the company's 50 year history and insights on the impact of the greater Milwaukee area on the sailing and boating industry. Tomorrow the Sail America Industry Conference continues with Bill Wagner (ARI Leadership) helping attendees build a winning digital marketing strategy and an interactive session on integrated marketing plans. Then in small groups, several industry challenges will be tackled with ideas shared for the future. The conference concludes at noon.The Sail America Industry Conference is presented by B&G and is being held in Milwaukee May 31 - June 2, 2017. Additional sponsors include LH-Finance, Gill, The Moorings, West Marine, New England Ropes/Robline, Yanmar, Beneteau, Ronstan, Cruising World/Sailing World, Imtra Corporation, J/Boats, Elan Yachts, National Marine Manufacturers Association, The Hilb Group, US Sailing, and partners Association of Yacht Sales Professionals and Certified Professional Yacht Broker.