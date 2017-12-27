Please select your home edition
Edition
Pantaenius AUS 40 Years 728x90

SWISH aiming for another win in Coffs Race 2017

by Jennifer Cook today at 6:57 am
Swish captured sailing off the Cones in this years Arlie Beach Race Week Andrea Francolini http://www.afrancolini.com/
Steve Proud is rightly proud to be the owner and skipper of SWISH, a Kernan 44. Off the back of his great win in this year’s Hamilton Island IRC Passage Division 1, Steve is looking forward to doing it all again in the Coffs race on the 27th December 2017.

With the support of yacht insurance company Pantaenius as the major sponsor, the Coffs race in its new format will be named the Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Yacht Race.

The Royal Motor Yacht Club (RMYC) in partnership with Coffs Harbour Yacht Club will host the race that will start in Pittwater and finish at Coffs Harbour.

The Coffs Harbour Yacht Club is very excited that the tradition of the race will continue and looks forward to welcoming the fleet when they arrive around the 28th and 29th of December. There are lots of activities planned to coincide with the arrival of the fleet and to help the crews and their land based support crews celebrate the race and stay on to holiday and bring in the New Year.

This year will mark the 37th running of the Coffs Harbour race. Steve who sails out of Middle Harbour Yacht Club (MHYC) has competed in the Coffs race many times. He launched his latest boat in 2012 and competed in the 2013, 2014 and 2015 Coffs race. He says SWISH is a highly technical boat and much more difficult to sail than its predecessor, a Sydney 38. The crew needs to be experienced as there is always a lot going on.

“It is fairly brutal to handle with the crew putting as much sail on the rig as it can handle. So the crew have to be on their game at all times and respond quickly to the conditions’.

Swish usually carries a crew of nine or ten. The crew list for the race is yet to be finalised but Steve knows he has along with him his regulars in Murray Gordon and Joe Turner from The Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, and John Higgs from MHYC. Also Brad Allen from the Cruising Yacht Club of Australia. Alice Tarnawski will join them this year. She is a great sailor and match racer from the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club who will act as offside trimmer.

Owner Steve Proud at helm of SWISH © Jon Higgs
Owner Steve Proud at helm of SWISH © Jon Higgs



Steve says the 230 nautical mile Pantaenius Newport to Coffs Coast Race is just long enough to fit neatly between the Christmas and New Year holiday period. A time when lots of crew have time off work and looking to get out and enjoy an ocean race.

Depending on the speed of the boat and the wind direction the race can take from one to three days. At this time of the year the North Easters are more prevalent, the days are longer and the night are shorter. And, if The East Australian Current is running hot then the race becomes a tacking battle with boats trying to find the best-fit course zig zagging their way in and out between the headlands and then back again into the beaches to minimise the current and pick the best wind shifts. Steve loves sailing at night and with a relatively clear course he enjoys concentrating on getting the most out of the boat while ticking of the lights of the headlands as the boat tracks steadily north.

When it is ‘on the nose’ then the shorter destination to Coffs Harbour appeals to most crews as it is only a couple of hundred miles to beat to the finish line. And for those wanting to get back home in time for more racing then it is an easy turn-around for the bigger boats.

If it is a southerly then it is a fast race with all sails up in a sweep for the line. In 2015 a southerly wind swept them up the coast with only one gybe required just off Coffs Harbour. And if the weather turns nasty then chances are it is all behind you and you are running with it.

His new SWISH maybe more technical on the sailing and rigging side of things but not in the galley. With all the action on board there is little time left for elaborate food prep so the crew will grab quick ready-made snack then it is down to freeze dried meals after that. This is another reason why his crew considers Coffs Harbour a great racing destination. It is far enough away to get a great sail but just in time to fill up on some great local seafood and enjoy the hospitality of the Coffs Harbour Yacht Club. In the past boats have had the B2 welcome on arrival at the marina – that’s beers to quench the thirst and a hand of Coffs famous produce- bananas.

This year the Coffs Harbour Chamber of Commerce is going all out to welcome the return of the fleet. There will be many activities to greet the sailors as well as many other activities associated with the festival of sail along the Coffs Coast during the Xmas New Year. The Coffs Coast is well known as a great holiday destination. Many family and friends book holiday accommodation around the arrival of the fleet and then stay on for the spectacular New Year’s fireworks.

Steve agrees that the Coffs Coast is a great destination for sailors and their families and friends. He says that Coffs Harbour is surrounded by the natural beauty of the coastline and hinterland and recommends a visit to the great surf beaches on the northern side of the harbour before the return trip home.

So join Steve, Swish and his crew and register now. Go online or call Race Director Rob Brown 02 9998 5511 for more information.

Lancer 40 yearsHarken AUS HL Snatch Block 660x82X-Yachts AUS X4 - 660 - 2

Related Articles

A Date with the 2018 Festival of Sails
So excited is Rob Date about his newest Scarlet Runner that he’s entered the J111 in the one design division So excited is Rob Date about his newest Scarlet Runner that he’s entered the J111 in the one design division of the 175th anniversary Festival of Sails 2018 before it’s arrived in Australia. In doing so Date was badged the 50th festival entry for which he gets zilch but a story written about him.
Posted today at 4:35 am China Cup International Regatta – My Side wins slow race to Shenzhen
With around 1,500 sailors from 40 different nations and regions, this event is more international than ever Yiihua Pocket Emirates Team New Zealand finished second, the Kiwis desperate to win this event at their third attempt. Among the crew are two of the winning America’s Cup crew from earlier this year, Josh Junior and Andy Maloney.
Posted on 26 Oct Jules Verne Trophy – Spindrift racing confirms crew and standby start
Joining the team are Thierry Chabagny (FRA) just returned from a Solitaire and a Fastnet in the Figaro, Ewen Le Clech Spindrift’s skipper, Yann Guichard (FRA), has carefully selected a crew of eleven sailors who bring with them a depth of sailing experience from the worlds of Figaro, Olympics and racing multihulls. His crew include seven who formed part of the first attempt on the record, with the other five bringing multiple complementary skills to the team.
Posted on 26 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Downwind flyers – the fleet pushes north
Vestas 11th Hour Racing is now charging towards the new ‘virtual mark’ set yesterday, dubbed Porto Santo North. MAPFRE isn’t making it easy on the leader. With a different sail configuration, the Spanish team has been able to match speed with the Vestas boat, while sailing a slightly more favourable direction towards the mark, making a gain of nearly four-miles between the 07:00 and 13:00 UTC position reports.
Posted on 26 Oct Armel Le Cléac'h crowned IMOCA Champion
This is the second time Armel Le Cléac'h has been crowned champion after his first win in 2008. The skipper of Banque Populaire follows in the footsteps of Jean Le Cam and can now happily move towards new horizons with the feeling that he has accomplished all he set out to do. Proving that the standard in this IMOCA championship is very high, Armel ended up ahead of Alex Thomson, Jérémie Beyou, Yann Eliès and Jean-Pierre Dick in the rankings…
Posted on 26 Oct Clipper World Yacht Race – Day 22 Race 2 – Wind woes for PSP Logistics
With less than 600nm to go, PSP Logistics is travelling well and averaged more than 11 knots over the last 24 hours. With less than 600 nautical miles to go, PSP Logistics is travelling well and averaged more than 11 knots over the last 24 hours
Posted on 26 Oct Rolex Middle Sea Race – Third straight line honours success
Line honours was decided late on Monday evening when George David’s Rambler 88 crossed the finish line at the RMYC The fleet have been exposed to a variety of conditions across a 606-nm race course which comprises an anticlockwise circumnavigation of Sicily; from benign conditions in the Strait of Messina and around the race’s iconic landmark of Stromboli to high seas and punishing winds on the western edge of the course.
Posted on 26 Oct One month to go to Yacht Racing Forum in Aarhus, Denmark
Yacht Racing Forum is the unique opportunity for everyone involved in yacht racing to reach out to the sailing community Started in 2015, the Risk Management and Safety conference generates an increasing interest from yacht clubs, classes, event organisers and sailors. This module will take place in plenary mode, and will discuss risks and liabilities, regulations to ensure crew safety, insurances, new traumas generated by the new - faster - sailing boats and explain how technology can contribute to the safety
Posted on 26 Oct Room for all at the 2018 Festival of Sails
This year is the 175th anniversary of the Australia’s iconic Regatta and there will be plenty for visitors to enjoy. According to Festival of Sails Chairman Peter Alexander, Geelong has room for visitors. Mr Alexander says the Royal Geelong Yacht Club (RGYC) has been working closely with the organisers of the 2018 Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race (CEGORR) to manage the logistics of two significant events being run over the same weekend.
Posted on 26 Oct Volvo Ocean Race – Team Brunel rounded Porto Santo in sixth
A virtual mark, called ‘Porto Santo North’, 220 miles due north of Port Santo, has been added as a mark of the course. Like Porto Santo, the teams will need to leave this mark to the right, before turning east to head to Lisbon. This additional waypoint adds approximately 200 nautical miles to the race course pushing back the ETA for the leaders at the finish line in Lisbon to Saturday.
Posted on 26 Oct
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2017 Sail-World Australia and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy