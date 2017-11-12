SYC OK Dinghy sailors impressive results at the Big River Regatta

SYC OK Dinghy Sailor Kelvin Holdt, sailing Green Eggs and Ham Bronwen Hemmings

by Bronwen Hemmings today at 1:22 amHeld over the weekend, Saturday 28th & Sunday 29th October, this was a perfect opportunity for the SYC team to compete in the lead up to the 56th International OK Dinghy National Championships, which is being held at Southport Yacht Club’s Hollywell Sailing Squadron in early January 2018.Kelvin Holdt, sailing in Green Eggs and Ham started the regatta perfectly coming first (1st) in race 1. Continuing with a great regatta, Kelvin finished second (2nd) overall, followed closely behind by fellow SYC sailor Ben Downey in Squid Grip, third (3rd) overall, Division 1.The OK Dinghy division is SYC’s fastest growing division with a total 23 OK dinghies now registered at the Club.“With the likes of Greg Wilcox competing at the Nationals, there will be some very tough competition, both Nationally and Internationally. Making training more important than ever, we take every opportunity to get out on the water in the lead up to the event”, said SYC OK Dinghy sailor Kelvin Holdt.The OK Dinghy Sailors next competition takes them to Wangi Amateur Sailing Club for the New South Wales State Championships on Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th November 2017.Entries are now open for the Australia’s 56th International OK Dinghy National Championships. Held in the waters offshore of Surfers Paradise on the Gold Coast, from Tuesday second to Sunday 7th January 2018. All welcome, with entry available online through the following link www.southportyachtclub.com.au

