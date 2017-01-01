Please select your home edition
X-Yachts AUS X4 728 - 3

Sail Aid UK expanding fundraising options to broaden appeal

by Peta Stuart-Hunt today at 9:05 am
Expanding fundraising options to broaden appeal © Sail Aid UK
The team behind Sail Aid UK has been looking into additional fundraising options to help broaden the reach and appeal of its initiative beyond the pro-sailors and to also attract support from the huge cruising fraternity that enjoys sailing the Caribbean waters as much as anyone.

There is now a range of exclusively designed and affordable T-shirts incorporating the Sail Aid UK logo and available in men's and women's sizes for £25 incl. P+P each and children's sizes at £20 incl. P+P, available to purchase online through the Sail Aid UK website.

All profits from sales go directly to Sail Aid UK.

Helena Clegg, a close friend of one of the Trustees, is behind the initiative. She explains, 'In January 2005 I went to Sri Lanka and lived there for two years on and off in the aftermath of the Tsunami. I saw first-hand what the devastation of a natural disaster can do to an entire population and the unspeakable things that can happen in its wake.'

Now based in Palma, Mallorca, Helena decided to raise the funds to print bespoke Sail Aid UK T-shirts organising the design and production costs through sponsorship from superyacht captains and related companies, with the aim of raising £50-70k in sales. She approached a small number of people who are emotionally invested in fundraising for Sail Aid UK, having worked on yachts and within the industry most of their lives and many of whom have lived in the Caribbean at some stage.

Sail Aid UK Online Auction goes LIVE!

In tandem with organising the final details for its Black Tie/Loud Shirt Dinner at Land Rover BAR on November 11th, Sail Aid UK has also launched its Online Auction which is now LIVE!

A room with a view! Double up for a two-night stay at the Royal Ocean Racing Club, Cowes, incl. breakfast & a glass of Prosecco © Sail Aid UK
A room with a view! Double up for a two-night stay at the Royal Ocean Racing Club, Cowes, incl. breakfast & a glass of Prosecco © Sail Aid UK



The team has been busy sourcing a terrific array of interesting and appealing items across the affordability scale for people to bid on. These range from luxurious weekends away (off boats!) and high-end sailing experiences, to a private antenatal class in London with 'Doctor and Daughter' (bid starts at £200) or a bottle of House of Commons Scotch signed by the Prime Minister Theresa May and with bids starting at just £150!

A 'call to action' video to tug at the heart and purse strings
Anyone who has ever visited the Caribbean won't fail to be moved by the Sail Aid UK call to action video, generously provided by Red Handed TV and with a soulful voiceover by Hannah White.

