Safety at Sea Triple Series - NZ Rigging 60 a drifter

Longhaul boats at the pin end of start - SSANZ NZ Rigging 60 Deb Williams

by Deb Williams today at 1:42 pmDespite the six separate starts for the nine divisions, the fleet were soon bunched up together in Moutihe Channel waiting for breeze. The multihulls started last with the most wind of all starts but soon joined the rest of the fleet in the large parking lot as the light northerly came and went in the showers.A certain rugby test, combined with the lack of wind, meant a stream of boats withdrawing throughout the day across the divisions. In fact no boat in the Shorthaul Cruising Division finished the race.For those that persevered the breeze built after about six hours of drifting, avoiding weed and trying to stay dry. At the most boats saw 15 – 20 knots through till the end of the race as the long haul boats came through from Shearer Rock and the short haul boats were heading to Gannet Rock.



The first shorthaul boat to finish the 50 mile course was Pretty Woman (Elliott 1050) in 9 hours and the last longhaul boats finished their 60 mile course in 15 hours just after midnight, giving the race management team plenty of time for dinner and watching the rugby. Another Elliott 1050 Gale Force got the double with line and handicap wins for Longhaul Division 2.



With less than half the fleet finishing the first race, the hardy boats that stuck it out are set up well for the series. However with so many not finishing in small divisions the series is still up for grabs. Hopefully the next race August 5th– the PIC Marine Insurance 100 – will have more breeze and more finishers.



