Sabre Sailing WA State Championships - Scott wins again

by Chelsea Baker on 18 Mar
Sabres at SBYC - 2016/2017 State Championships Chris Hyde - HK Photography
The final heats of the WA Sabre State Championships were hosted at the Perth Dinghy Sailing Club on the 11th March.

The series was held over multiple days and clubs including Safety Bay Yacht Club, Royal Perth Yacht Club – Fremantle Annex and East Fremantle Yacht Club. Concluding with two heats at Perth Dinghy Sailing Club. This provided a wide variety of wind and water conditions to cater for all sailors.

Sabre Champion Scott Olsen (FSC) won all heats and took out the championship, with second and third places being determined in the last heats. Scott’s brother in-law David Meehan (SBYC) came second and Pete Coop (EFYC) followed by one point in third and Ed Bannerman (EFYC) was fourth narrowly missing out on third due to countback. David Meehan also won the first wooden boat trophy (see wooden boats are just as good as GRP) and Robert Howes from Walpole Yacht Club won the President’s Award.

The championships was kindly sponsored by Boating Hardware who have supported this event and Sabre Sailing in Western Australia for many years.

The four Yacht Clubs involved provided fantastic support and race management, so thank you to these clubs and all volunteers involved. Congratulations to all winners and a big thank you to all the sailors that competed in the event.

A change of pace is scheduled for next year’s State championships, with the regatta to be held over one weekend in November in readiness for the Sabre National Championships to be held in 29th December – 4th January at Perth Dinghy Sailing Club. Over 60 entries are expected to attend. This will be the second time Perth and the Perth Dinghy Sailing Club will host the Nationals. 2013/2014 Nationals achieved 65 entries.
